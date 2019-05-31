Feedback

Beto O’Rourke staffs up, plans major Iowa organizing push

AUSTIN, Texas — With his poll numbers nationally stalled, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke is doubling down on Iowa, the state where his campaign infrastructure is strongest and where his hyper-retail campaign style may provide the best chance for an early-nominating state victory in 2020. 

The O’Rourke campaign announced Friday morning that it now employs 44 staff in Iowa — more than any other state, with 37 dedicated to organizing. That would put O’Rourke’s operation in Iowa among the largest in the Democratic field. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s campaign employs more than fifty, and Senator Cory Booker’s campaign employs nearly fifty, according to an aide. Senator Kamala Harris’ campaign employs more than a dozen. 

This weekend, staff will lead a “weekend of action” canvassing across the state, with the hope of jump-starting enthusiasm in the Hawkeye state and locking in early support.

The Real Clear Politics average of Iowa polls shows O’Rourke in 6th place in Iowa currently, with 5.3 percent support. 

O’Rourke, who often brags about campaigning in all 254 counties in Texas, is well on his way to hitting Iowa’s 99. The campaign says he’s appeared in 36 Iowa counties since launching his campaign there in mid-March, and has held more events there than any other candidate. 

O’Rourke was last in Iowa last Monday, for a CNN town hall at Drake University in Des Moines. He will return next week to open an office in Linn County — the campaign’s first field office, and second physical office in the state, and for other events. 

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Meet the Press Blog

Garrett Haake

Beto O’Rourke staffs up, plans major Iowa organizing push

AUSTIN, Texas — With his poll numbers nationally stalled, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke is doubling down on Iowa, the state where his campaign infrastructure is strongest and where his hyper-retail campaign style may provide the best chance for an early-nominating state victory in 2020. 

The O’Rourke campaign announced Friday morning that it now employs 44 staff in Iowa — more than any other state, with 37 dedicated to organizing. That would put O’Rourke’s operation in Iowa among the largest in the Democratic field. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s campaign employs more than fifty, and Senator Cory Booker’s campaign employs nearly fifty, according to an aide. Senator Kamala Harris’ campaign employs more than a dozen. 

This weekend, staff will lead a “weekend of action” canvassing across the state, with the hope of jump-starting enthusiasm in the Hawkeye state and locking in early support.

The Real Clear Politics average of Iowa polls shows O’Rourke in 6th place in Iowa currently, with 5.3 percent support. 

O’Rourke, who often brags about campaigning in all 254 counties in Texas, is well on his way to hitting Iowa’s 99. The campaign says he’s appeared in 36 Iowa counties since launching his campaign there in mid-March, and has held more events there than any other candidate. 

O’Rourke was last in Iowa last Monday, for a CNN town hall at Drake University in Des Moines. He will return next week to open an office in Linn County — the campaign’s first field office, and second physical office in the state, and for other events. 

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Leigh Ann Caldwell

Rep. Katie Porter sees 'turning point' on impeachment

TUSTIN, Calif. — Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., appeared to be moving closer toward supporting opening impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump, saying at a town hall meeting Thursday that there has been “a real turning point” in the past week. 

Porter, a freshman lawmaker, pointed to special counsel Robert Mueller’s public statement on Wednesday coupled with the Trump administration’s decision to defy congressional subpoenas as issues that have caused her to be “very concerned.”  Her comments came in response to a question from a constituent at the event, held at the Tustin Public Library here. 

Porter had up until now said that impeachment is not a priority for her or her constituents. She represents a traditionally Republican district and is the first Democrat to win election to Congress since the district was created in 1953. 

Porter said on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” moments before her town hall that she is not yet ready to make her decision on impeachment, but added she is having constant conversations with fellow members of Congress to get it “right.”

“I haven’t made a public decision yet,” Porter said, indicating that her decision could be announced soon.

Porter told voters here that while she did not run for office to impeach the president and never mentioned it on the campaign trail, “I will not shirk my duties if the time comes.” 

She also offered a note of caution, however, saying that Democrats have to be careful not to "provoke a crisis," adding that the president likes to create crisis.

So far, 50 lawmakers have now come out in support of at least launching an impeachment inquiry. If members in swing districts like Porter begin to joins them, it will be more difficult for Democratic leadership to resist.  

During the town hall, Porter pulled questions written on note cards out of a metal spinner through out the 45 minute event and answered questions on a variety of issues ranging from reverse mortgages to homelessness to the minimum wage, in addition to her comments on impeachment.

Ben Kamisar

Democrats spend big on Facebook to get on the debate stage

WASHINGTON —As Democrats jockey for the final spots on the debate stage, their campaigns are spending big to help them meet the unique-donor threshold that could help cement their slot. 

Between April 27 and May 18, Democrats spent about $710,000 on ads that reference the upcoming debate hosted by NBC News/MSNBC and Telemundo on June 26 and June 27th.

That's according to a new aggregation tool from Bully Pulpit Interactive, a communications firm has worked with many of the top Democratic groups, which tracks presidential campaign Facebook spending. 

These Facebook ads are important ways for candidates to not just pad their campaign account, but to also ensure they qualify for the debate stage too. 

The DNC's qualifications for the first two debate allow candidates to make the stage either by polling at 1 percent in three qualifying polls or receive donations from 65,000 unique donors. But with the number of candidates capped at 20, the DNC will likely have to use tiebreakers that first prioritize candidates who've hit both thresholds. 

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee spent the most in the window, with $179,000. His campaign just announced last week that he hit the unique donor threshold, with puts him on strong footing to make the debate despite middling poll numbers. 

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, who got a late start by jumping into the race earlier this month, spent the second-most at $121,000. 

Author Marianne Williamson is in third place for debate-related Facebook spending over that time period with $86,000, followed by New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's $81,000 and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro's $52,000. 

Williamson and Castro say they've reached the 65,000 threshold, while Gillibrand and Bennet have not said they've hit the mark. 

Six other candidates spent at least $10,000 on Facebook since April 27 on debate-related ads.

And don't expect this push to go away anytime soon, as the Democratic Party announced that qualifying for the third debate in September will require hitting 2 percent in four major polls and donations from 130,000 individual donors, including 400 across 20 states. 

Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Moulton shares post-traumatic stress treatment as he unveils mental health proposal

WASHINGTON — Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., launched his presidential campaign's veteran mental health care proposal by sharing his own struggle with post-traumatic stress. 

Moulton told his story to Politico, revealing that he sought treatment for post-traumatic stress after he returned from active duty in Iraq and still sees a therapist each month. It's that experience, the Marine veteran said, that's encouraged him to release a comprehensive plan to help veterans with their own mental health, and that he hopes will encourage others to seek help.

His plan includes: requiring active duty military and veterans to have annual physicals as well as an initial counseling session upon returning from overseas; allocating funding for mental health screenings for high schoolers; and creating a national mental health crisis hotline.

Read more headlines from the 2020 trail below: 

  • Former Maryland Democratic Rep. John Delaney is out with a $2 trillion infrastructure plan that would create seven new infrastructure funds while adding money to the Highway Trust Fund. Read more about the plan here
  • Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee is backing Illinois Democrat Marie Newman, who is running to unseat one of the few anti-abortion rights Democrats in the House, Rep. Dan Lipinski. he's the second 2020 Democrat to back Newman—New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand endorsed Newman earlier this year. 
  • The Democratic National Committee announced the thresholds for its third debate in September, setting a far higher bar for that contest than for the earlier rounds of debates. Read NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald with more on the bar candidates will have to meet. 
Garrett Haake

Beto O'Rourke proposes massive overhaul of U.S. immigration system

HOUSTON, Texas — Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday unveiled what his campaign dubs the “most sweeping rewrite of U.S. immigration law in a generation,” vowing to halt wall construction, create a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and end what the campaign calls “cruel” Trump administration border policies. 

The plan, O’Rourke’s second major policy roll-out as a presidential candidate, rests on three pillars: executive actions aimed largely at undoing Trump administration polices including family separation and the so-called Muslim ban; a broad domestic legislative package O’Rourke vows to pass in his fist one hundred days; and a foreign-policy approach to stabilizing Central American countries. 

"Coming from a city of immigrants, I've seen the incredible contributions of immigrants to our communities and local economies, and have been able to experience what happens when we allow everyone to contribute to their full potential,” the El Pasoan said in a statement. 

O’Rourke’s executive actions would begin on day one of his presidency. His plan calls for immediately ending the Trump administration's controversial family separation and remain-in-Mexico policies, as well as rescinding the travel ban. It would also “remove the fear of deportation” for Dreamers, their parents, and immigrants on temporary protected status. 

In place of a surge of military personnel to the border, the O'Rourke plan calls for a surge in up to 2,000 lawyers to help with asylum cases. 

Wading into the arena of immigration legislation, O’Rourke promises quick action on several fronts, including a push for citizenship for an estimated 11 million Dreamers, and making the citizenship process simpler for immigrants already eligible. 

One of the more novel approaches in the O’Rourke plan would be the creation of a “community-based” visa category that would allow communities and congregations to sponsor visas. 

On the campaign trail, O’Rourke often discusses increasing aid to Central American nations as a way to stop the refugee crisis at the southern border before it happens. His immigration plan would include a $5 billion dollar investment, primarily through non-governmental organizations, in the Northern Triangle of Central America. Those dollars would be spent on violence prevention, improving infrastructure and job training, among other needs. 

The O’Rourke plan is also notable for what it does not contain: additional funding for wall construction. O’Rourke says he will immediately stop all ongoing wall construction, and says any and all budgets he submits to congress will contain zero dollars for future wall building. 

Funding for border security will focus on hiring CBP officers, and improving ports of entry. 

Alex Seitz-Wald

DNC to raise qualifying threshold for third presidential debate

WASHINGTON — Candidates in the massive 2020 Democratic presidential field will face a steeper hurdle to participate in the party's third debate in September, the Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday. 

Most candidates say they have now qualified to participate in the first and second debates, which will take place in June and July, but some in the party are eyeing the September event as a key winnowing moment for the two-dozen candidate field. 

For the third debate, the DNC is essentially doubling the polling and fundraising thresholds set for the first two debates — and requiring candidates to meet both standards, instead of just one or the other. 

Candidates will need to register at least 2 percent in four major polls conducted this summer and receive donations from at least 130,000 individual donors, including at least 400 in 20 states.

“Candidates who will be prepared to take on Trump in the general should already be working to build programs that can bring in 130,000 donors by the second round of debates," said Erin Hill, the executive director of ActBlue, Democrats' central clearinghouse for online donations.

There will still be a maximum of 20 spots on sage for candidates — 10 each over two nights — but some slots may go unfilled if candidates fail to meet the higher bar.

The September debate will air on ABC News, Univision, and Hulu Live on September 12 and 13.

The first debate, sponsored by NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo, will take place in Miami on June 26 and 27. CNN will host the second debate in Detroit on July 30 and 31.

Vaughn Hillyard
Vaughn Hillyard

Alabama's Roy Moore previews a potential 2020 comeback

WASHINGTON — Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore Tuesday previewed potential plans to run again for the U.S. Senate seat that he lost in upset fashion to Democrat Doug Jones in the state’s 2017 special election after multiple women accused him of past sexual misconduct.

“He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones,” Moore tweeted after Republican Congressman Bradley Byrnes, who entered the Alabama Senate race this spring, warned voters against picking the controversial former judge as the party’s nominee again.

Donald Trump Jr., whose father appeared at a rally on behalf of Moore days before that 2017 election, tweeted his own response to Moore, blasting the former judge for considering another bid after losing to Jones by 21,000 votes. "You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA," he wrote, adding, "If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it's time to ride off into the sunset, Judge."

Meanwhile, a prominent figure in Alabama Republican politics, Perry Hooper Jr., a GOP fundraiser and former state representative, told NBC News that President Trump appeared have interest in backing another GOP candidate — Tommy Tuberville, the former head coach of the Auburn University football team, who declared his candidacy this April.

“That’s the plan,” Hooper said about an endorsement of Tuberville by Trump. "I think he's open to an endorsement in the primary."

Hooper told NBC News that President Trump asked him about the field of Republican candidates during a meeting at the White House in mid-May.

“He specifically asked me about Tommy [Tuberville], and he knew that Bradley [Byrne] had asked the president to step aside during the Billy Bush thing,” Hooper said on Tuesday. “He asked me about Coach Tub, and he asked if he was with me in 2016, and I told him he was.”

In 2016, Byrne called on then-candidate Trump to step aside as the Republican nominee after the release of the Access Hollywood tape (Byrne did eventually support Trump in the 2016 general election). 

Alabama State Rep. Arnold Mooney also declared his candidacy in early May, along with former television evangelist Stanley Adair. 

The GOP primary is slated for March 3, 2020.

Mike Memoli

Joe Biden calls for tripling federal education funding for needy districts, raising teacher salaries in education plan

WASHINGTON — In his first policy rollout as a 2020 presidential hopeful, former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday will propose tripling a federal education funding for needy school districts with an eye toward raising teacher salaries and making new school construction a priority component of his infrastructure plan.

Biden’s education agenda also includes a plan to double the number of psychologists, counselors, social workers and other health professionals in schools while guaranteeing universal pre-K for three- and four-year-olds.

Releasing the education blueprint marks a turn toward specifics for Biden after more than a month in which he focused on laying out the rationale for his candidacy: Framing it as a battle for the soul of the nation.

He plans to discuss his education plan in Houston alongside his wife, Jill, a community college professor, at a town hall-style event hosted by the American Federation of Teachers on Tuesday afternoon. Biden will be the sixth Democratic hopeful to participate in an AFT town hall as the influential union weighs a potential endorsement.

In addition to a three-fold increase in funding for Title I schools — those serving a certain percentage of students below the poverty level — and an emphasis bricks-and-mortar infrastructure, the Biden campaign is including gun safety proposals under the education umbrella.

His campaign says he’ll call for again banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Those policies were part of the 1994 crime bill he authored and which has been a target for both his Democratic rivals and more recently President Trump.

Biden is also proposing grants to help school districts diversify their student bodies – noteworthy given his vocal advocacy in his early Senate tenure against busing to desegregate public schools. He also will seek to allow Pell grants to be used for so-called dual enrollment programs to allow high school students to earn credits at community colleges.

What the plan does not include is how Biden would fund these initiatives. Since announcing his candidacy, Biden has called for undoing tax cuts championed by the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress, and closing capital gains loopholes that could fund free community college. 

Mike Memoli and Garrett Haake

Biden to outline public education plan Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden will sketch out his plan for reforming public education during a Tuesday event with teachers in Houston. 

Biden will lay out his priorities on public education during an American Federation of Teachers town hall, a campaign official told NBC News.

The plan includes ensuring that teachers are paid adequately, government is investing adequate resources into schools, leveling the playing field for all children no matter their background or where they're from, and ensuring that all students can find a successful career path. 

Biden will speak in more details about the plan Tuesday afternoon.  

Vaughn Hillyard
Vaughn Hillyard

Harris proposes legislation to prevent states from side-stepping Roe

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kamala Harris on Tuesday proposed federal legislation that would require state and local governments with a history of having violated abortion rights under Roe v. Wade to receive Department of Justice approval for changes to future abortion laws.

Harris will formally roll out this policy proposal – entitled the Reproductive Rights Act, and modeled after the 1965 Voting Rights Act – at Tuesday night’s MSNBC town hall.

The proposed legislation would implement federal government pre-clearance requirements on state and local governments that courts have found to have violated Roe v. Wade protections in the last 25 years.

Several Democratic presidential candidates, including Harris, have proposed codifying the right to access an abortion through the passage of the Women's Health Protection Act.

But a senior Harris campaign official said the California senator's new proposal would go further, shifting the burden onto states to prove that their new law would not violate a woman's right under the Women's Health Protection Act or Roe v. Wade before its implementation.

Harris' proposal coincides with multiple states, including Alabama, Georgia and Missouri, passing abortion-restricting measures this month.

The U.S. Supreme Court ended preclearance requirements under the Voting Rights Act in a 2013 decision, Shelby County v. Holder, that forced state and local entities to receive Justice Department approval for alterations to laws and voting policies.

But the court's move did not outright ban the implementation of federal laws establishing preclearance requirements – instead, it maintained that the states required to submit to the DOJ for approval reflect current conditions.

advertisement