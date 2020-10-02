Bipartisan 'get well soon' wishes for Trump, but some Democrats send pointed message

World leaders send Trump best wishes after Covid diagnosis The United Kingdom, Russia, Israel and Taiwan were just some of the nations to wish President Donald Trump well after his shock diagnosis with coronavirus. The head of the World Health Organization, a frequent target of criticism from Trump for its handling of the pandemic, also sent his best wishes.= Read more Share this -







Read the White House physician's letter on Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis White House physician Dr. Sean Conley wrote in a letter published overnight: "Both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus." He said they would stay in isolation at the White House during their convalescence. Read the full letter here







Boris Johnson shows what happens when a world leader gets Covid-19 LONDON — As news of President Donald Trump's shock diagnosis with Covid-19 spread Friday, the experience of United Kingdom Prime Minster Boris Johnson, who tested positive six months ago, could offer a clue to what might come next. Johnson, 55, announced on March 27, at the height of the pandemic in the U.K., that he was suffering "mild" symptoms and would self-isolate while continuing to work. He was thought to be the first world leader confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 — so what happened next?Read more







Pence, second lady test negative for coronavirus As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery. — Devin O'Malley (@VPPressSec) October 2, 2020







Chris Christie says no masks during Trump debate prep Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped Trump prepare for Tuesday's presidential debate, said that "no one" was wearing masks in the room during preparations. "No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president," he told ABC's "Good Morning America," adding that he "feels fine" and is not showing any signs of Covid-19. Christie was one of many people who were in close contact with the president in the days leading to his Covid-19 diagnosis. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, also assisted with debate prep.







Trump joins club of world leaders diagnosed with the coronavirus Trump is far from the first world leader to contract coronavirus. Britain's Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro are among the figures to have tested positive. Read more.






