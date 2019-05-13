Feedback

Biden continues to dominate with Facebook spending

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden dwarfed his Democratic presidential primary rivals in Facebook spending last week, spending almost as much as the next three candidates combined. 

Biden's campaign spent $238,600 on Facebook between May 5 and May 11, his third week in a row spending more money on the platform than any other presidential candidate. 

Much of that messaging played up Biden's contrast with President Trump, warning about the president's massive war chest. 

The next-closest candidates were Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Michael Bennet, D-Colo, and Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Warren's $88,000 in Facebook spending focused primarily on her grassroots fundraising operation, a fight with Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz over the Consumer Financial Protection Agency and her student load debt plan. 

Bennet, who is just ramping up the campaign he announced earlier this month, is calling on supporters to help him hit the 65,000 unique donor threshold to help him qualify for the debate. The Coloradan spent $79,000 last week on Facebook ads. 

Harris finished close behind in the spending rankings, dropping about $78,000 on Facebook ads. Those ads included appeals aimed at the anti-abortion rights laws being passed in states like Georgia and Alabama, as well as her call for Attorney General William Barr to resign. 

For comparison, the joint fundraising committee between the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee spent $64,000 on Facebook ads, while his campaign alone spent $44,000 on Facebook last week. 

Ben Kamisar

Stacey Abrams says she's still considering a presidential bid

WASHINGTON — Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams said Thursday that she is still considering a presidential bid, weeks after she ruled out a Senate bid in her home state. 

Abrams made the comment during an appearance on an upcoming episode of Pod Save America, which is coming out Thursday afternoon.

Despite her narrow loss in the 2018 gubernatorial race, Abrams' bid cemented her status as a rising star among Democrats and had supporters pulling for her to either run for president or the Senate. 

Late last month, she ruled out a Senate bid, arguing that it was not "the best role for me in this battle for our nation's future." 

Listen to the brief excerpt from Abrams' interview below. 

Ben Kamisar

Biden with big lead in New Hampshire poll

WASHINGTON—Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a significant lead over Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire, a new Monmouth poll released Thursday finds. 

Biden has support from 36 percent of registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters deemed likely to vote in the 2020 primary. Sanders is in second with 18 percent, followed by South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg's 9 percent, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's 8 percent, and 6 percent for Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Warren is the top second choice out of those polled, with 15 percent to Harris' 9 percent. 

Biden, Sanders, Warren, Harris and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., are the only candidates of which at least two-thirds of the electorate has an opinion. All of those candidates have strong favorable ratings, with Warren's 24 percent unfavorable rating the highest of the group. 

Buttigieg, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, and Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., are known by at least half of the eelctorate. 

Out of all of the candidates who are familiar to at least half of the electorate, Biden has the highest net-favorable rating (+65 percentage points) by far, followed by Sanders (54), Harris (50), Buttigieg (47), Booker (42) and Warren (39). 

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and entrepreneur Andrew Yang are the only two politicians tested whose favorable rating is underwater. 

Monmouth polled 376 New Hampshire voters likely to vote in the Democratic primary from May 2 and May 7. The polls's margin of error is 5.1 percentage points. 

Ben Kamisar

Former CIA officer Valerie Plame running for House in New Mexico

WASHINGTON — Former CIA officer Valerie Plame, whose undercover status was leaked during the early years of former President George W. Bush's administration, is running for Congress in New Mexico. 

Plame announced her bid for the seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Luján's Senate bid, arguing that her run is part of extending her service that was "cut short by partisan politics" when her cover was blown in 2003. 

"My career in the CIA was cut short by partisan politics, but I’m not done serving our country. We need more people in Congress with the courage to stand up for what’s right," she said in a statement.

"It’s why I couldn’t be prouder than to have the chance to represent my friends and neighbors of Northern New Mexico. I will work as hard defending my fellow New Mexicans in Washington as I did defending our country from nuclear threats.”

A handful of other Democrats have discussed running in a district that leans heavily in favor of the Democrats—2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won the district by 15 points in 2016.  

Plame was a covert CIA officer who worked on counter-proliferation issues as the Bush administration was looking into whether Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was working toward developing nuclear weapons.

Shortly after Plame's husband, diplomat Joe Wilson, wrote a New York Times column where he argued the "intelligence related to Iraq's nuclear weapons program was twisted to exaggerate the Iraqi threat," Plame's identity was outed in a Washington Post story. 

A former State Department official eventually admitted to leaking her name to the media, and Scooter Libby, then-Vice President Dick Cheney's chief of staff, was convicted for lying to investigators. 

President Trump pardoned Libby last year.

Ben Kamisar

Hickenlooper: My life experience separates me from Bennet

WASHINGTON—John Hickenlooper, the former Democratic governor of Colorado, argued Wednesday that his life experience differentiates himself from the other Colorado Democrat in the presidential race, Sen. Michael Bennet. 

During Wednesday's interview on "MTP Daily," Hickenlooper praised Bennet as one "of my favorite people, one of my oldest friends." But he argued that voters who are used to casting their ballots for both men should look to their resumes to help separate the two presidential hopefuls. 

"We've had very different lives. His experience is: He's a lawyer, super smart, super talented, super committed. But he's been mostly in Washington, he spent a few years working in private equity," Hickenlooper said. 

"I was a scientist, and i worked professionally as a geologist. I was out of work a few years, that's relevant, then I opened a brewpub long before people knew what they were."

"I transformed a community by getting everyone to get to work together, was a top-5 big city mayor in America and then one of the top governors in America." 

The two Coloradans have a long history—Bennet served as Hickenlooper's chief of staff while the latter was the mayor of Denver. 

Watch the video below to hear more from HIckenlooper. 

Garrett Haake and Kailani Koenig

O'Rourke talks gun laws in the wake of recent school shootings

WASHINGTON — Beto O'Rourke decried the recent school shootings as a "human-caused problem with a human solution" on Wednesday, one day after a shooting at a STEM education school killed one person and injured eight.

During a town hall in Mason City, Iowa, O'Rourke evoked a conversation he had with a student this week in Iowa who teared up while telling the former Texas Democratic congressman she was afraid that she would get killed in school. 

He went on to argue that universal background checks would "save lives" and that politicians should buck political pressure to pass stricter gun control regulations. 

"There are more than 30,000 gun deaths in this country every single year, and no other country on the face of the planet even comes close. So there's something either inherently evil or violent about our fellow Americans, or this is a human-caused problem with a human solution," O'Rourke said. 

Watch a clip of O'Rourke's comments below. 

Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Democratic candidates releasing a flurry of policy proposals

WASHINGTON — Democrats jockeying for their party's presidential nomination released a series of policy proposals on Wednesday meant to put more meat behind their candidacies. 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is proposing a $100 billion plan (authored with Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings) to combat the opioid epidemic. The legislation calls for training, additional research and greater access for drugs that treat overdoses.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has a plan to expand funding and training for public defenders, as well as adding to the student loan repayment program. 

And New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Harris are all co-sponsors of reintroduced legislation aimed at slashing maternal mortality rates, particularly among the minority mothers who suffer from the highest rates. 

The semi-regular policy rollouts are important ways for the candidates to stand out among the crowded field, and the measures today cut across a variety of important primary constituencies. 

Click on the links above to learn more about each proposal, and read on for more from the 2020 trail. 

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Leigh Ann Caldwell

Kamala Harris rolls out bill to boost public defenders

WASHINGTON — California senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris is known as an effective prosecutor. Now she’s unveiling legislation to help public defenders in an attempt to counter criticism she’s received as being overly aggressive in her previous job.

The legislation would aim to incentivize public defenders, who are usually paid less, are less resourced and overworked, compared to prosecutors.

“As a career prosecutor, I know that when public defenders lack sufficient resources, they are unable to provide an adequate defense and the system doesn’t work,” Harris said in a statement. “Our Constitution gives every defendant the right to an attorney, but it’s not enough just to have a lawyer. Defendants in criminal cases need lawyers who have enough time, money, and resources to challenge the prosecution and provide a strong defense.”

Jon Rapping, the founder of The Gideon’s Project, an organization that provides training and resources for public defenders, calls the proposed bill “a good start.”

“I am encouraged,” Rapping said. “I think it is a recognition that public defenders must be part of the conversation” of criminal justice reform.  

Harris, who worked as a district attorney in San Francisco and then as California’s attorney general before being elected to the Senate in 2017, and has highlighted her experience as a prosecutor and used it to her advantage. Her background has been beneficial especially when grilling Trump administration officials, including Attorney General William Barr, testifying before the Senate.

She has also come under fire from some progressives and public defenders in California for some of her policies and practices as a prosecutor.

Lara Bazelon, the former director of the Loyola Law School Project for the Innocent in Los Angeles, wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times saying that she’s not a progressive prosecutor.

“Time after time, when progressives urged her to embrace criminal justice reforms,” Bazelon wrote, “Ms. Harris opposed them or stayed silent.”

Bazelon pointed to her support of punishing parents of overly truant students, withholding evidence that could have unravelled convictions, supported the death penalty and opposed a bill that would mandate her office investigate shootings by police officers.

The legislation would create a $250 million grant program to fund public defense, including ensuring pay parity between public defenders and prosecutors and implementing work load limits. It would expand the student loan repayment program to $75 million from $25 million. It would also provide money to train public defenders and require data about the use of public defenders and if those who need the service are receiving it.

Ben Kamisar

Inslee: Doctors can't help us 'if we don't solve climate change'

WASHINGTON—Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee argued Tuesday that climate change is an all-encompassing issue that should resonate with even those who see health care as a more pressing concern. 

When asked on Tuesday's broadcast of "MTP Daily" on MSNBC what he thinks about polls showing that voters see health care as a more important issue to them than climate change, Inslee connected the two issues. 

"There are not enough doctors and nurses on the planet Earth to protect our health if we don’t solve climate change. This is a health care issue first and foremost," he said. 

“The thing about climate change is it's not a single issue, it is all the issues."

Watch the full interview below. 

Ben Kamisar

Trump campaign blasts 'dishonest fundraising groups' after report about top ally

WASHINGTON — President Trump's campaign issued a blistering statement Tuesday condemning "alleged scam groups" that profit off his name days after a new report called into question an outside group run by one of the president's former top campaign hands. 

The unsigned statement from the Trump campaign admonished "any organization that deceptively uses the President’s name, likeness, trademarks, or branding and confuses voters."

"There is no excuse for any group, including ones run by people who claim to be part of our ‘coalition,’ to suggest they directly support President Trump’s re-election or any other candidates, when in fact their actions show they are interested in filling their own pockets with money from innocent Americans’ paychecks, and sadly, retirements," the statement said. 

While the campaign did not mention any group by name, the comment came days after Axios and the Campaign Legal Center published a report about the Presidential Coalition, a group run by former Trump deputy campaign manager David Bossie. 

The analysis found that the Presidential Coalition raised $18.5 million in 2017 and 2018 promoting the group as a stalwart ally of Trump. Just three percent of its spending went to direct political activities, while the lion's share of its spending went toward raising more money, while two organizations linked to Bossie received almost $660,000 from the group. 

The Presidential Coalition is far from the first group to have such an unusual spending breakdown. But groups like these have long faced criticism over the years with critics accusing them of being primarily set up to funnel money to preferred vendors and to staff salaries instead of toward the direct political activity that donors may expect their money to fund. 

The group denied any allegations of impropriety in a statement to Axios, arguing that the Campaign Legal Center was biased against it because of its work to tighten campaign finance laws and that its spending is necessary to support the group's mission. 

"This is fake news brought to you by a collaboration of the biased liberal media and unabashed left-wing activists," the Coalition said in the statement to Axios. 

