Biden says to fix violence against women, we need to ‘keep punching’ at the issue

Joe Biden, who has faced allegations from women who said that he made them feel uncomfortable with inappropriate or unwelcome physical contact, was asked how he would advocate for the MeToo movement.

He responded by saying would he push for a reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act and said “we have to change the culture” of how men treat women.

“No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger,” he said. “We have to change the culture.”

“We have to keep punching at it and punching at it and punching at it,” he added.

It was an unusual choice of words in response to a question about how to treat women.

And it’s not likely to suffice for women’s rights groups that have looked to increase attention to MeToo during the campaign.

Biden, in particular, has struggled with the issue.

Earlier this year, Lucy Flores, a former Democratic nominee for Nevada lieutenant governor, said Biden made her feel uncomfortable by smelling her hair and kissing her head at a 2014 campaign rally. In short order, several other women came forward with their own allegations of encounters with Biden that they said made them feel the same way.