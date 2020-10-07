Biden signals next debate may not happen if Trump remains contagious

Former Vice President Joe Biden signaled Tuesday that if President Donald Trump remains contagious with the coronavirus the presidential town hall debate slated for next week may not happen.

"I don't know what exactly the rules are gonna be and I'm not sure that what President Trump is all about now — I don't know what his status is," Biden told reporters. "I'm looking forward to being able to debate him, but I just hope all the protocols are followed which is necessary at the time."

He added, "I think we are going to have to follow very strict guidelines — too many people have been infected and it's a very serious problem, and so I'll be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic and what the docs say."

Biden made the remarks before boarding his flight back to Wilmington, Delaware, and after he delivered a campaign speech in Gettysburg, Pennslyvania, where he slammed the use of the pandemic as a "political weapon."

