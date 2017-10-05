The Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Police Department confirmed the wrestling coach's death in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"It is with the most of broken hearts, the families of Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife, Robyn, share that Bill has been confirmed to be among the deceased as a result of the mass attack in Las Vegas," the statement read.

Wolfe and his wife were celebrating their wedding anniversary, according to PennLive.com, the website of the Patriot-News newspaper of Harrisburg.