Biden could draw Sanders voters with policy offerings as primary tide shifts

A brief history of when Democratic debates have ended
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords endorses Biden a week before Arizona primary
Frmr. Rep. Gabby Giffords to endorse BidenMarch 11, 202003:06
FIRST READ: Biden takes command of race, leaving Sanders with difficult questions
Halfway through the primary contests, more Democratic voters have made it abundantly clear that they want Joe Biden’s restoration over Bernie Sanders’ revolution.
That’s the message from last night’s decisive Biden victories in Mississippi (where he’s ahead 81 percent to 14.8 percent), Missouri (60 percent to 35 percent), Michigan (53 percent to 37 percent) and even Idaho (49 percent to 43 percent). (NBC News’ Decision Desk says that Washington state, where Sanders is ahead by 2,000 votes with 69 percent in, is “too close to call,” and NBC just projected Sanders the winner of North Dakota’s caucuses).
So in the 20 Democratic contests beginning with Super Tuesday last week, African Americans, older voters, moderates and voters who call themselves somewhat (but not very) liberal overwhelmingly broken for Biden — and many of those are the most reliable voting blocs for Democrats. That’s compared with younger voters, very liberals and Latinos who have sided with Sanders.
Get the rest of First Read.
Joe Biden ‘is consolidating the Democratic party,’ analyst saysMarch 11, 202002:36
Key takeaways from election night — and they aren't good news for Sanders
Bernie Sanders lost his make-or-break state of Michigan and Joe Biden delivered big victories that led Democratic elites to confidently declare him their presumptive nominee, marking a dizzying turnaround after the former vice president began the primaries 0-for-3.
Biden also won Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho, while Sanders prevailed in North Dakota, according to NBC News projections. Washington state, where the candidates were running neck and neck, was still too close to call on Wednesday, but Sanders appeared to be underperforming in most states that voted Tuesday compared to the huge victories he scored in them in his unsuccessful campaign in 2016.
Biden also expanded his already substantial lead in delegates.
Here's why Sanders' theory of the case fell short and four other takeaways from a pivotal night in the 2020 election.
After Tuesday primaries, can Sanders catch Biden?March 11, 202009:09
ANALYSIS: Sanders divided Democrats and handed Biden the lion's share
Bernie Sanders is running the wrong campaign at the wrong time, and that is the greatest gift he could give Joe Biden.
In an election season in which most Democratic voters told candidates, party leaders and pollsters they cared only about beating President Donald Trump, Sanders focused first on smashing party pillars with a purist brand of progressive politics that demonized Democrats nearly as much as Republicans.
He chose to divide a party desperate for unity, and he ended up with the smaller share. Now, the rest of the party has turned on him.
Read the full analysis here.
Joe Biden becomes the turnout candidateMarch 11, 202007:14
Sanders wins North Dakota, NBC News projects
Bernie Sanders has won North Dakota's Democratic caucus, NBC News projected Wednesday morning.
With 72 percent of the vote in, Sanders leads Biden in the state 53.3 percent to 39.8 percent as of 8 a.m.
So far, Sanders has picked up 8 delegates in the state and Biden has picked up 6.
Even with Sanders’ projected win, Biden still leads Sanders in the overall delegate count nationally, with Biden receiving 837 delegates to Sanders' 689.
Sanders wins North Dakota, NBC News projectsMarch 11, 202000:25
Biden wins Idaho Democratic primary, NBC News projects
Biden wins the Idaho Democratic primary over Sanders, NBC News projects.
With 20 delegates up for grabs, Idaho was one of the smaller delegate prizes of the Democratic contests Tuesday night, and Sanders is likely to earn pledged delegates in the state.
With 96 percent of the vote counted, Biden led Sanders by 48.4 percent to 42.5 percent.
As of 1:15 a.m. ET Wednesday, NBC News projected that Biden will be awarded nine pledged delegates from the state and that Sanders will be awarded eight.