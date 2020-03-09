Biden: Trump 'shouldn't say another word' on coronavirus

Drive-in coronavirus testing in Germany Dr. Roxana Sauer, dressed in a protective suit, demonstrates the procedure of taking a nasal swab from a visitor in his car to test for possible coronavirus at the Kreissklinik Gross Gerau regional clinic on Monday in Germany. The clinic recently began offering the drive-in service as a means to prevent possibly infected patients from coming in contact with other hospital visitors or staff. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen sharply in recent days to over 900. Alex Grimm / Getty Images Share this -







Dow tanks by 2,000 points, White House invites Wall Street executives to meet The White House is inviting Wall Street executives to discuss the response to the new coronavirus outbreak, an administration official told CNBC. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the meeting, which is scheduled to be held Wednesday. Invitations were being sent out as of Monday afternoon, the official told CNBC. The Washington Post first reported the gathering. The meeting was arranged amid a punishing market rout spurred by fears about the impact of the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 2,000 Monday afternoon, on pace for its worst day since December 2008. Share this -







Trump to weigh coronavirus stimulus options Monday — including paid sick leave White House and administration officials will present President Donald Trump with a set of economic stimulus options as early as this afternoon, including a plan to offer paid sick leave to those affected by the coronavirus and assistance for the hardest hit industries. Despite Trump's continued downplaying of the effects of the virus — tweeting that a steep drop in oil prices is good for consumers, and blaming the news media for the plunging stocks — advisers are preparing to brief the president when he returns to the White House from a Florida fundraiser on a menu of options to shore up the economy, according to people familiar with the discussions. Read the full story here. Share this -







CDC: People over 80 at highest risk People over age 80, especially those with underlying health problems, are at highest risk for complications from the new coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. "The risk increases with age," the CDC's Dr. Nancy Messonnier said Monday during a call with reporters. At particular risk are people with chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease or lung disease. These individuals should take extra precautions to avoid crowds and stock up on supplies in case of a quarantine, Messonnier said. Those supplies include prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines or supplies to treat fever or cough, and household items and groceries. Share this -







European stocks have worst day since Brexit European stock exchanges took a hammering Monday as crude oil prices plunged and Italy chose to contain 16 million people as part of a wider effort to control the spread of the virus. The Stoxx 600, which includes a basket of European stocks, closed the day in bear territory, or down 20 percent from a 52-week high. It's the worst performance since Britain voted to leave the European Union in June 2016. Traders were responding to the increase in fatalities connected to the virus, and also a steep drop in oil prices as Russia and Saudi Arabia entered an all-out price war, following a disagreement on crude oil output cuts. Share this -







The scene in Venice A woman walks through a mostly empty St. Mark's Square in Venice on Monday. Across Italy, museums and archaeological sites were closed, weddings were canceled and restaurants were told to keep patrons more than 3 feet apart. The country has counted 7,375 cases of COVID-19 virus and 366 deaths, more than any other country outside of Asia. Anteo Marinoni / LaPresse via AP Share this -





