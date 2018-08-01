Blackburn poised to make history as first GOP statewide nominee

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. – running to fill retiring Sen. Bob Corker's U.S. Senate seat – dislikes being called "congresswoman."

Instead, she prefers "Congressman Blackburn," because "it's the name of the job," she told Yahoo News earlier this year.

Despite Blackburn's disinterest in highlighting her gender, she is on track to make history in Tennessee's primary on Thursday. Running largely unopposed, Blackburn is set to become the first woman in the state to win a Republican nomination for statewide office. (The only two elected statewide positions in Tennessee are governor and U.S. Senate.)

Only one other woman in Tennessee history has won statewide party nomination for Senate. In 1978, Jane Eskind was elected as the Democratic challenger to Republican Sen. Howard Baker. Eskind lost.

Tennessee is one of just seven states that has never elected a female senator or governor. And only six women have been elected to the U.S. House from the state – Blackburn is one of them. Three of the other woman were elected to fill a vacancy caused by the death of a husband and did not run for a second term.

As Blackburn gears up to try and make history again this November, she faces a tough battle against former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen, who's certain to be the Democratic nominee running for Corker's seat.

Although Blackburn is paving the way for women in Tennessee, she is less popular among female voters than Bredesen. According to a Vanderbilt University poll, 46 percent of Tennessee women view Blackburn favorably, compared with 72 percent of women who have a positive view of Bredesen.

Blackburn's aversion to running a campaign focused on gender stands in contrast to many Democrats who are seeking office in this "Year of the Woman." While some Democratic women have produced viral videos highlighting their gender and accomplishments, Blackburn told Washington Post that "I don't campaign on the gender issue."

Two other Republican women also have a chance at Tennessee history this Thursday: Rep. Diane Black (who like Blackburn also goes by "congressman") and State House Speaker Beth Harwell are competing in a crowded primary field for governor.

Although Tennessee Democrats have women running for state and local offices, there are no women vying for the Democratic nomination for senate or governor.