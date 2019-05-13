Biden continues to dominate with Facebook spending

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden dwarfed his Democratic presidential primary rivals in Facebook spending last week, spending almost as much as the next three candidates combined.

Biden's campaign spent $238,600 on Facebook between May 5 and May 11, his third week in a row spending more money on the platform than any other presidential candidate.

Much of that messaging played up Biden's contrast with President Trump, warning about the president's massive war chest.

The next-closest candidates were Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Michael Bennet, D-Colo, and Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Warren's $88,000 in Facebook spending focused primarily on her grassroots fundraising operation, a fight with Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz over the Consumer Financial Protection Agency and her student load debt plan.

Bennet, who is just ramping up the campaign he announced earlier this month, is calling on supporters to help him hit the 65,000 unique donor threshold to help him qualify for the debate. The Coloradan spent $79,000 last week on Facebook ads.

Harris finished close behind in the spending rankings, dropping about $78,000 on Facebook ads. Those ads included appeals aimed at the anti-abortion rights laws being passed in states like Georgia and Alabama, as well as her call for Attorney General William Barr to resign.

For comparison, the joint fundraising committee between the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee spent $64,000 on Facebook ads, while his campaign alone spent $44,000 on Facebook last week.