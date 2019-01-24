Feedback

Biden defends 2018 speech that boosted vulnerable House incumbent

Joe Biden brushed off criticism over a his praise for a longtime Republican congressman in the heat of the midterm campaign last fall, saying that working across the aisle would be essential to repairing what he called the “dysfunctional” environment in Washington.

Speaking at a bipartisan gathering of the nation’s mayors in Washington Thursday, the former vice president sarcastically dismissed the idea put forward in a New York Times report that his friendly ties to some Republicans would be a liability if he runs for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

“Okay, well bless me father, for I have sinned,” Biden said to laughter. “I don't know how you get anything done unless we start talking to one another again.”

The Times report focused on a paid speech Biden delivered in mid-October of 2018 to a group with ties to Michigan Rep. Fred Upton. Upton, who at the time was chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, narrowly held his seat weeks later after using Biden’s praise for him at the event in campaign materials.

The story also quotes two local Democrats, including Upton's Democratic challenger, expressing frustration with the Biden's speech in light of the close race.  

As Biden noted Thursday, Upton played a key role in helping secure billions in funding for cancer research – the so-called “Moonshot” effort Biden led after his eldest son died of brain cancer – as part of a larger bill that Upton helped write in 2016.

“It mattered. It saved people's lives, and he stepped up,” Biden said. “And so I acknowledged that, and now I'm -- I don't know what I am.”

It pointed to a theme that would be at the heart of a potential Biden candidacy – that his long track record of reaching bipartisan deals with Republicans on thorny policy issues would be critical after a tumultuous four year presidency of Donald Trump.

Biden said that without leadership in Washington, it was local leaders – primarily mayors – who are helping foster real progress in the country. He credited the 2009 stimulus package that he helped implement by working closely with local officials for preventing a depression. The investments made then are still paying off, Biden argued, even as Trump takes credit for the strong economy.

“We need you,” Biden told the mayors. “You’re literally Horatio at the bridge, attempting to hold back the threat that is to wipe out the progress we made and the commitments we made.” 

Daily Kos ads security measures to popular straw poll

Daily Kos, the progressive blog that's long been a mainstay among the party's grassroots, is adding security measures to its popular Democratic presidential primary straw poll in order to provide some protection from any rigging by "malicious actors."

The announcement came alongside the release of its latest poll, which showed California Sen. Kamala Harris overtaking Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for the top spot, and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke sliding down the leaderboard.

In a blog post announcing those results, Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas wrote that it would be requiring voters to submit their email addresses as part of those new security measures. 

"It’s one of a series of measures we’re putting in place—many behind the scenes—to protect the integrity of the straw poll, while also helping build our list, one that does amazing activism work," Moulitsas writes. 

"We’re not worried about campaigns or supporters spamming the straw poll—I like that this thing, unscientific as it is, measures online support intensity. We’re more worried about bots and Russians and malicious actors (like this one,)" it adds, linking to a report that President Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, tried to rig online presidential primary polls  in Trump's favor.

Carolyn Fiddler, a spokesperson for Daily Kos, told NBC that the email verification benefits the blog in two ways: requiring the additional step makes it harder for anyone to improperly influence the result, while also helping the group to grow its email list that it uses to mobilize and marshal support to candidates. 

The measures come because the straw poll, by design, is not a scientific poll of Daily Kos members, but instead an online-based poll where anyone (with an email address) can vote. But it's been an interesting measure of Democratic grassroots support in the past, so it has usefulness if taken with that grain of salt. 

The latest round of the straw poll showed Harris, who just announced her bid on Monday, storm up the rankings to win 27 percent of the vote. That's almost a two-fold increase from her 14 percent earlier this month. 

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren finished in second with 18 percent, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden's 13 percent and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders' 12 percent. 

Former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke fell the furthest in the straw poll, from 15 points to 8 points over two weeks. 

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg wades into presidential race

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is tossing his hat into the ring, launching an exploratory committee for president. 

In a video released on social media, Buttigieg portrayed himself as someone who is fed up with the old ways of the past and represents a generational shift. 

"The show in Washington right now is exhausting. The corruption, the fighting, the lying, the crisis. It’s got to end," he says. 

"The reality is: There’s no going back and there’s no such thing as again in the real world. We can’t look for greatness in the past. Right now our country needs a fresh start." 

At just 37 years old, the Afghanistan veteran, Rhodes scholar and former candidate for Democratic National Committee chairman, the mayor has a long resume for someone whose just barely old enough to meet the Constitutional age requirement to run for president. Buttigieg alluded to much of that resume during his announcement video, which includes footage of South Bend, him standing with his partner, and during his time in the Navy. 

But he lacks the recognition, both across the country and in key primary states, of many of the other Democratic presidential hopefuls. And as the mayor of the 100,000-person South Bend, Buttigieg has never served in federal office.

Both of those issues could be significant in the crowded field filled with established names and strong national fundraisers. But he could also those weaknesses to his advantage, to paint himself as a fresh face who is not "of Washington."

Buttigieg has been seen as a prime candidate for higher office over the past few years, and he's been the subject of numerous newspaper and magazine profiles recently focusing on his political potential.

That speculation only increased when he announced he wouldn't run for reelection to his mayoral office, and as he embarked on the typical trappings of a possible presidential candidate—traveling to Iowa and penning a book to be released in February. 

As Gabbard eyes the White House, she gets a challenge back home

Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard already has her work cut out for her as she tries to wade through the crowded presidential primary field. 

But the congresswoman may have to face another challenge back home if she decides to run for reelection as well—a primary bid for her congressional seat. 

State Sen. Kai Kahele announced his primary bid over the weekend, evoking civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.'s calls to help others, as well as lessons imparted on him by his father, the late former state Sen. Gil Kahele. 

Hawaii law allows Gabbard to run for both the presidency and reelection at the same time. But Gabbard hasn't explicitly committed to running for reelection, briefly addressing the possibility during CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. 

"We will cross that bridge when we get there," she said when asked if she'd seek reelection if she doesn't win the primary. 

"I haven't heard from Sen. Kahele. But whatever he decides to do, I wish him well."

The primary obviously will not be an issue if Gabbard wins the presidential primary. But if not, her bid could have mixed effects on her reelection chances. 

Her increased national profile could help her convince Hawaiians she'd be a powerful steward for them in Washington while also increasing her fundraising base. But national ambitions always open up a politician from attacks that they're leaving their constituents behind, a dynamic Kahele alluded to in an interview with Hawaii News Now. 

“This is not about Tulsi versus Kai. I respect Tulsi and she’s made her decision to run for president. But Hawaii’s challenges don’t stop and we need somebody to represent the district in Washington D.C. if she is successful," he said. 

"I'm looking forward to debating anyone that is on the ballot for the Second Congressional District in the 2020 election. And if it's Tulsi, I'm looking forward to debating and talking about the issues that we face her in Hawaii." 

Hawaii's primary isn't until August 8, giving Gabbard significant time to pivot back to a reelection race if she's not successful during the presidential primary. 

 

Bernie Sanders: President Trump is a 'racist'

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders blasted President Trump as a "racist" during an event commentating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in South Carolina. 

The possible presidential candidate candidate pivoted from a discussion about the holiday to his feelings on Trump. 

"Today we talked about justice and today we talked about racism. And I must tell you it gives me no pleasure to tell you that we now have a President of the United States who is a racist," Sanders said. 

"We have a president intentionally, purposefully trying to divide us up by the color of our skin, by our gender, by the country we came from, by our religion."

Sanders went on to argue that it's "remarkable" that America is still fighting for equality more than 50 years after Civil Rights movement, and framed Trump's presidency as a step in the wrong direction. 

"We say to President Trump today: this country has suffered too long from discrimination. We are not going backwards, we are going forwards to a non-discriminatory society," he said. 

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel criticized Sanders in a response over Twitter. 

"Absolutely disgusting and wrong. [Trump] has brought African American and Hispanic unemployment to record lows, passed historic criminal justice reform. Even worse that Bernie is using MLK Day to make an incendiary comment like that," she said. 

Giuliani in new statement: Any comments about Trump Tower Moscow timeline 'hypothetical'

In a statement to NBC News Monday, President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said he was being “hypothetical” when he said a day earlier that the president had discussions about a proposed Trump Tower in Moscow as late as November, 2016.

“My recent statements about discussions during the 2016 campaign between Michael Cohen and then-candidate Donald Trump about a potential Trump Moscow ‘project’ were hypothetical and not based on conversations I had with the President," Giuliani said in a statement to NBC News. 

"My comments did not represent the actual timing or circumstances of any such discussions. The point is that the proposal was in the earliest stage and did not advance beyond a free non-binding letter of intent.”

During a Sunday interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," Giuliani said that President Trump wrote in response to questions from special counsel Robert Mueller that he remembers having conversations about the project well into 2016.

When pressed on how late in 2016 the Trump Organization had designs on building the project in Moscow, Giuliani said he couldn't be sure. But kept the door open to the prospect of negotiations up Election Day.

"Probably could be up to as far as October, November — our answers cover until the election," he said.

"So anytime during that period they could've talked about it. But the president's recollection of it is that the thing had petered out quite a bit.”

Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer who helped to spearhead the Russia negotiations, pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the timing of the project. He initially told Congress the project was scuttled in January of 2016, but admitted to working on it as late as June. 

Kamala Harris: 3 strengths and 3 weaknesses in presidential bid

With Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., announcing her presidential bid on Monday, she has three strengths and three weaknesses in the emerging and growing 2020 race for the Democratic nomination.

Strength #1: As an African American (and Indian American), Harris has the potential to replicate the path that helped Barack Obama win the 2008 Democratic race: Win – or overperform – in Iowa, use that as a springboard to win the African-American-dominated South Carolina primary, and then run up the score in the early primaries in the South.

Strength #2: With California moving up its primary to March, Harris has the ability to rack up a significant number of delegates in her home state. The South + California strategy could be a potent combination in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Strength #3: While not Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, Harris has solid progressive credentials – she supports Medicare For All, said in 2017 that she wasn't going to vote to keep the government open unless Congress protected the DACA recipients, and was on the front lines opposing Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination. Bottom line: No one would mistake her as a centrist.

Weakness #1: Where progressives have taken aim, however, is Harris's record as a prosecutor in California. "Time after time, when progressives urged her to embrace criminal justice reforms as a district attorney and then the state's attorney general, Ms. Harris opposed them or stayed silent," law professor Lara Bazelon recently wrote in the New York Times.

Weakness #2: When Harris was on the statewide ballot in California in 2010, she underperformed former Gov. Jerry Brown (who won his race by 13 points) and former Sen. Barbara Boxer (10 points) by winning by less than a percentage point, 46.1 percent to 45.3 percent. But in 2016, Harris beat fellow Dem Loretta Sanchez by 20-plus points in the state's Top 2 race for Senate.

Weakness #3: As a progressive Democrat from California, Harris might *not* have the ability to have an appeal to independent and swing voters as potential 2020 Dems from other states might (Ohio's Sherrod Brown, Minnesota's Amy Klobuchar and Texas' Beto O'Rourke).

Biden: "I haven't always been right" on criminal justice

Former Vice President Joe Biden acknowledged Monday that his record on criminal justice issues hasn’t always been perfect, addressing, albeit briefly, a key aspect of his long career in public office that could be a liability if he runs for president.

“You know I’ve been in this fight for a long time,” Biden said in remarks to a Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast in Washington. “I haven’t always been right, I know we haven’t always done things the right way. But I’ve always tried.”

Biden made no mention of the 1994 crime bill he authored, a law that's sparked criticism from progressive activists for its strict sentencing requirements. Biden had long touted his work on the issue, even recently as vice president since the legislation included gun control measures that have since expired.

Both Biden and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg praised King’s legacy at the breakfast as the two potential hopefuls zeroed in on a critical voting constituency in the Democratic nominating contest – African Americans.

Bloomberg reminded the audience he spent heavily already to help elect Democrats in Congress and across the country in 2018, and focused his remarks on two issues that have been a focus of his three terms as mayor and more recently his philanthropic life: education and gun violence.

“Dr. King would have been the first to say we still aren’t moving fast enough,” Bloomberg said. “In fact I think if he had seen the little progress we’ve made in giving all minority children a sufficient education to succeed over the past four years he would be shocked at how little has changed.”

Bloomberg, who spoke first, teased one Biden about their looming decisions, saying that while he hadn’t had time to speak yet with him, he looked forward to getting some tips from him about living in the nation’s capital.  

“Whatever the next year brings for Joe and me, I know we’ll both keep our eyes on the real prize and that is electing a Democrat to the White House in 2020 and getting our country back on track,” Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg left before Biden addressed the audience. The former vice president did not name Trump but blasted him for helping provoke a resurgence in racism in the country.

“We’ve learned in the last two years it doesn’t take much to waken hate, to bring those folks out from under the rocks,” he said. “They have been deliberately reawakened again … Something I thought I would never live to see again, having a president of the United States make a moral equivalence between those who are spreading the hate and those who are opposing it.”

In their own ways, Biden and Bloomberg candidacies would be game-changers in the nascent Democratic contest, which took on new shape Monday with the official entrance by California Sen. Kamala Harris.

In Biden, the field would add a candidate with perhaps the deepest political resume and highest name identification in the party. The entrance of a two-term vice president and seven-term senator could crowd out some of the more than dozen other lesser-known contenders considering the race.

Bloomberg would bring a willingness to spend heavily from his personal fortune to try and win the nomination, as some other leading contenders are pressuring the field to focus on small-dollar donations from grassroots supporters. A former Republican and independent, Bloomberg would be running to the right of others at a time the Democratic Party is seen as tracking further left.

Neither man appears ready to join the field imminently. Biden has said he would spend the holidays discussing the race with his family with the goal of reaching a final decision in January. He has been privately meeting with top Democrats and allies as his team continues to lay the groundwork for a campaign, even as they know the operation may never launch.

Kamala Harris dives into presidential race

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris made her presidential bid official Monday morning, announcing her intention to run during an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Alongside the interview, her campaign rolled out her slogan "Kamala Harris For the People," a nod to her time as a prosecutor. And her press secretary tweeted that her campaign raised money from donors in all 50 states in the first 30 minutes after she announced. 

Harris is the seventh candidate to either file paperwork or announce presidential bids, with more likely on the way. 

Rep. Cheney: Steve King's comments were 'racist'

Wyoming Congresswoman Elizabeth Cheney, one of the top members of House Republican leadership, blasted Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King's recent comments as "abhorrent" and "racist" as she brushed aside King's attacks on her. 

Republicans in Congress united around condemning him after a New York Times article quoted him saying "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization— how did that language become offensive?" before adding "Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization." 

Cheney and House Republican leadership quickly rushed to condemn King for his comments, a fact that prompted King to strike back at Cheney during a Tuesday appearance on "The Ed Martin Movement" radio show. On the show, King said that Cheney's criticism of her should strip her of her conservative credentials. 

When asked about that statement, Cheney reiterated her criticism. 

"I think I was pretty clear, and our entire House leadership was very clear last week. His comments were abhorrent. They were racist. We, under the guidance of Leader McCarthy, stripped him of his committee assignments. And I think there's simply no place for that language in any of our national discourse," she said. 

While she wouldn't answer whether the House will formally censure King, she said "I think he ought to go find another line of work." 

