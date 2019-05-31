Beto O’Rourke staffs up, plans major Iowa organizing push

AUSTIN, Texas — With his poll numbers nationally stalled, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke is doubling down on Iowa, the state where his campaign infrastructure is strongest and where his hyper-retail campaign style may provide the best chance for an early-nominating state victory in 2020.

The O’Rourke campaign announced Friday morning that it now employs 44 staff in Iowa — more than any other state, with 37 dedicated to organizing. That would put O’Rourke’s operation in Iowa among the largest in the Democratic field. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s campaign employs more than fifty, and Senator Cory Booker’s campaign employs nearly fifty, according to an aide. Senator Kamala Harris’ campaign employs more than a dozen.

This weekend, staff will lead a “weekend of action” canvassing across the state, with the hope of jump-starting enthusiasm in the Hawkeye state and locking in early support.

The Real Clear Politics average of Iowa polls shows O’Rourke in 6th place in Iowa currently, with 5.3 percent support.

O’Rourke, who often brags about campaigning in all 254 counties in Texas, is well on his way to hitting Iowa’s 99. The campaign says he’s appeared in 36 Iowa counties since launching his campaign there in mid-March, and has held more events there than any other candidate.

O’Rourke was last in Iowa last Monday, for a CNN town hall at Drake University in Des Moines. He will return next week to open an office in Linn County — the campaign’s first field office, and second physical office in the state, and for other events.