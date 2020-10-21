Biden responds to Republican senator's criticism of son Hunter In response to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, claiming that Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son, and other family members profited off of the Biden name, Joe Biden called the attack unfounded. "This is the same garbage — Rudy Giuliani Trump's henchmen. It's a last-ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family," Biden told WISN 12 News, an ABC affiliate in Milwaukee. "Ron should be ashamed of himself," said Biden, who said that the vast majority of intelligence officials have said there's no basis to the claim at all. Share this -







Trump campaign goes for kitchen-sink approach in new Spanish-language ad WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's campaign is out with a new Spanish-language ad that throws the kitchen sink at former Vice President Joe Biden in the hopes of diminishing him among Florida's diverse Hispanic community. For Cuban voters, there’s a photo of Biden kneeling superimposed in front of a flag of Che Guevara and the ad also accuses him of betraying Nicaraguans, abandoning the Venezuelans, and being the candidate of Castro-Chavistas. The spot ends with Trump declaring “America will never be a socialist country.” Team Trump has been trying to dent Biden's image among Florida Hispanics as polls over the last few months have shown the Democrat underperforming there. Meanwhile, the Biden campaign recently started running testimonial spots of Spanish-speaking individuals telling their own stories — combatting the socialist charge against Biden, attacking Trump on Puerto Rican hurricane recovery and the coronavirus, and criticizing Trump's hydroxychloroquine push. Share this -







Pennsylvania Poll: Biden leads Trump by 7 percentage points Biden leads Trump by 7 percentage points in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state that Trump carried in 2016 and that was won by former President Obama in 2012 and 2008, according to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll. The poll found that 49 percent of likely voters in the state back Biden while 42 percent said they support Trump. Similarly, the survey found that 49 percent of likely voters in Pennsylvania view the former vice president favorably compared while 42 percent view Trump unfavorably. Obama will campaign on behalf of Biden in Philadelphia Wednesday night. The poll surveyed 500 likely voters between Oct. 15 and Oct. 19 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points. Share this -







Poll: Many in U.S. distrust campaign info In a presidential election year that has thrown the country’s divisions into stark relief, Americans can agree on this: Misinformation about government and politics is a major problem. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. Among the poll’s findings: More than 8 in 10 rated the spread of misinformation about government a “major problem.” Roughly half of respondents said Trump’s campaign messages are rarely or never based in fact, while about 4 in 10 respondents say that of Biden’s campaign. The poll of 1,121 adults was conducted Sept. 15-25 has a margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points. Share this -







Three-quarters of Latino voters disapprove of Trump's coronavirus response in poll Nearly three-quarters of Latinos disapprove of President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus response, and a similar share blame him for having become ill with Covid-19 himself, according to the latest results of a weekly tracking poll. In the poll released Tuesday by the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Educational Fund, 73 percent of respondents agreed with the statement that Trump got infected with Covid-19 because he was behaving irresponsibly and didn't take proper precautions. The same share said they disapproved of his handling of the pandemic. "After seven weeks of tracking Latino sentiments leading up to the election, it is difficult to overstate the impact that COVID-19 has had on the Latino electorate," Stephen Nuño-Perez, a senior analyst with the polling operation Latino Decisions, said in a statement. "This is an 'all hands on deck' issue that any candidate must address if they want to connect with Latino voters." Read more about the poll results. Share this -







Court lets North Carolina keep absentee deadline extension North Carolina can accept absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day for more than a week afterward, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block an extension for accepting the ballots that was announced in late September. The State Board of Elections decided then that absentee ballots could be accepted until Nov. 12 as long as they were mailed by Election Day, lengthening the timeframe from three to nine days. The change was made as part of a legal settlement with voting rights advocates. State and national Republican leaders went to court to fight the deadline extension. But the federal appeals court denied their emergency request to block the change. The court’s majority opinion notes that ballots must still be postmarked by Election Day to be counted. The opinion says that “everyone must submit their ballot by the same date. The extension merely allows more lawfully cast ballots to be counted, in the event there are any delays precipitated by an avalanche of mail-in ballots.” The opinion also noted that if the court forced the state to shorten the deadline, it would violate a legal principle that limits how federal courts intervene in ballot rules close to an election. The ruling was decided 12-3. All 15 of the court’s active judges participated, rather than a smaller panel, in a sign of the case’s importance. Share this -





