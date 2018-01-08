Black dresses, red carpet: Stars send symbolic message at the Globes

The red carpet is rolled out — and the stars are dressed in black.

Dozens of actresses (and several men) arrived at the Golden Globes in black outfits, a symbolic statement of solidarity with victims of sexual misconduct.

Many performers wore pins that read "Time's Up" — the name of a new coalition to fight sexual misconduct in Hollywood and other industries.

And some A-listers walked down the red carpet with leading activists by their sides.

Michelle Williams, nominated for her supporting role in the film "All the Money in the World," was accompanied by Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement.

"Beauty and the Beast" star Emma Watson came with Marai Larasi, executive director of Imkaan, a British feminist group that works to end violence against women and girls.