Biden takes aim at Sanders' 'very controversial' ideas after S.C. win

Sanders leads in Texas, is tied with Biden in N.C., new NBC News/Marist polls find WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders holds a double-digit lead over his closest Democratic rival in Texas, while he's essentially tied with Joe Biden in North Carolina, according to a pair of NBC News/Marist polls of these two key Super Tuesday states taken before Biden's convincing victory in South Carolina. In Texas, which will award a total of 228 pledged delegates in the Democratic contest on March 3, Sanders gets the support of 34 percent of likely Democratic primary voters, and Biden gets 19 percent. In North Carolina, which will award 110 delegates on the same day, Sanders gets support from 26 percent of likely Democratic primary voters, while Biden gets 24 percent — well within the poll's margin of error. Read here for the full story.







NBC News Exit Poll: Who first-time voters supported in South Carolina Sanders' and Buttigieg's performances were stronger among first-time voters than among return voters in the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. They are the only candidates remaining in the race to consistently over-perform with first-time voters in the early state Democratic nomination contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, suggesting that they both are unusually successful at attracting new voters to the polls. In notching his second place victory in South Carolina, Sanders received the support of 26 percent of those who said they were voting in their first Democratic presidential primary. That far exceeded his performance of 18 percent among those who had voted before. Buttigieg finished far behind both Sanders and primary winner Biden in South Carolina. But he managed to get the votes of 16 percent of those participating in a primary for the first time. That was nearly triple Buttigieg's support of 5 percent among those who had previously voted in a primary. Biden's support among first-time voters, at 33 percent, was less than his support among return voters, which was 52 percent. Steyer did about equally well among both groups of voters.







Buttigieg wins just 2 percent of black voters in South Carolina, exit polls show CHARLESTON, S.C. — Pete Buttigieg won just 2 percent of black voters in South Carolina en route to a landslide defeat in the Democratic primary here, according to NBC News exit polls. The disappointing result is likely to reinforce doubts about Buttigieg on an issue that has dogged him throughout his campaign — his struggles to win votes from one of the party's most influential constituencies, one that has powered the winner of every contested Democratic primary since 1992. The NBC News exit poll found that Biden won 64 percent of the black vote, followed by Sanders with 15 percent, Steyer with 13 percent, and Warren with 4 percent. The exit poll said South Carolina's electorate is 57 percent African American, the first majority-black primary on the calendar. Congratulating Biden on his victory Saturday night, Buttigieg addressed the black community. "I want to thank voters in South Carolina, especially black voters who showed that famous southern hospitality over the last year, welcoming us into their homes and churches and neighborhoods and businesses," he said.






