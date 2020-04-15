Bill Gates says world needs 'WHO now more than ever' Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 15, 2020 Share this -







New Zealand’s Ardern, other top officials taking 20 percent pay cut New Zealand’s top officials are taking a 20 percent pay cut for six months in acknowledgment of the community’s sacrifices in dealing with the coronavirus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it applies to government ministers, chief executives of government organizations, and also that opposition leader Simon Bridges had volunteered to join them. She said it wouldn’t apply to any front-line staff like doctors or nurses. Ardern’s salary of $286,000 is a comparatively high amount for a country with only 5 million people. Share this -







Man freed from jail over COVID-19 fears killed man next day, police say A Florida man released from jail based on fears that coronavirus could spread in corrections facilities is accussed of killing someone the next day, authorities said Tuesday. Edward Williams, 26, of Tampa, Florida, was arrested Monday and is facing charges of murder, gun possession, violently resisting an officer,and drug possession, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Tampa said. Williams was freed six days after a March 13 arrest on drug charges and is suspected in a March 20 shooting that left a man dead, sheriff's officials said. He's now behind bars with no bond. Read the full story here. Share this -







Trump's name will appear on coronavirus relief checks President Donald Trump's name will appear on paper coronavirus relief checks mailed to Americans as part of a massive $2 trillion package passed by Congress last month. A U.S. Treasury Department official confirmed Tuesday that the checks will have "President Donald J. Trump" printed on the front, but it will not be a signature. The Washington Post, which first reported the story, said the process of adding Trump's name to the checks could slow their delivery by a few days. The Treasury Department official disputed that and said there would not be any delays. The majority of coronavirus relief payments, which includes direct cash payments of up to $1,200 for individuals, are expected to go out by direct deposit, but some people will get paper checks. Read the full story here. Share this -





