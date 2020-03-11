Biden campaign to hold virtual events in response to pandemic The Biden campaign has decided to turn upcoming his rallies this week into “virtual events” because of coronavirus concerns. The campaign has decided to hold virtual events in Chicago on Friday and Miami on Monday after local officials in Illinois and Florida and others advised them that it would be best to stand down from holding large gatherings. Biden will make remarks about the coronovirus pandemic on Thursday, and the campaign said it will make announcements about the timing and format of future events in the days to come. The move comes on the heels of the campaign forming a public health committee that will advise Biden and his aides about how best to proceed with campaigning amid the outbreak. Share this -







Biden changes two upcoming rallies to 'virtual events' due to coronavirus In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Biden has changed two upcoming campaign events to be "virtual events" with no large crowds attending. A previously scheduled Friday event in Chicago and a previously scheduled Monday event in Miami will now both be "virtual" events, Biden's campaign said Wednesday. "The health and safety of the public is our number one priority. We have been and will continue to consult with relevant officials, including our recently announced Public Health Advisory Committee, regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for staff and supporters," the campaign said. "As a result of those conversations and at the request of elected officials in Illinois and Florida, we will no longer hold large crowd events on Friday and Monday in those states." The campaign said it will provide additional details about the format and timing of the virtual events — and on future campaign events — "in the coming days."







Biden says Yang among 'brightest minds' in endorsement thank-you .@AndrewYang is one of the brightest minds there is when it comes to the challenges we face in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. I'm honored to have his endorsement — and look forward to working with him to ensure every worker can succeed in the changing 21st-century economy. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 11, 2020







Sanders nabs nurses' nod ahead of crucial primaries I'm proud to have earned the support of @INAaction. Nurses and other frontline workers know that our health care system is broken, and it's more urgent than ever that we fix it. https://t.co/eodJfM9k83 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 11, 2020







Biden campaign forms coronavirus advisory committee Joe Biden's presidential campaign has formed a public health advisory committee to assist it with responding to the rapidly spreading coronavirus. In a statement, the Biden campaign said it formed the body "to provide science-based, expert advice regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for the candidate, staff, and supporters." "Members of the committee will provide ongoing counsel to the campaign, which will in turn continue to update the public regarding operational decisions," the campaign said. The campaign said the committee would consist of six members — all doctors or former government officials — including Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a noted oncologist, the vice provost of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and the brother of former Obama chief of staff, Rahm Emanual. The formation of the committee comes one day after Biden canceled a campaign event Thursday in Tampa, Fla., and replaced it with a speech on the coronavirus epidemic in his hometown, Wilmington, Del.







Bloomberg releases anti-Trump campaign ads to wider public Voters in key battleground and Democratic primary states were inundated with ads from former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, who ended his presidential bid earlier this month. Now, his campaign is making those ads available to the wider public. The billionaire businessman, who was roundly criticized for his runaway spending during the campaign, spent $275 million alone on anti-Trump ads since December 2019, his campaign announced on Wednesday. As of Bloomberg's final day on the trail, he spent more than $445 million in TV/radio advertising in total on his campaign. His campaign said that ads were placed to "remind voters of Trump's failures and broken promises while in office." The campaign is now making all of its "creative assets" and ads available so members of the public can share "on their own networks." Bloomberg's campaign spent more than $175 million in local markets, including all battleground states, and more than $45 million nationally. It created 31 different TV spots and spent nearly $50 million in digital anti-Trump ads. Click here to view the ads.







Sanders says he's staying in the race Bernie Sanders said Wednesday he is pushing forward with his campaign a day after Joe Biden won big victories in a number of states, widening his delegate lead. Addressing the media in Burlington, Vermont, Sanders acknowledged Biden's front-runner status and focused his remarks on issues he plans to press the former vice president on during Sunday night's debate. "Last night, obviously, was not a good night for our campaign from a delegate point of view," he said, adding, "While we are currently losing the delegate count ... we are strongly winning in two enormously important areas which will determine the future of our country." Read what Sanders said.







OPINION: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says Sanders' primary battle isn't finished yet The only way to beat President Donald Trump in November is for Democrats to be self-critical about what went wrong in 2016 and fix those mistakes. We failed to connect enough with the working-class voters who should be the backbone of our party. We didn't get enough young people and voters of color out to the polls. And we underestimated the power of an energized political movement — both on the left and the right. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and not former Vice President Joe Biden, is the antidote to each of those problems in 2020 — but political pundits have all but declared the Democratic primary over and the latter the winner. That, despite the fact that there are still millions of ballots to be cast and more than 2,300 delegates to be awarded as of Wednesday morning. But they are foolish to dismiss my friend Bernie so easily. Click here for the full op-ed.







After endorsing Biden, Yang shows Sanders some love Bernie is a personal hero of mine. He inspired my campaign and demonstrated what is possible when you run on a vision for the country that touches people and improves lives. He is who he is and we all know what he stands for. A true warrior for the people - what I strive to be. pic.twitter.com/Rl8ceKZ92x — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) March 11, 2020






