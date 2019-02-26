Biden says family is ready for a presidential bid if he decides to run

Joe Biden said Tuesday that he’s now “certain” his family is prepared for a grueling political fight, but cautioned that a final decision about 2020 will come down to whether he feels confident he can secure the Democratic nomination.

“I don’t want this to be a fool’s errand,” Biden said. "I want to be sure that if we do this, and we’re very close to getting to a decision, that I am fully prepared to do it.

"I think we can [win the nomination.] I think that’s where we are. But there’s still a couple hurdles to go through to make sure we have this all in place."

Biden’s comments, made during an event at the newly-renamed Joseph R. Biden Jr. School of Public Policy at the University of Delaware, his alma mater, were his most candid and expansive to date about his political future.

As NBC News reported last week, Biden said his first concern as he considered 2020 was the toll a race against President Trump could have on his family, especially his grandchildren.

“I don’t think the he’s likely stopped stop at anything no matter who the runs against,” Biden said.

But the former Vice President said he just convened another family meeting, as he has before all his major political decisions.

“There’s a consensus. They – the most important people in my life – want me to run,” he said.

Biden spoke with author Jon Meacham about his new book, The Soul of America, as part of a day-long celebration of Biden’s public service as the University of Delaware dedicated its school in Biden’s honor.

On hand were a number of Biden’s longest serving political advisors including his wife, Valerie.

Former Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), who also attended, said Biden did not privately give him any indication of his final decision but said he hoped Biden would run.

"I think the country needs someone that number one, can win, and that will unite this country again,” he said.