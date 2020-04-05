Biden suggests Democrats may hold 'virtual convention' amid coronavirus crisis Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 in Wilmington, Delaware, on March 12, 2020. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images file Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential frontrunner, said Sunday he thinks the Democrats may have to have "a virtual convention" later this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Well, we're going to have to do a convention, may have to do a virtual convention," Biden told ABC's "This Week" days after the Democratic Party postponed the event until mid-August. "I think we should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding the convention is going to be necessary, but we may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in one place. That's very possible. Again, let's see where it is." Read the full story here. Share this -







Porch portraits: Families pose during a pandemic The Roderick family on their porch in Leesburg, Pa. Natriya Rampey Families cooped up in their homes want something to do. Photographers want to take pictures. From those twin desires is born a practice popping up around the country and across the border in Canada that some call "porch portraits." People step outside their homes to pose. Photographers, keeping social distance, take photos."For the few minutes it takes to complete each shoot, spirits are lifted and attention averted, on both sides of the camera," she said. Read the rest and see the portraits here.







Virus deaths slowing in hard-hit southern Europe APRIL 5: @RichardEngel here, with the international #coronavirus headlines I'm following today. In southern Europe - finally - some encouraging news. pic.twitter.com/Y0qwLXQ8kB — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) April 5, 2020







Fauci: 'We are struggling to get' the coronavirus outbreak 'under control' Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday the U.S. is "struggling" the get the novel coronavirus outbreak under control and warned Americans to prepare for the upcoming week "to be a bad week." "So on the one hand, things are going to get bad and we need to be prepared for that," Fauci said. "It's going to be shocking to some. It's certainly is really disturbing to see that. But that's what's going to happen before it turns around. So just buckle down, continue to mitigate, continue to do the physical separation because we've got to get through this week that's coming up because it is going to be a bad week." "I will not say we have it under control, that would be a false statement," he added. "We are struggling to get it under control. And that's the issue that's at hand right now. The thing that's important is that what you see is increases in new cases which then start to flatten out." Read more here.







Image: Paramilitary organization makes face masks in Iran Atta Kenare / AFP - Getty Images Iranian women, members of paramilitary organisation Basij, make face masks and other protective items at a mosque in Tehran amid the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. The spread of the virus in Iran has slowed for the fifth day in a row, according to official figures released today by authorities, who also announced plans for a gradual resumption of certain economic activities starting on April 11.







Daily death toll in Spain drops for third day in a row Maria Porcel cries on the coffin of her mother, Concepcion Molero, who died at the age of 80 after contracting the virus in Spain on Saturday. David Ramos / Getty Images The number of virus deaths has fallen for the third day in a row in Spain — showing some hope in the hard-hit country where more than 12,400 have died as of Sunday. On Saturday, the country reported 809 news deaths, and on Sunday it reported 674. While Spain is second only to Italy in number of deaths and behind only the U.S. in number of reported infections, both Italy and Spain have recently seen a slowing of infections after weeks of lockdown. Despite this, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday in an address that he would ask parliament to extend lockdown measures by 15 days until April 26.







1st federal inmate to die of virus wrote heartbreaking letter to judge In the months before the coronavirus infiltrated the U.S., a 49-year-old inmate began drafting a letter inside the walls of a federal prison in Louisiana. The man, Patrick Jones, had been locked up for nearly 13 years on a nonviolent drug charge. He hadn't seen his youngest son, then 16, since the boy was a toddler. He was now writing the judge in the hope of receiving a sentence reduction through the newly-signed First Step Act, which offered relief to some inmates convicted of nonviolent drug crimes. "My child having his own experience of raising his own child would validate my life experience and give meaning to my existence in this world, because 83582-180 has no meaning," he wrote, referring to his federal inmate number. The judge denied the request on Feb. 26, 2020. Twenty two days later, Patrick Estell Jones was dead, the first federal inmate to die of the coronavirus. Read the whole story here.






