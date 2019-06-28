Biden team talks debate strategy
Biden will try to pivot to his vision for the future if his opponents start piling on against his record, three campaign officials told NBC News. His aides said the former vice president was ready to stress the need for what they call “transformational change” in America. The midterm elections showed that the American people want a check on the president and someone who will work across the aisle, and Biden brings both, aides said.
The key tonight is “for Joe Biden to be Joe Biden,” a campaign official said during the meeting with reporters Thursday afternoon. Biden’s campaign expects Sanders to hit him, and there will be an opportunity to contrast their visions. Biden’s aides said he expects for his opponents to criticize his record and is ready to defend his years in office and answer those calling for generational change.
Guthrie to Sanders: Are we ready for socialism?
Sanders, who identifies as a democratic socialist, touted his edge over President Trump in recent polls. He then went on to attack the president for cutting taxes for wealthy Americans after campaigning as a champion of the working class.
“The American people understand that Trump is a phony, that Trump is a pathological liar and a racist, and that he lied to the American people during his campaign,” Sanders said.
Gillibrand: We want healthy capitalism, not greedy capitalism
The New York senator defended her progressive policy proposals, calling for structural change in the economy to regulate corporations and put more money in the pockets of working people and not allow corporations to take in money at the expense of working Americans.
Democrats mostly avoided talking about the president on Wednesday night. Will that happen again on Thursday?
Hickenlooper favors progressive policies, not 'socialism'
Hickenlooper defended his progressive record while also continuing to slam socialism, saying the Democratic Party cannot offer a job to every American and eliminate private insurance. If the party veers toward socialism, he said, the Republicans will win in 2020.
Fact check: Do three people in this country own more wealth than the bottom half of America?
Sanders said this, and he's right, according to a report published by a left-leaning think tank, Institute for Policy Studies, which used data from Forbes’ annual ranking of the 400 richest Americans.
Biden wastes no time hitting Trump
After the president’s name was rarely uttered in the first debate, Biden wastes little time before calling Trump out by name — followed immediately by Harris.
Harris slams Trump tax cuts
Savannah Guthrie asked Kamala Harris if Democrats are obligated to outline how they plan to pay for ambitious new federal programs.
The California senator replied that nobody asked that question of the Trump administration when it proposed sweeping tax cuts. She promised to repeal Trump’s tax bill on “day one” of her presidency.
Biden defends comments on income inequality
Biden defended his comments on the wealthy, saying that we have to return dignity to the middle class and eliminate Trump’s tax cuts.
Sanders: Taxes for middle class will go up to pay for programs
The first question of the night went to Bernie Sanders. Savannah Guthrie asked the Vermont senator about tax increases on the middle class to pay for expanded social programs.
Sanders said middle-class Americans would pay higher taxes but spend less on health care.
Andrew Yang goes tie-less for debate
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang decided not to wear a tie for the first debate — and the internet took notice. No other male candidate chose to go tie less on Thursday, and no male candidate shed their tie for Wednesday night’s debate.
Yang, an upstart presidential candidate who has never held elected office, has garnered a lot of attention online from followers known as the Yang Gang. Read more on him here.
On Facebook, candidates promote debate and solicit donations
Facebook’s political ad archive offers a chance to take a look at how the candidates are promoting themselves ahead of the debate. What do they all have in common? Fundraising.
Based on a quick survey, here’s the gist:
Biden: “Time is running out. Be a debate day donor.”
Bernie: “What issues do you want Bernie fighting for at the debate?”
Harris: “Kamala wants to hear from you today!”
Buttigieg: “Before I take the debate stage, help us hit our goal of an additional 10,000 grassroots donations ...”
Gillibrand: “Even if you’re not sure who you’re going to support yet, consider donating $1 to my campaign to help keep me in the next round of debates.”
Yang: “It's happening. Not left, not right, forward. Join us.”