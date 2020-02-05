Biden addresses Iowa loss: 'We took a gut punch' Biden addressed supporters in New Hampshire on Wednesday, his only campaign event of the day before a prime-time televised town hall. "I am not going to sugarcoat it. We took a gut punch in Iowa, the whole process took a gut punch. But look, this isn't the first time in my life I've been knocked down," he said. "I'm going to fight for this nomination, and I'm going to fight for it here in New Hampshire and in Nevada and then South Carolina and beyond, because I know there are an awful lot of folks out there who are writing off this campaign," he added. "But I'll tell you what — they've been trying to do that from the moment I entered the race. Well, I got news for them. I'm not going anywhere. I'm not going anywhere. I'm counting on New Hampshire. We are going to come back." Share this -







Iowa Dems releasing more results Wednesday afternoon More results out of Iowa will be released in the early afternoon, per a Democratic Party official. "As always, the IDP's focus is on the integrity of the results, including verifying the results with the paper trail. In some cases, that means literally examining a photo or physical document to match it against the inputted responses. Caucus IDP organizing staff fanned out across the state to connect with precinct leadership and collect any outstanding documentation. IDP designed this system to more efficiently collect the paper records this cycle. The overwhelming majority of these documents have now been collected. Per IDP rules, these documents are stored offsite through a secure chain of custody."







Biden downplays potential Iowa loss, pivots to next early states CONCORD, N.H. — Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday downplayed his potential fourth place loss in the Iowa Caucus by pointing out that there are three early primary states left in the cycle that he could still win. Campaigning in New Hampshire, which is just days away from holding the first primary of the Democratic race, Biden said that while he wants "to do well in Iowa," the first four states are an essential part of winning the nomination. Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Concord, N.H., on Feb. 4, 2020. Rick Wilking / Reuters "I count to four. The first four are the key," he said to reporters. "Two caucuses and two primaries. And so we'll see." In the final days leading up to Iowa, Biden told caucus-goers that they do not necessarily pick the nominee but instead have the power to open the gate to several candidates in an effort to narrow the field. Looking ahead to New Hampshire, Biden asked voters gathered in the state capital to get him through to the next round since they "set the tone for the whole, whole rest of the race." Biden was succinct at the event, pointing out later to reporters that the full results of Iowa aren't in yet —especially in rural counties that he courted heavily. "At this rate, New Hampshire may get the first vote after all," Biden told the audience of roughly 175 people. "I'd like you to rocket me out of here to make sure this thing works, OK?" Biden also told reporters that he would not contest the results of the Iowa caucus, and pointed out that his campaign will wait until all of the results go public. On topics other than the caucus debacle, Biden ticked through his qualifications that make him deserving of the presidency. Biden also took direct swipes at Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on his "Medicare for All" plan, suggesting that Sanders has flipped on explaining funding for his plans and addressed his own health care plans. "I'm not suggesting that those who are for Medicare for All are playing with people, but … you've got to be able to get something done," Biden said. "Who's going to support a plan that doesn't specify how much it costs or say how he's going to pay for it?" Biden then promised voters that if such a plan were to pass, "the middle class is going to pay a big, big premium."







Warren touts ties to Obama in new ad MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is highlighting her relationship with former President Barack Obama in a new digital ad out today, targeting New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina voters. The new ad — reported first by NBC News — comes as Joe Biden, Obama's vice president, falters in Iowa, and on the same day that Michael Bloomberg also debuted an ad featuring his work with Obama. The ad, titled "Elizabeth understands," begins with a 2010 Rose Garden address, where Obama lauds Warren for her work fighting for the middle class. "She's a janitor's daughter who has become one of the country's fiercest advocates for the middle class," Obama says at the top, his voice present throughout the ad. "She came up with an idea for a new, independent agency standing up for consumers and middle-class families." On the campaign trail, Warren often ends her town halls telling audiences about her time fighting to build the Consumer Protection Finance Bureau during the Obama administration, a message that ties into an overall theme in her campaign: She's a fighter. The ad also touches on that message, too, with a line from Obama, referring to the uphill battle Warren faced while trying to start the consumer bureau. "She's done it while facing some very tough opposition. Fortunately, she's very tough," he said.







Klobuchar: 'Whenever people get to know me, I do well' When asked about the partial Iowa results, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told reporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday night that she does well when "people get to know me." Asked about Pete Buttigieg claiming victory before any of the results were released, Klobuchar said, "He has raised money, and that is true. But at some point, when you look at the big money that's going on from some of these candidates, people are going to be tuning in, they're going to be watching the debates, they're going to be getting to know the candidates, and whenever people get to know me, I do well." Asked for her thoughts on the irregularities in determining the caucus results, Klobuchar said she doesn't blame the Iowa Democratic Party "for trying to be really careful," and added, "I don't think there's any kind of trickery going on. I think that it was just a mess-up with the system. I know they've apologized, and hopefully we will get the results by tomorrow." She also said she was proud of her team's efforts leading up to the first-in-the-nation caucuses. "I know that we are still getting the results in from Iowa," she said in starting off her remarks. "But I am so proud of the work that our team did. As I've said from the beginning, I announced in the middle of a blizzard, and a lot of people didn't even predict that I could get through the announcement. I knew New Hampshire would understand."







FIRST READ: The takeaway from Iowa: Buttigieg, Sanders won their respective ideological lanes Now that there are finally results to count from Iowa after the App-ocalypse that rocked the Hawkeye State, the biggest takeaway is how Pete Buttigieg emerged as the winner from the Democrats' moderate/pragmatic lane, easily besting Joe Biden. And how Bernie Sanders walked away from Iowa owning the liberal lane. Looking at the entrance poll, Buttigieg tied Biden among moderates, who made up 30 percent of all caucus-goers, with Amy Klobuchar coming in right behind them. But what made Buttigieg's showing so strong is that he also carried the "somewhat liberals" in Iowa — who made up a great share, 42 percent — followed by Sanders, Biden and Elizabeth Warren. Get more of First Read.






