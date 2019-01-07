Biggest upset of the night by far: Glenn Close for 'The Wife'

Lady Gaga was widely expected to win for her go-for-broke turn as a rising pop siren in "A Star Is Born."

But then... she didn't.

The award for best actress in a film drama instead went to Hollywood veteran Glenn Close for her acclaimed (but far more low-key) performance in the independent drama "The Wife."

It was by far the most surprising moment of the night, and yet another example of the sheer unpredictability of the 90-odd foreign journalists who vote on the Globes.