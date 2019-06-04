Biden calls for clean energy 'revolution' in new climate plan

BERLIN, N.H. — Former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday is calling for a “revolution” in clean energy in the United States, rolling out his plan Tuesday to combat climate change, get the country to net-zero emissions by 2050 and making a link between the environment, the economy and social justice.

The plan, which references what it calls the “crucial framework” of the Green New Deal, is Biden's most comprehensive policy proposal yet — and a push-back of sorts on reports last month that his campaign was searching for a “middle ground” climate plan.

The plan centers around a $1.7 trillion dollar federal investment in clean energy, paid for by rolling back the Trump tax cuts (a popular piggy bank for Democratic proposals) in the hopes of leveraging a total of $5 billion dollars in public and private investment — the same total target as fellow presidential contender Beto O’Rourke’s plan, which was introduced in April.

Biden says his administration would use a mix of executive actions and legislation to address the climate crisis. On day one, the Biden administration would require “aggressive” methane pollution limits on oil and gas production, make changes to the federal procurement system to move towards clean energy and zero-emissions vehicles, and set new efficiency standards across the economy.

Among the legislative goals of the Biden plan is to set a net-zero emissions goal of 2050, with an unspecified enforcement mechanism put in place by the end of a first term. The plan also calls for $400 billion in research spending to address issues like improving the efficiency of air travel and carbon sequestration as well as to determine the best role for nuclear power in a clean energy economy.

The Biden plan also links infrastructure spending with addressing climate change. It calls for the deployment of 500,000 additional public charging stations for electric vehicles, building new, less-sprawling, efficient urban housing and storm-and-disaster resistant roads and bridges.

A long-time proponent, and daily rider, of Amtrak, the Biden plan also calls for significant investments in making the U.S. rail system the best in the world.

Biden’s climate plan also calls for the U.S. to rejoin the Paris climate accords, and pledges that as a candidate he will take no money from oil, gas or coal corporations or executives, aligning him with much of the rest of the Democratic field.