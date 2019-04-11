Biden and Sanders sitting atop Iowa, New Hampshire polls as Buttigieg vaults to third

WASHINGTON —Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders are in first and second place respectively in two new polls of Iowa and New Hampshire Democrats, with South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg riding his newfound notoriety into third place in both states.

In Saint Anselm University's New Hampshire poll, Biden leads with 23 percent, followed by Sanders' 16 percent and Buttigieg's 11 percent.

No other candidate hits double digits, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in fourth place with 8.7 percent and California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke with 6.8 and 6.4 percent respectively.

In Monmouth University's Iowa poll, Biden has 27 percent support, followed by Sanders' 16 percent, Buttigieg's 9 percent and then Harris and Warren, who are tied at 7 percent.

The polls show Biden and Sanders as the only candidates with universal name identification in both states, with Warren sporting near-perfect name identification in her neighboring state of New Hampshire.

While Biden's favorable rating dipped almost 10 percent in New Hampshire since St. Anselm's February poll, he's still sporting the best net-favorable rating in both polls.

Sanders is viewed favorably by two-thirds of likely voters in both the New Hampshire and Iowa polls. But he has the highest unfavorable rating, 26 percent, in the Iowa poll, and trails Warren for the highest unfavorable rating in the New Hampshire poll.

The Vermont senator finished second behind Democrat Hillary Clinton by a razor-thin margin in the 2016 Iowa caucuses, while he won the 2016 New Hampshire primary by more than 22 points.

Monmouth's poll also found that 49 percent of likely caucus-goers feel it's "very important" that their party's nominee supports "Medicare for All," while 31 percent feel the same way about support for the Green New Deal.

That poll is also the third poll considered under the Democratic National Committee's debate qualifications where former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and entrepreneur Andrew Yang reached at least 1 percent. Candidates can either qualify by hitting the 1 percent mark in three qualifying polls or hitting a grassroots fundraising threshold.

But since the party will use tiebreakers to winnow down the debate participants if more than 20 candidates qualify, they are not assured to be on stage for the party's first debate in June.

Monmouth polled 351 likely caucusgoers between April 4 and April 9 and its poll has a margin-of-error of 5.2 percent. Saint Anselm polled 326 likely voters between April 3 and April 8 and the poll has a error margin of 5.4 percent.