Biden slams Harris’ health care plan
Biden slammed Harris’ health care plan, saying “you can’t beat Donald Trump with double talk” after the California senator was pressed to explain how she would implement and pay for her plan.
Biden is taking a more direct approach in this debate following their skirmish in the last debate.
Booker puts the scrutiny on Trump in health care squabble
Amy Walter, a prominent political pundit, faulted last night’s candidates for failing to bring up the Trump administration’s war on the Affordable Care Act, especially Republican-led attempts to undo protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
In his answer to a question about Medicare for All just now, Booker did just that. He called on viewers to pay more attention to Trump’s ongoing campaign against Obamacare.
Gillibrand first candidate to mention LGBTQ rights
After a near total absence of mention of the LGBTQ community during the Tuesday debate — despite the historic presence of openly gay Pete Buttigieg on stage — Kirsten Gillibrand became the first 2020 candidate on the Detroit stage to mention the struggle for LGBTQ civil rights.
In her opening statement Gillibrand said her mother, who one of just three women in her law school, “worked with gay couples for basic rights.”
“As a freshman senator, I was told you couldn't repeal "Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell" — even members of my own party told me it wasn't convenient,” Gillibrand continued. “When are civil rights ever convenient? We stood up to the Pentagon and got it done — not impossible.”
Harris repeatedly refers to VP Biden as a "senator"
Biden much sharper early than his past performance
It’s just a few minutes in, but Biden’s first exchanges on healthcare were noticeably smoother than anything from his June performance.
Fact check: de Blasio takes credit for progressive strides in New York
In his opening statement, Bill de Blasio listed off a handful of accomplishments he says he got done as New York City's mayor.
“We gave pre-K to every child for free. We got rid of stop and frisk and we lowered crime. We raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour," de Blasio said.
This is all true, but some of these key wins were the result of action by Albany, not City Hall. For example, getting a $15 minimum wage in New York City for most businesses — while championed by de Blasio — was a product of a statewide roll-out of increased minimum wages.
In addition, de Blasio’s signature campaign promise back in 2013 was providing universal pre-kindergarten, and funding it with a tax for the city’s super-wealthy. He enacted universal pre-K — and it’s wildly popular — but not with a wealth tax, which Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo would not sign off on. Cuomo, however, found other state funds to pay for the program, which has grown to cover three-year-olds in recent years.
When it comes to crime, citywide total crimes that fall into the seven major felony offenses have consistently fallen since 2014, when de Blasio was sworn in. The overall crime rate for the month of March fell in 2019 to its lowest level for any March since 1994, according to statistics kept by the city.
Harris gets first question
The first question of the night went to Kamala Harris.
CNN’s Dana Bash asked the California senator to respond to Biden’s claim that her Medicare for All plan was “confusing.”
Harris forcefully defended her proposal.
Reminder: These debates run long
CNN’s plan is to have two full hours of debate in addition to the opening and closing statements.
The first debate question was asked at about 8:26 p.m. ET, so get comfy.
Booker’s opening remarks interrupted by hecklers
Sen. Cory Booker’s opening remarks were briefly interrupted by a group of hecklers shouting “Fire Pantaleo!” They were referring to Daniel Pantaleo, the New York City police officer who put Eric Garner in a chokehold that caused a fatal asthma attack in 2014.
Garner’s family has called on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to fire Pantaleo. The hecklers in the Fox Theatre tonight could be heard shouting during de Blasio’s opening remarks, too.
Booker quickly tweeted a response.
Opening statements
DE BLASIO: We can make change in this country — just like I did as New York City mayor. Tonight is about getting to the heart and soul of who we are as Democrats. Then hits Biden and Harris for past statements. ""We will tax the hell out of the wealthy."
BENNET: Talks about career running Denver’s public schools, says Trump doesn’t “give a damn about your kids or mine.” Adds that “kids belong in classrooms, not cages, and deserve” someone better than “a bully.” Election about reclaiming democracy.
INSLEE: Says Democrats are the “last best hope for the humanity on our planet." Says it will be his top priority. "We can defeat the climate crisis, let's get to work."
GILLIBRAND: Says her mom taught her nothing is impossible. Mentions her role in repealing “Don’t ask, don’t tell” and in funding victims compensation for 9/11 first responders. "We need a nominee who doesn't know the meaning of impossible."
GABBARD: “I love our country,” mentions her career as a soldier overseas. Says she knows patriotism and "Donald Trump is not behaving like a patriot."
CASTRO: Public service is not about any of us, it’s about you. Says he knows what it’s like to struggle. I’m not trying to make America great again because, "We’re not going back to the past. We’re not going back where we came from. We’re going to move forward.”
YANG: Mentions that he wants to give every American $1,000 a month. Explains why Universal Basic Income is necessary and how he plans to pay for it. Gets a huge applause when he quips, "the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math."
BOOKER: Mentions Trump’s attacks on Baltimore, says Trump is trying to target racists and bigots. Says we desperately need to “heal as a nation and move forward.”
HARRIS: “We are better than this,” this becomes a moment we need to “fight for” who we are. I will fight with you for “the best of who we are and successfully prosecute the case" against four more years of Trump.
BIDEN: “I’m running for president to restore” the soul of this country. Mentions Trump tearing at the country’s social fabric. “We are strong and great because of this diversity, not in spite of it.” Adds, we are loving it, not leaving it, and we won’t leave it to Trump.