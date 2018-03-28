Biden: I shouldn't have gotten in the 'mosh pit' with Trump

Turns out the punny names you thought up for the Biden-Trump fight were all for naught.

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday reiterated that he should not have suggested fighting President Trump earlier this month, adding that the remarks were taken out of context but that he should not have gotten “in the mosh pit with this guy.”

“I shouldn’t have said what I said. I shouldn’t have brought it up again,” Biden said on a podcast interview with former Obama staffers.

The former V.P. told University of Miami students earlier this month that the now infamous Access Hollywood tape in which Trump brags about grabbing women made him so angry that, “If we were in high school I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

“The idea that I would actually physically get in a contest with a president of the United States or anybody else now is not what I said, and it is not what this was about, but I should have just left it alone,” Biden said in the podcast.

Though there will be no “Scranton Showdown” or “Punch Out on Pennsylvania Ave.,” the war of words is likely to continue between the president and the Democrat who continues to stir speculation about one more presidential run.