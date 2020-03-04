Biden appears to benefit from last-minute decision-making

NBC News Exit Poll: Colorado Democrats think economic system needs 'complete overhaul' According to the NBC News Exit Poll, there is strong support among Colorado Democratic primary voters for a “complete overhaul” of the U.S. economic system. Just less than half of Colorado Democrats believe the U.S. economic system needs significant restructuring, while 43 percent think the system needs only "minor" changes. A mere 5 percent of Colorado Democrats think the U.S. economic system "works well enough as is." Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Biden waltzes out of Tennessee with a win Tennessee voters have kept Joe Biden’s Southern streak unbroken so far tonight. The NBC News Exit Poll finds that 62 percent of black voters in Tennessee backed the former vice president in today's primary. He also won majorities among military veterans, moderates and conservatives as well as voters 45 and older. These results reflect his strengths in other Southern states voting on Super Tuesday. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Nearly 4 in 10 Warren voters are white women with a college degree At least two-thirds of voters for Elizabeth Warren on Super Tuesday are white women, self-identified liberals or college graduates, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll. Nearly 4 in 10 Warren voters in the Democratic primaries across Super Tuesday states are white women with a college degree. But in a nomination race in which many voters are focused on ousting an incumbent president, few Warren voters signal that she would be the only acceptable candidate. Nine in 10 Warren voters on Tuesday say they will vote for the Democratic nominee in November, with or without Warren on the ballot. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Latinos are boosting Sanders in Texas Four years ago, Bernie Sanders was blown out in Texas, losing to Hillary Clinton by more than 30 points. But thanks to substantial improvement among Latino voters this Super Tuesday, Sanders is putting in a much stronger showing in the state, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll. Sanders’ vote share among Latino Democratic primary voters in Texas has improved 12 points, from 29 percent in 2016 to 45 percent this year. His support among black primary voters in Texas stayed nearly the same, going from 15 percent of the black vote in 2016 to 18 percent in 2020. Sanders' support among white Texas Democratic primary voters has ticked down somewhat from 41 percent to 32 percent, though he does have a narrow lead over Biden among white primary voters in Texas. Sanders’ appeal among Latinos is tied to his health care platform. Latinos in Texas are more likely than whites or blacks to name health care as the issue that matters most to them. And among those citing health care as their main issue, Latinos express the highest level of support for Sanders’ plan to replace all private health insurance with a single government plan for everyone. About three-quarters of Latino primary voters in Texas focused on health care support "Medicare for All." That's compared to about six in 10 whites and blacks focused on health care. Share this -







Biden heads to Obama Boulevard for Super Tuesday results Joe Biden’s watch party tonight is just off of...Obama Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/D9ztjdpLDd — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 4, 2020 Share this -







Long lines to vote in Texas Voters wait to cast their ballot at a polling station in Houston, Texas, on March 3, 2020. Callaghan O'Hare / Reuters Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: First-time Democratic primary voters favor Sanders Bernie Sanders is the clear favorite of those voting in their first Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll conducted in nine of the 14 Super Tuesday states. But new voters represent a relatively slim share of Tuesday’s electorate. Sanders received support from 43 percent of first-time voters, leaving Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg far behind. But these new voters make up just 13 percent of those voting in Democratic primaries Tuesday. That's much lower than the share of first-time participants in last month’s Iowa and Nevada caucuses, but roughly on par with the percentages of new voters in the New Hampshire and South Carolina primaries. Among those who’ve voted in a Democratic primary before, Biden has a slim lead over Sanders. Share this -





