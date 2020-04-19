Beyoncé speaks about how pandemic is disproportionately affecting black communities Beyoncé highlighted how black Americans have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus during the "One World: Together at Home" concert. After thanking all those in the food industry, mail carriers and sanitation workers, she noted that "black Americans disproportionately belong to these areas of the workforce" and that "African American communities at large have been seriously affected by this crisis." "We are one family," she said. Share this -







Doctor introduces Lizzo's performance of 'A Change is Gonna Come' Lizzo sang a soulful rendition of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come," after being introduced by a critical care physician at Mount Sinai, who instructed viewers that she wanted them to know "if that you can't hold your mom's hand, I'm there to hold her hand." Lizzo offered a similarly hopeful message after singing. "We got this," Lizzo said.







Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder performs 'River Cross' Eddie Vedder, the frontman for Pearl Jam, performed on an organ for "River Cross" from the band's new album, "Gigaton." The song contains a hopeful ending refrain of, "Share the light/Won't hold us down." I just ordered an organ from Amazon #EddieVedder — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) April 19, 2020







Maluma performs Spanish-language 'Carnaval' Maluma performed "Carnaval," the first Spanish-language song during the "One World: Together at Home," highlighting the fact that the pandemic is a crisis that is affecting every corner of the world. "The bad will go," the Colombian perfomer sang. "Everything will pass."







Elton John wants everyone to 'stay standing' Even though Elton John warned that he'd be sitting at a piano during his performance, he urged everyone to "stand" and remain strong during the coronavirus outbreak, before singing his classic song "I'm Still Standing." "Your care, your humanity, thank you, thank you," John said, showing his appreciation for healthcare workers and everyone who is doing their part to combat the novel coronavirus. I'm going to be sitting down tonight with David and the boys to watch One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global display of unity to support the @WHO in the fight against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hc0iaGQyZp — Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 18, 2020







Paul McCartney sings 'Lady Madonna,' dedicates to his nurse mom Paul McCartney dedicated his performance of The Beatles' "Lady Madonna" to his mom, who was a nurse during World War II. McCartney told James Corden during an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" that his late mother Mary inspired him to write the song "Let It Be." "I had a dream in the '60s where my mom who died came to me in a dream and was reassuring me, saying: 'It's gonna be OK. Just let it be," he said. "I felt so great. She gave me the positive word. "So I woke up and was like, 'What'd she say? Let it be.' ... That's kind of good. So I wrote the song 'Let it Be' but it was that positivity."







'One World: Together at Home' benefit concert underway with Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder The "One World: Together at Home" concert is underway, with Lady Gaga kicking off the performance with a rendition of Charlie Chaplin's "Smile." Thank you, @LadyGaga, for your commitment to the @WHO and healthcare workers around the world. ✨ Join us and take the pledge to stay home at https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy. #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/udStJRw3Q3 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020 Before launching into song, Lady Gaga said she hoped she her performance gives people the "permission to smile" and that she's been thinking of and praying for the health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak. Stevie Wonder followed Lady Gaga with a performance of Bill Wither's "Lean on Me," which has become an anthem during the global pandemic.







Small-business loan program ran out of money within minutes, some banks say Much of the $350 billion in the Small Business Administration's emergency coronavirus relief fund was effectively spoken for within the first minutes of launch, according to senior banking executives. "We didn't even get through the first five minutes of applications," a JPMorgan Chase senior executive said, noting that the bank received over 60,000 applicants for the Paycheck Protection Program within those first five minutes. A senior Bank of America executive said the bank was getting over 10,000 applications per hour, and Wells Fargo said over 170,000 "expressions of interest" were filed with the bank within just the first two days. For the past two weeks, small-business owners have been checking their emails and calling their bankers and the SBA to check on the status of their application, not knowing that the first phase of the program was over before it barely began. More than $18 trillion may be ultimately needed to meet the needs of small-business owners, by one estimate. Read the full story here. Share this -







Navy reports 669 cases from USS Roosevelt With a vast majority of USS Roosevelt crew members tested, the U.S. Navy reported Saturday that it has now has 669 coronavirus cases among the nearly 5,000 people who worked aboard the aircraft carrier. The number of infected patients represents an increase of 84 compared to 585 on Monday. Ninety-four percent of those assigned to the ship have been tested so far, the Navy said in a statement Saturday. Eight sailors are being treated for COVID-19 symptoms at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, where the vessel is docked; one was in intensive care, the Navy said. One sailor, Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died Monday from virus-related illness, the Navy said. The ship's outbreak following a March 5 port of call in Da Nang, Vietnam, sparked controversy when pleas for help from its captain, Brett Crozier, were leaked to a newspaper. Crozier was removed from the ship's command by acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who subsequently resigned amid a backlash to his criticism of the captain.






