Biden wins Minnesota, NBC News projects

Biden strikes close to Sanders' home, winning Massachusetts BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Massachusetts Democratic Primary, NBC News projects. https://t.co/r9YSdzaYjS pic.twitter.com/Po8XOLh2eR — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 4, 2020 Share this -







Excited Biden rallies supporters after sweeping Super Tuesday wins After an initially strong Super Tuesday return, a jubilant Biden addressed supporters saying "it’s still early, but things are looking awful, awful good." "For those who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign!" he said excitedly. "Just a few days ago, the press and the pundits declared the campaign dead. And then came South Carolina, they had something to say about it! And we’re told, well, when you got to Super Tuesday, it’d be over. Well, it may be over for the other guy." "Tell that to the folks of Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota and maybe even Massachusetts, it's too close to call!" he continued. "We're still waiting for Texas and California, a few other small states to come in. But it’s looking good! So I'm here to report we are very much alive! And make no mistake about it, this campaign will send Donald Trump packing. This campaign is taking off, join us." Biden's speech was briefly interrupted as protesters approached the stage, but he continued with his speech undeterred. NBC News projects the former vice president to win Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts as political observers await results in delegate-rich Texas and California. Share this -







How Klobuchar helped secure Biden's Minnesota win Klobuchar’s campaign says they deployed volunteers and organizers across Minnesota to assist in Biden's victory of the state primary tonight ⬇️ https://t.co/BVPhq8nN3Q — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) March 4, 2020 Share this -







Anti-dairy protesters storm stage during Biden speech Anti-dairy protesters interrupted Biden's speech to supporters in California. Two protesters stormed the stage as the former vice president and his wife, Jill Biden, were rallying supporters. One protester, holding a sign, was taken off stage immediately by what might have been security personnel. Another protester who stormed the stage was swiftly blocked by Symone Sanders, the campaign's senior adviser, as well as volunteers and what also could have been security personnel, and was taken off the stage. Anti-dairy protesters also interrupted Warren's speech in Houston on Saturday. 'Let dairy die!' Watch vegan protesters rush stage during Biden March 4, 2020 00:48 Share this -







'Nearly impossible' for Sanders to stop Biden if delegate gap grows, Todd says Biden is having such a strong night that he might be unstoppable, Chuck Todd, NBC News' political director, said late Tuesday. "Joe Biden has already had the night he needs," Todd said on NBC News' special report on Super Tuesday. "It's more likely now that Joe Biden has more delegates at the end of tonight than Bernie Sanders. ... Even with a big Sanders win in California, it is hard to see how it isn't going to turn out that way. If that is the case, if Joe Biden leaves Super Tuesday with more delegates than anybody else, it will be nearly impossible for Sanders to stop him." 'Nearly impossible' for Bernie Sanders to stop Biden if delegate gap grows March 4, 2020 01:05 Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Two-thirds of Bloomberg voters picked him before recent contest upheaval Mike Bloomberg has struggled to gain support in the Super Tuesday contests. Those he did persuade skewed older — 4 in 5 of his supporters were age 50 and older, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. They also tilted female (58 percent). Many of Bloomberg's supporters said they made up their minds before the recent upheaval in the Democratic contest. Two-thirds of Bloomberg’s voters on Super Tuesday said that they made their choice in February or earlier. Share this -







Bloomberg outspent Biden 50 to 1 in the states that Biden has won so far Bloomberg outspent Biden 50 to 1 in the states that Biden has won so far on Super Tuesday. Biden spent less than $1 million on the airwaves in all of the states he's won so far tonight, data from Advertising Analytics shows. Biden spent $972,000 on television and radio ads in Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia, all states that the NBC News Decision Desk projects he'd win. Conversely, Bloomberg spent $50.4 million in those states, according to data from Advertising Analytics, an ad-tracking firm. Out of the states that he's projected to win on Super Tuesday, Biden spent the most in North Carolina — $276,216. Bloomberg spent almost $13 million there. Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: Asian American voters' support tied to preferred candidate The Asian American population has been growing faster than any other ethnic group, and constitute a growing share of the electorate in key states. They make up about 6 percent of the electorate in the delegate rich state of California, and 2 percent of the electorate in the swing state of Virginia. Securing their support will be important in efforts to win both the Democratic nomination, and the general election in November. Results from the NBC News exit poll highlight that Asian American voters across Super Tuesday states are the least committed to supporting the Democratic nominee in November, as compared to other racial and ethnic groups. Among those voting in Super Tuesday states, Sanders is receiving the most support among Asian American voters, with about 39 percent of their votes. Another 21 percent of Asian American voters supported Biden — about 20 percentage points behind Sanders. A key factor shaping Sanders’ support among Asian Americans was his position on health care, according to results from the NBC News exit poll conducted in 12 out of the 14 Super Tuesday states. Among these voters, 60 percent supported proposals to replace all Americans’ private health insurance with a single government plan. Share this -







Sanders wins Colorado, but Biden, Warren and Bloomberg appear viable to cut into delegates NBC News projects that Sanders will win Colorado — his first win in the West on Super Tuesday. Sanders currently has about 36 percent of the vote with 77 percent of the precincts reporting, according to NBC News. But Bloomberg is in second with about 23 percent, Biden has 21 percent and Warren nabbed about 17 percent of the vote. Each of them will peel off delegates from Sanders, which goes to show that while winning a state sounds impressive, it's the delegate chase that really matters in the race for the nomination. The best state of the night so far for Sanders is Colorado. But the terrible news for him: because Biden, Bloomberg and Warren are all above 15%, his CO delegate haul will be fairly miniscule. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 4, 2020 Share this -





