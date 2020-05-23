Dennis Romero
46m ago / 11:27 PM UTC
Biden wins Democratic primary in Hawaii
Former Vice President Joe Biden won Hawaii's Democratic presidential primary Saturday in an election that was all vote-by-mail because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The race pitted Biden against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ended his presidential campaign last month.
Dennis Romero
2h ago / 10:35 PM UTC
Man allegedly kidnaps teen driver to get through checkpoint
A Florida man was in jail Saturday after he allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old girl and ordered her to get him through a lockdown checkpoint, authorities said.
Alexander Michael Sardinas, 37, was arrested on suspicion of felony false imprisonment, according to inmate records from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
The office said Sardinas forced the girl, a resident of the Florida Keys, to drive him and a companion through a checkpoint that leads to the islands after he couldn't get through in a ride-hail vehicle.
The mainland checkpoint regulates traffic to the Keys, which have been off limits to visitors since March 22 in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Minyvonne Burke
3h ago / 9:26 PM UTC
Georgia man allegedly faked coronavirus diagnosis to employer, faces federal charges
A Georgia man who allegedly faked a coronavirus diagnosis to his employer, leading the business to temporarily shut down, is facing federal charges.
Santwon Antonio Davis, 34, of Morrow, about 15 miles south of Atlanta, is charged with defrauding his employer after he allegedly faked a medical excuse letter. He has since admitted to authorities that he did not have the virus, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta.
Davis, who was employed by an unidentified Fortune 500 company, told his supervisors in March that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and emailed a letter stating that he had been admitted to the hospital and needed to quarantine for 14 days, an affidavit states.
Out of an abundance of caution, the company shut down for cleaning, and at least four workers had to quarantine.
“The defendant caused unnecessary economic loss to his employer and distress to his coworkers and their families,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak for the Northern District of Georgia.
Maia Davis
5h ago / 7:11 PM UTC
NBA in talks to possibly resume season at Walt Disney World Resort
The NBA is in "exploratory" talks with the Walt Disney Co. to possibly restart its season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in late July.
The restart would be at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which would act as “a single site ... for games, practices and housing," spokesman Mike Bass said.
“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place,” Bass said in a statement.
Nicole Acevedo
5h ago / 7:06 PM UTC
GOP governor in North Dakota gives emotional plea against 'mask shaming'
Republican Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota issued an emotional plea for residents of his state to avoid "ideological or political" divides on the choice to wear face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“If someone is wearing a mask, they’re not doing it to represent what political party they’re in or what candidates they support,” Burgum said during a press conference on Friday.
The governor's voice began breaking with emotion as he went on to say that people might wear a face mask "because they’ve got a 5-year-old child who’s been going through cancer treatments. They might have vulnerable adults in their life who currently have COVID, and they’re fighting.”
TODAY
6h ago / 6:30 PM UTC
Universal Orlando to be Florida’s first major theme park to reopen
Maura Barrett
7h ago / 5:08 PM UTC
New Jersey beaches reopen for Memorial Day weekend
Nicole Acevedo
8h ago / 4:42 PM UTC
New York deaths drop below 100 for 1st time since March as suburbs poised to reopen
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that New York has seen the lowest number of daily coronavirus deaths since the state became the epicenter of the virus.
The state had 84 deaths Friday, which Cuomo said "is a hideous number" by any normal standard but marks the first time since March the figure was below 100.
With new hospitalizations also declining, the governor said the state expects to reopen the mid-Hudson region and Long Island.
Westchester, Rockland, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan and Ulster counties are set to reopen on Tuesday as long as teams of contact tracers in the area complete online training. Cuomo said the region needs 1,991 contact tracers. So far, 1,134 have been trained.
The governor said officials are considering reopening Long Island by Wednesday.
New York City beaches will remain closed during Memorial Day weekend while state beaches are expected to remain open for residents only.
Monica Alba and Lauren Egan
4h ago / 8:26 PM UTC
Trump visits one of his private golf courses as he pushed for reopening
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump kicked off his Memorial Day weekend by visiting his club in Virginia, marking the president's first time back at one of his private golf courses in 75 days, the longest stretch of his administration without spending time at one.
He was seen leaving the White House on Saturday morning wearing a white hat, white shirt and no mask as his motorcade made its way to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.
Trump last visited his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the weekend of March 6 where he hosted several Brazilian officials, one of whom tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after the trip.
The president spent most of the rest of March locked down at the White House participating in near-daily press briefings with the White House coronavirus task force highlighting the administration's response to the pandemic. The briefings were abandoned in late April after Trump was criticized for suggesting people might be able to prevent the coronavirus by injecting or ingesting toxic household cleaning products.
