Biden and Warren had a long history of squabbles before 2020
Tonight’s Democratic presidential debate will be the first time when frontrunner Joe Biden will share the same stage with Elizabeth Warren — due to random drawings from the two previous rounds of debates.
But this isn’t the first time they’ve squared off. In fact, their history goes back at least 17 years.
Meanwhile, will this be another Bernie-Elizabeth tag-team effort? Can Kamala bounce back? Can Pete and Beto stand out? Read more about Biden and Warren's history and other storylines to watch tonight.
Why the debate nonqualifiers won't quit (yet)
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio is one of eight candidates in the Democrats’ bloated 2020 presidential field who have been more or less left for dead because they failed to qualify for Thursday’s debate after falling short of the 2 percent polling threshold.
NBC News asked these candidates just what gets them out of bed in the morning, when plenty of Democrats would be happy if they stayed there. Turns out, there are a few simple rules of survival.
Read more here.
Several candidates didn’t make tonight’s debate stage. What are they doing instead?
Tom Steyer, Tim Ryan, Steve Bullock, John Delaney, Michael Bennet, Marianne Williamson, Tulsi Gabbard and Bill de Blasio didn't make tonight's debate stage. Here’s what most of them are up to.
Democrats prep for debate: Watch the clock, no cursing, who will strike first
The top Democratic candidates for president will take the debate stage together on Thursday night, and each member of the diverse field is trying to find a way to stand out of the pack.
Among them, Joe Biden hunkered down for mock debates, Bernie Sanders has no interest in practice sessions and entrepreneur Andrew Yang was planning on trying to stay loose by playing some basketball.
Here's a look at how they and the other seven candidates who will take the stage are preparing for the ABC-sponsored face off in Houston, the third debate among the Democratic hopefuls.
5 things to watch at Thursday's Democratic debate in Houston
For the first time, the 2020 Democratic presidential debate field has been culled to the point that all 10 qualifiers can compete on a single stage on the same night here on Thursday.
That means Democratic voters will get a look at the front-runners in the polls — former Biden, Warren and Sanders — in action against one another, and against the tiers of candidates trying to break through before the Iowa caucuses in February.
Biden and his aides have hinted strongly in recent days that he may go after Warren, at least indirectly. But she's succeeded in two previous debates by sticking to her policy agenda, and her rollout of a new Social Security plan on Thursday suggests she doesn't want to spend much time talking about herself or the other candidates. Here are five things to watch.
The September Democratic debate: Everything you need to know
Tonight's debate will run for about three hours and air live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Univision as well as their streaming platforms. It will feature only the 10 highest-polling candidates: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke and Julián Castro.
The candidates will have a little more time to answer questions than in the earlier debates — one minute and 15 seconds for direct responses to questions and 45 seconds for rebuttals. While they will make opening statements, there will be no closing remarks, ABC said. Click here for more on what to expect.
Meet the candidates
Want to know more about the candidates on stage tonight? Read their brief bios, policy positions and NBC News’ complete coverage of them on our 2020 candidates page.