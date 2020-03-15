Biden's first virtual event encounters technological glitches The virtual campaign is proving a bit complicated, after a Friday event for former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign encountered some technological glitches. Biden is the first Democratic candidate to hold a virtual town hall due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 and public events. The attempt to broadcast the first of two scheduled “virtual events” in the next several days involved a garbled-voiced Biden and ended roughly four minutes after the Facebook Live video began streaming in Illinois. Still, the short event garnered more than 5,000 viewers. Read more here. Share this -







Courting progressives, Biden shifts policy stance on free college, bankruptcy Joe Biden's campaign rolled out two new policy positions that borrow from Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren ahead of Sunday's debate, both aimed at courting progressive voters as he marches to the Democratic nomination. The former vice president said on Sunday he'll support a policy to make public colleges and universities tuition-free for students with family income under $125,000. It's a significant shift in the direction of Sanders, who wrote a bill to the same effect in 2017 but has since called for free college to be universal regardless of household income. At a virtual town hall with Illinois voters on Friday, Biden also endorsed Elizabeth Warren's proposal to bolster bankruptcy protections for those struggling financially, including by restoring some that were eliminate in a 2005 law championed by Biden when he was a senator. Senior Sanders' campaign adviser Jeff Weaver lauded Biden for supporting the education proposal, but said an education platform should "go much further." "We need to make all public universities, colleges and trade schools tuition free for everyone like our high schools are," he said. "We need to cancel all student debt. And we can fund it with a small tax on Wall Street speculation." Read the full story here.







Sanders will 'wholeheartedly' support Biden if he's the nominee, adviser says Senior adviser to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign Jeff Weaver said Thursday that Sanders will support former Vice President Joe Biden "wholeheartedly" if Biden is the Democratic nominee. In an interview on MSNBC, Weaver said that the Sanders campaign is looking at the rest of the Democratic primary on a "week by week" basis, but that if he does not win the nomination, he would campaign for the former vice president. However, Weaver wouldn't say if that decision would come before or after the Democratic convention in July. Read more here.







Biden, Sanders increase ad spending amid virtual campaign While the traditional campaigning in the 2020 race has come to a halt due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the Democratic presidential candidates have increased their TV and radio ad spending for the upcoming March 17 primaries, with millions of dollars on the airwaves in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio. Here's a look at the ad spending in these four states through March 17, according to data from Advertising Analytics.







Biden leads Sanders by 2-to-1 margin among Democratic primary voters in new poll With the Democratic nomination race now down to a one-on-one contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic primary voters now back Biden — who was a distant second to Sanders just one month ago — by an overwhelming two-to-one margin, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. The survey found that 61 percent of Democratic voters support Biden, while just 32 back Sanders. Four percent choose Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who has not yet dropped out of the race despite failing to finish in the top three in any U.S. state primary or caucus to date. Read more on the survey results here.







Biden urges voters to cast ballots on Tuesday primaries as coronavirus concerns mount Former Vice President Joe Biden asked voters in a slew of Tuesday primary states to "please vote" as the coronavirus crisis has led to widespread closures and cancelations as officials try to corral the COVID-19 outbreak. Florida, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona are slated to hold primaries on Tuesday. Already, Georgia and Louisiana have announced they are pushing back their primaries from March and April to May and June. "The right to vote is the most sacred American right there is," Biden tweeted. "State election officials are working closely with public health officials to hold safe elections. If you are feeling healthy, not showing symptoms, and not at risk of being exposed to COVID-19: please vote on Tuesday." Read the story here.







DNC moves Democratic debate from Phoenix to D.C. over coronavirus concerns The Democratic National Committee on Thursday announced that Sunday's primary debate will be moved from Phoenix to Washington, D.C., as the nation grapples with the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week, as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders began canceling campaign rallies, the DNC announced the debate would no longer feature a live audience while CNN, the debate's host, said the traditional spin and press rooms would be scrapped. "Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday's debate at CNN's studio in Washington, D.C., with no live audience," DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement. Read the full story here.







5 things to watch as Biden and Sanders debate amid the coronavirus crisis The last time Democrats debated, Bernie Sanders had just won two consecutive states and Joe Biden's campaign was on the brink of collapse. The two men will debate one-on-one Sunday in a transformed campaign landscape. The stage has shrunk from six to two candidates, Biden has taken a dominant lead in the race, and the coronavirus outbreak has ground much of American public life to a halt. Biden and Sanders have been forced to cancel their rallies and host online events instead, while the party moved Sunday's debate from Phoenix to CNN's Washington studio to avoid cross-country travel. Here are five things to watch at Sunday night's faceoff.






