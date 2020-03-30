Biden defends visibility amid coronavirus pandemic Joe Biden, in an interview with MSNBC Monday, defended himself from criticism that he’s not been sufficiently visible as the 2020 Democratic front-runner amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. “The best I can do from my position is to lay out what I think should be done, how to do it,” Biden said, in response to a question about whether he was making himself “visible enough.” “When it is not being done, say why.” Before launching a more robust virtual campaign, Biden had faced growing questions about his lack of a national presence during the ongoing outbreak. The former vice president, asked during his interview whether Trump was doing anything right during this emergency, praised the president for resuming the frequent appearances of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Biden, however, ended the interview by making a joke that addressed the criticism of his whereabouts. “Thanks for giving me the time. So they don’t wonder where I am,” he said. Share this -







San Francisco staying at home until at least May 1 San Francisco's mayor said the city's stay-at-home order would be extended until at least May 1. We're working to slow the spread of coronavirus in San Francisco, but we know that the challenges we face are going to get tougher.



The public health order for people to say safe in their homes will soon be extended until at least May 1. More details to come soon. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 30, 2020 Share this -







Photo: Protesters block traffic to call for prisoner release in Philadelphia A protester calls for officials to release people from jails, prisons, and immigration detention centers in response to the coronavirus, as he and others block traffic Monday outside City Hall in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke / AP Share this -







Virginia issues stay at home order as cases top 1,000 Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday issued a stay at home order for the state's 8.5 million residents as the state's coronavirus case count topped 1,000. Residents must stay where they live unless they are going out for food, supplies, work, medical care or to get fresh air or exercise, Northam said during a news conference. Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, the governor said. "If you can work remotely, you need to do so, and companies need to allow that," he added. I'm making an important announcement about our efforts to mitigate the spread of #COVID19 in Virginia and save lives. Tune in now: https://t.co/5ALRWG2BZM — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) March 30, 2020 Share this -







Gannett, publisher of USA Today and other newspapers, is temporarily slashing salaries Gannett, the country’s largest newspaper publisher by print circulation, is cutting editorial salaries, the company announced Monday. "We expect our revenue to decline considerably during this period and we need to address this situation head on. By choosing a collective sacrifice, we can keep our staff intact, reduce our cost structure, deliver for our readers and clients and be ready to emerge strong and with opportunity to grow when this crisis passes," Paul Bascobert, CEO and president of Gannett Media, wrote in a memo to staff. According to the memo, executives will be taking a 25 percent pay cut, and some journalists will be asked to give up one week of salary per month. Bascobert said he will not draw any salary until the pay reductions are reversed. Gannett, whose titles include USA Today and The Des Moines Register, recently merged with New Media Investment Group and promised cutbacks even before the devastating effects of coronavirus on the advertising economy. It had previously targeted $300 million in cost cuts in 2020. Share this -







Massachusetts veterinary school loans out ventilators to support Boston hospital Dr. Alastair Cribb, a veterinarian and dean of Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, told NBC News that its facilities loaned out four ventilators and donated personal protective equipment to support hospital staff at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. “We have other ventilators that we could use short term with our patients,” Dr. Cribb said, referring to animal patients. He said that other U.S. veterinary hospitals have also donated ventilators. Cribb added that his veterinary center is no longer allowing people with their pets into its clinics for safety precautions. “We speak to them on the phone, get the animal in,” Dr. Cribb said. “It’s very important that veterinary medicine is still available for people that need to care for their animals while keeping everyone as safe as possible.” Share this -







Cuomo says New York curve continues to grow as deaths top 1,200 New York Gov. Cuomo: ‘No American is immune’ to coronavirus March 30, 2020 02:17 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the state’s curve continues to go up, as it now has 66,497 cases, including 1,218 deaths — up from 965 deaths the previous day. “Those numbers are daunting,” Cuomo said at a news conference. “It’s continuing to move across the state of New York. Anyone who says this situation is a New York City only situation is in a state of denial.” The governor said that among the over 66,000 people with the virus, 9,517 are hospitalized and 2,352 of those are ICU patients, adding that 4,204 patients have been discharged. “What you see us going through here, you will see happening across this whole country,” Cuomo warned. The governor called on health care professionals across the country whose communities are not currently in crisis to come to New York and lend a hand. “Come help us please and we will return the favor,” he said. Cuomo spoke of the need for more medical supplies, and the difficulty of getting supplies while competing against other states, private hospitals, and the federal government. Share this -





