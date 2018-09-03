Biden: Midterms a 'fight for the soul of America'

Former Vice President Joe Biden declared Monday that "everything" is at stake in November's midterm elections as he spoke to reporters ahead of Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade.

"We're in a fight for the soul of America. It’s about time we restored dignity to work, it’s about time we start talking to each other like we’re civilized, and deal with one another with respect," Biden said.

"That’s what this is about, that’s what labor’s about. My dad used to have an expression: A job is a lot more than just a paycheck. It’s about your dignity, it’s about your respect. It’s about look your kid in the eye and say, 'honey it's gonna be okay.'"

Biden, whose roots run deep with the Democratic labor movement, has begun campaigning for a handful of 2018 congressional candidates in recent months as one of the party's highest-profile surrogates. Catching up with NBC News's Mike Memoli outside of a church in Pittsburgh, Biden demurred when asked whether the parade stop and other 2018 involvement could be considered an "audition" for a presidential bid.

"It doesn’t mean anything for my political future. I've known these guys my whole life," said Biden.

"I'd go anywhere with these guys. These are the guys that brought me to the dance, as the saying goes. It's called loyalty."

The former vice president also briefly addressed President Trump's reaction to the death of Sen. John McCain, the Arizona Republican senator who was a longtime colleague of Biden's. Trump remained virtually silent about McCain's passing outside of a brief post on social media, and the White House faced significant criticism for quickly returning its flag to full-staff just days after McCain's death. Trump ultimately changed course and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until McCain's burial.

When asked about Trump's reaction to McCain's passing, Biden said, "Everybody knows who the president is."