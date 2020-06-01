Biden visits Delaware church to talk with community leaders .@JoeBiden is visiting Bethel AME Church in his hometown of Wilmington to have a conversation with community leaders following the nationwide protests that stemmed from the death of #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/Vwd5anwxyz — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) June 1, 2020 Share this -







NYC mayor defends daughter, 25, who was arrested De Blasio said he didn't know his own daughter got arrested until a reporter called City Hall. "The media knew about this before I did," he said.https://t.co/HDEA42NKV5 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) June 1, 2020 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio defended his daughter on Monday following her arrest during weekend protests, and insisted she would not "commit any violence." Chiara de Blasio, 25, was taken into custody late Saturday night at East 12th Street and Broadway in Manhattan for alleged unlawful assembly, "I trust my daughter, I've known her her her whole life. She's an incredibly good human being," de Blasio told reporters, while not offering specifics on the arrest. "This is not someone who would ever commit any violence ... she was very clear she believes she was following the instructions of police officers and doing what they were asking. I'm going to let her speak for herself." The mayor lashed out at the Sergeants Benevolent Association, the NYPD union that has been a constant critic of de Blasio, for tweeting out an image of Chiara de Blasio's arrest information, which included her home address and ID number: "The SBA did something unconscionable and it's not just because it's my daughter."







Obama praises peaceful protesters, condemns violence at George Floyd protests Former President Barack Obama on Monday addressed the nationwide protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody. In a Medium post, Obama praised peaceful demonstrations, condemned violence at the demonstrations and pushed protesters to vote in upcoming elections, particularly in down-ballot races that hold great influence over local policing and the criminal justice system. "First, the waves of protests across the country represent a genuine and legitimate frustration over a decades-long failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system in the United States," Obama wrote. "The overwhelming majority of participants have been peaceful, courageous, responsible, and inspiring. They deserve our respect and support, not condemnation — something that police in cities like Camden and Flint have commendably understood." "On the other hand, the small minority of folks who've resorted to violence in various forms, whether out of genuine anger or mere opportunism, are putting innocent people at risk, compounding the destruction of neighborhoods that are often already short on services and investment and detracting from the larger cause," he continued, adding, "So let's not excuse violence, or rationalize it, or participate in it. If we want our criminal justice system, and American society at large, to operate on a higher ethical code, then we have to model that code ourselves." Obama also called on protesters to make very specific demands of the criminal justice system and for police reform, pointing to a report and toolkit developed during his administration.







Facebook employees go public with disagreement over Zuckerberg's handling of Trump Facebook employees are speaking out on social media in opposition to the company's handling of posts from President Donald Trump that have been widely condemned as attempts to incite violence. Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg have been at the center of a heated debate over how technology companies should handle some of the president's recent statements about protesters and rioting, including "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter put a warning on a tweet from the president with that language, but Facebook did not take action. Zuckerberg has repeatedly defended the company's policies to take a hands-off approach with statements from politicians. That has led to widespread criticism from outside the company, and reports of growing unrest inside the company. Read the full story here. Facebook's inaction in taking down Trump's post inciting violence makes me ashamed to work here. I absolutely disagree with it. I enjoy the technical parts of my job and working alongside smart/kind people, but this isn't right. Silence is complicity. — Lauren Tan ✨😷✨ (@sugarpirate_) May 29, 2020







'No major incidents' on Sunday night, Atlanta police say Much different night in Atlanta last night. Police made 64 arrests with "no major incidents," per @Atlanta_Police. — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) June 1, 2020







Communities look to clean up after Sunday protests Today, we start to put our community back together.



A weekend of protest across America







Emotions run high at scene of Louisville shooting Warning: This video contains explicit language. Scene of shooting in #Louisville - visceral anger. This community is cracking apart. #MSNBC pic.twitter.com/hNn9g0NEvn — Cal Perry (@CalNBC) June 1, 2020







Chicago limits access to parts of city center as protest cleanup begins Parts of central Chicago will be closed off Monday to everyone except workers whose businesses are located in the area, residents and essential workers in order to maintain public safety after protests turned violent over the weekend, officials said. A statement from the Chicago mayor's office said train and bus services would bypass stops in the Loop area and central business district while some roads would also be closed. Essential workers were advised to take taxis or ride-share vehicles rather than drive themselves to reduce the number of vehicles in the area. Police are manning every street around the Loop area while the city works with neighborhood chambers of commerce and business organizations to ensure that sites that were damaged by looting and unrest are cleaned and boarded up.






