Biden defends 2018 speech that boosted vulnerable House incumbent

Joe Biden brushed off criticism over a his praise for a longtime Republican congressman in the heat of the midterm campaign last fall, saying that working across the aisle would be essential to repairing what he called the “dysfunctional” environment in Washington.

Speaking at a bipartisan gathering of the nation’s mayors in Washington Thursday, the former vice president sarcastically dismissed the idea put forward in a New York Times report that his friendly ties to some Republicans would be a liability if he runs for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

“Okay, well bless me father, for I have sinned,” Biden said to laughter. “I don't know how you get anything done unless we start talking to one another again.”

The Times report focused on a paid speech Biden delivered in mid-October of 2018 to a group with ties to Michigan Rep. Fred Upton. Upton, who at the time was chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, narrowly held his seat weeks later after using Biden’s praise for him at the event in campaign materials.

The story also quotes two local Democrats, including Upton's Democratic challenger, expressing frustration with the Biden's speech in light of the close race.

As Biden noted Thursday, Upton played a key role in helping secure billions in funding for cancer research – the so-called “Moonshot” effort Biden led after his eldest son died of brain cancer – as part of a larger bill that Upton helped write in 2016.

“It mattered. It saved people's lives, and he stepped up,” Biden said. “And so I acknowledged that, and now I'm -- I don't know what I am.”

It pointed to a theme that would be at the heart of a potential Biden candidacy – that his long track record of reaching bipartisan deals with Republicans on thorny policy issues would be critical after a tumultuous four year presidency of Donald Trump.

Biden said that without leadership in Washington, it was local leaders – primarily mayors – who are helping foster real progress in the country. He credited the 2009 stimulus package that he helped implement by working closely with local officials for preventing a depression. The investments made then are still paying off, Biden argued, even as Trump takes credit for the strong economy.

“We need you,” Biden told the mayors. “You’re literally Horatio at the bridge, attempting to hold back the threat that is to wipe out the progress we made and the commitments we made.”