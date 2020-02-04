Biden manages expectations ahead of Iowa results

The closing days of the Biden campaign here in Iowa have all seemed to be about managing expectations — including from the candidate himself.

“Nothing happens here on Monday's going to end this campaign,” the former vice president told NBC News in a recent interview between campaign stops on his bus. “I think you're going to see a bunch of us coming out bunched up, and that's going to be fine. I mean, I'd rather have an outright win, don't get me wrong.”

A senior Biden campaign official said this isn’t about lowering expectations so much as it is a reflection of a volatile political environment and a caucus campaign unlike any before it.

At the same time, the official warned against anyone reading too much into one result, especially from a state like Iowa where the demographics don’t reflect the broader coalition that typically has decided Democratic nominations.

It represents the bind the Biden team has been in all along. To have ignored Iowa would have been seen as an admission of weakness by a candidate whose core argument has been about his electability. But waiting until late April to jump in the race and the more liberal bent of the caucus electorate always was going to put him at a disadvantage here.

Still, the Biden team went all-in in the Hawkeye State in the late fall, sensing a chance perhaps to put the nomination fight to bed before it really started with a victory here. The team felt it was gaining momentum through the holidays, although late pointed attacks from the Bernie Sanders campaign, coupled with the constant din of Ukraine attacks from the president and his allies, seemed to dent it.

The Biden team’s response to the Ukraine attacks at to cast them as evidence of just how much the Trump team feared facing Biden in the fall. As for the Bernie attacks? Biden tried to keep the conversation about the policy contrasts that he felt played to his strengths as he sold voters on his ability to win over swing voters.

“The old saying is that talk is cheap. Well in politics, talk is sometimes very expensive. Especially when you don't tell people how you're going to pay for what you tell them you're going to do,” Biden said at a closing weekend stop in Waterloo. “We have to beat Donald Trump. And the one thing you can't do is end up not being straight with American people, he'll eat you alive. He'll eat us alive.”

Biden didn’t name Sanders there explicitly, though he did in an interview later.

“Bernie's dilemma, from my perspective, is that he is not being straightforward on how he's going to get done what he's suggesting and the cost of what he's suggesting,” he said. “Barack and I inherited a recession, the greatest recession since the Depression, what happened was we not only got us out of the hole, but we reduced the overall debt. Now it's back up to a trillion dollars a year, and how in God's name are you going to go in and spend $60 trillion over the next 10?”