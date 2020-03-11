Biden changes two upcoming rallies to 'virtual events' due to coronavirus In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Biden has changed two upcoming campaign events to be "virtual events" with no large crowds attending. A previously scheduled Friday event in Chicago and a previously scheduled Monday event in Miami will now both be "virtual" events, Biden’s campaign said Wednesday. "The health and safety of the public is our number one priority. We have been and will continue to consult with relevant officials, including our recently announced Public Health Advisory Committee, regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for staff and supporters," the campaign said. "As a result of those conversations and at the request of elected officials in Illinois and Florida, we will no longer hold large crowd events on Friday and Monday in those states." The campaign said it will provide additional details about the format and timing of the virtual events — and on future campaign events — "in the coming days." Share this -







New York late night television shows, including CBS' "The Late Show," NBC's "The Tonight Show," and HBO's "Last Week Tonight" will be taped without a studio audience over concerns about spreading coronavirus in crowds. A growing number of other shows will also take steps to limit crowds and audiences, including NBC's "Today" show and "Today with Hoda and Jenna and Friends," Comedy Central's "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," and Fox's "The Wendy Williams Show." NBC is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.







Dems urge Trump to help states tap $42.6B through disaster declaration Senate Democrats urged President Donald Trump on Wednesday to make disaster declaration to help states tap into $42.6 billion in aid to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, Patty Murray of Washington, Gary Peters of Michigan and 33 other Democrats sent a letter to Trump pressing him to use a "whole-of-government approach" to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency protective measures to states at a cost-share ratio of 75 percent federal to 25 percent state funds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 938 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths across 38 states and Washington, D.C., as of Wednesday.







Quest Diagnostics will do tens of thousands of tests within 6 weeks Quest Diagnostics, one of the largest providers of diagnostic testing in the country, says they "expect to be able to perform tens of thousands of [coronavirus] tests a week within the next six weeks." The company first rolled out its coronavirus testing this Monday. According to the company's website, Quest has 2,000 locations nationwide. The Quest tests are performed using "respiratory specimens" collected by health care providers and sent to Quest. The company urges any patients who are suspected of having the illness to submit specimens through their doctors and not show up at a Quest Diagnostics office. The announcement comes on a day when Trump administration officials were grilled on Capitol Hill about the delayed rollout in diagnostic testing for the coronavirus nationwide.







Biden campaign to hold virtual events in response to pandemic The Biden campaign has decided to turn upcoming his rallies this week into "virtual events" because of coronavirus concerns. The campaign has decided to hold virtual events in Chicago on Friday and Miami on Monday after local officials in Illinois and Florida and others advised them that it would be best to stand down from holding large gatherings. Biden will make remarks about the coronovirus pandemic on Thursday, and the campaign said it will make announcements about the timing and format of future events in the days to come. The move comes on the heels of the campaign forming a public health committee that will advise Biden and his aides about how best to proceed with campaigning amid the outbreak.







CBS News sends New York City employees home after 2 test positive for coronavirus CBS News has ordered New York City employees to stay home for the next two days after two workers tested positive for coronavirus. Viacom CBS CEO Robert M. Bakish said in a statement Wednesday that one of the employees worked in the Broadcast Center while another worked in the company's 57th Street offices. "CBS This Morning," CBSN streaming, "48 Hours," "Sunday Morning," and "60 Minutes" all have offices at the CBS building on 57th street. "All employees in both buildings will work remotely for the next two days while the buildings are cleaned and disinfected," Bakish said. Employees who had direct contact with the employees who tested positive will be contacted and instructed to self-quarantine for the next 14 days.







NCAA to have limited attendance for March madness The NCAA announced Wednesday that the upcoming March Madness basketball tournaments will severely restrict attendance to only "essential staff and limited family" due to the coronavirus outbreak. NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement that the organization, which oversees all college athletics, "will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed." "While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," Emmert said. Emmert said the NCAA has been consulting with public health officials and its own advisory panel. NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020







Dow closes down 1,400 points, enters bear territory The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down more than 1,400 points on Wednesday, crossing firmly into bear market territory, or a 20 percent decline from a 52-week high. The losses came as the World Health Organization labeled the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. The S&P 500 and the Dow are currently down more than 14 percent from the record highs they hit just last month, making this the fastest drawdown from peak to decline. Wednesday's massive sell-off is a response to the lack of concerted policy action from President Donald Trump's administration, which has been criticized for its mixed messaging about the best ways to address and contain the virus. Read more here.






