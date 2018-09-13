Feedback

Blackburn targets former Bredesen supporters in new ad that calls liberal positions a "non-starter"

Tennessee Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn is taking aim at her Democratic opponent in the state’s Senate race, former Gov. Phil Bredesen, with a new television spot that targets potential GOP cross-over voters.

Bredesen, who won two terms as governor in 2002 and 2006, will need a coalition that includes his former Republican supporters if he wants to win over a state as red as Tennessee.  The new Blackburn spot, obtained first by NBC News ahead of its Thursday release, talks to those voters specifically by arguing his liberal policies are a "non-starter."

"I voted Phil Bredesen for governor, I supported him, but I can't support Bredesen for Senate," supposed voters take turns saying in the new Blackburn ad

"Bredesen opposes building the wall, he supports ObamaCare. Bredesen opposed Trump's tax cuts, that's a non-starter for me."

The voters go on to hammer Bredesen for ties to Washington Democrats, including one woman audibly groaning in disgust after another says Bredesen gave "Crooked Hillary tons of money."  

During the 2016 election, Bredesen gave $2,700 to Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and $33,400 to the Hillary Victory Fund, her campaign's joint fundraising committee with the national party and state parties.

Blackburn allies have long argued that Bredesen is too liberal for a state that President Trump won by 26 points in 2016. Most of Blackburn's advertising dollars during the general election so far have been spent on ads looking to appeal to the partisan side of Tennesseans, amplifying Trump's praise of her and his criticism of Bredesen during a recent swing through Tennessee.  Bredesen has sought to counter that with ads that keep partisan politics at arms reach—one recent television ad from the Democrat brushes aside partisan attacks as "flat out lies" from Washington, while a digital ad from earlier this year includes the Democrat speaking directly to camera to say "I'm not running against Donald Trump, I'm running for a Senate seat" and arguing that he will back Trump when he has good ideas for Tennessee. 

The two candidates have been locked in a tight battle in a state that hasn't elected a Democratic senator in almost thirty years. Bredesen held a two-point lead, within the margin of error, in the August NBC/Marist poll of the race. Both candidates had overwhelming support from voters within their own parties, with Bredesen holding a 4 point lead with independents. 

 

Democrats dropping $21 million on Senate digital ads largely targeting health care

The battle for the airwaves continues to heat up, this time with two Democratic groups announcing $21 million in digital advertising targeting Senate races in nine states. 

Senate Majority PAC and Priorities USA are joining together to spend almost $18 million on digital ads in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Missouri and North Dakota, while SMP will dump another $3 million into digital ads in Montana, Nevada, Tennessee and West Virginia. 

It's a massive outlay of ad spending, coming one day after the top GOP Senate super PAC announced more than $6 million in television, radio and digital advertising. 

The joint SMP/Priorities USA ads in ArizonaFlorida, and Missouri center on health care, which is quickly becoming one of the top issues for Democratic candidates this cycle. Indiana Republican Mike Braun gets hit with attacks about his company's use of Chinese suppliers, while North Dakota GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer is criticized with a laundry list of Democratic attacks on his record.  

SMP did not release specific details about the content of its separate digital ad buy, but said that "many" of the ads overall will deal with health care. 

So far this cycle, SMP has been the top outside spender of either party on ads. It's spent almost $40 million through Wednesday, according to data from Advertising Analytics, and has more advertising dollars booked from now through Election Day than any other outside group. 

Ben Kamisar

NRCC drops flurry of ads in race for the House majority

The National Republican Congressional Committee opened the advertising floodgates Wednesday with the  release of a dozen new television ads in key House races.

The spots are all attack ads, a strategy that lines up with our First Read analysis from earlier this week which noted that Republicans have made it clear that their main focus is to disqualify candidates one-by-one.

Until Labor Day, outside groups like the Congressional Leadership Fund had been handling that dirty work, with the NRCC largely keeping its powder dry in general election matchups. But, no longer. 

While the NRCC has been outraised by its Democratic counterparts, it still has a boatload of cash to help the GOP hold the House. Through July, the group reported having almost $68 million in the bank, and ad-spending figures from Advertising Analytics shows the NRCC booked more than $44 million in advertising from Labor Day through Election Day. Democrats plan to spend heavily too—the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has more than $50 million in ad-time booked over the same period. 

Here's a quick rundown of the targets and the main lines of attack the GOP are using in the current ad blitz: 

  • Texas-32: The new spot hits Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones for having lived in Washington, where she worked in the U.S. Trade Representative's office under both former President Obama and briefly under President Trump, before moving back to Texas ahead of her congressional run.  
  • Texas-07This attack on Democrat Lizzie Pannill Fletcher attempts to kill two birds with one stone, dropping some opposition research from her time as a lawyer defending a company in an oil spill while lobbing the typical bombs at Fletcher for being too liberal and supporting House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
  • Minnesota-03: Democrat Dean Phillips is hit for his opposition to the GOP tax plan and on reports he initially give employees of his coffee shop health care. His campaign has called those attacks misleading, noting there were no full-time employees at the start and that paid those employees high wages so they could afford health care on the individual market. 
  • Minnesota-01: This ad attacking Democrat Dan Feehan links his Milwaukee background to learning "Chicago-style politics" and hits Feehan as a supporter of Pelosi and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. 
  • Minnesota-02: So much for Minnesota nice—this ad attacks Democrat Angie Craig's business record, which was an issue during her 2016 matchup against Republican Rep. Jason Lewis. 
  • New York-19: The new NRCC ad is yet another attack from Republicans on Antonio Delgado's rap career, which has become their top hit in this race. 
  • Virginia-10: Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock gets some welcome attention on her race, where the NRCC just booked almost $5 million in ads in her district.
  • New York-22: The NRCC calls Democrat Anthony Brindisi the "right-hand man" of New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
  • Florida-26: This spot revives the GOP push to link Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to a "shady Ukranian militia leader" since her husband did work for companies with links to the leader. Mucarsel-Powell's campaign blasted the association when it first surfaced in July as too indirect.   
  • Virginia-02: Democrat Elaine Luria gets the generic Democrat treatment, as the new spot frames her as "too far left" for the district. 
  • Pennsylvania-01: The NRCC joins the pile on Democrat Scott Wallace, a favorite of Republican opposition researchers who have attacked him for donations from his family foundation. 
  • New Jersey-03: Democrat Andy Kim gets hit on opposing the tax cuts while the NRCC magnifies attacks levied by Kim's opponent, GOP Rep. Tom MacArthur, on his taxes. 
NBC News Political Unit

First Read's Top 10 Senate takeovers

After the Labor Day break and after a slew of new polls, we’ve updated our Top 10 Senate takeover list – based on the likelihood of the seat flipping parties. The first three races here are *slight* advantages for the challenger party. The next three are true 50-50 races or very close to it. And the final four are where the incumbent party has the *slight* advantage.

An important note: These rankings are based on where we see these races RIGHT NOW, and not based on what we think will happen two months from now.

  1. Nevada (R): Yes, yesterday’s Suffolk poll showed an essentially tied race between incumbent Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and Democratic challenger Jacky Rosen. But when an incumbent is at 41 percent, he’s in big, big trouble (Previous ranking from May: 1)
  2. Arizona (R-open): Since the August primary, this has turned into the nastiest Senate race in the country, with Republicans and GOP nominee Marth McSally unloading all of their ammunition at Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. Will it work? (Previous ranking from May: 2)
  3. North Dakota (D): There’s been very little polling in this very small state since June, when Mason-Dixon found Republican Kevin Cramer leading Sen. Heidi Heitkamp by 4 points, 48 percent to 44 percent. We’ll give the GOP the benefit of the doubt – for now. (Previous ranking from May: 3)
  4. Missouri (D): As our NBC/Marist poll showed, this is a true 50-50 race. And when third-party candidates are introduced to the mix, you see that incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill doesn’t need 50 percent to win. (Previous ranking from May: 5)
  5. Florida (D): The most recent Quinnipiac poll of this race also feels right – a tied race between incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., and term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Scott. And as one of us noted yesterday, ad spending since the primary is now even. (Previous ranking from May: 8)
  6. Tennessee (R-open): This is also close to a 50-50 race: Dem Phil Bredesen 48 percent, Republican Marsha Blackburn 46 percent, per last week’s NBC/Marist poll – in a state Trump won by 26 points in 2016. (Previous ranking from May: 4)
  7. Indiana (D): Now we’re getting outside the 50-50 zone, with Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., ahead in our NBC/Marist poll, though within the margin of error. (Previous ranking from May: 6)
  8. Montana (D): Republicans are increasingly bullish on their chances against Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont. But in this political environment? Even in Montana? (Previous ranking from May: 10)
  9. West Virginia (D): You know the Senate map has changed when this race almost doesn’t make our Top 10. GOP primary voters nominating Patrick Morrisey – and not Evan Jenkins – to face incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., might end up being one of the most consequential primary outcomes of the 2018 primary season. (Previous ranking from May: 7)
  10. Texas (R): Texas — yes, Texas — is the final takeover opportunity on our Top 10 list. The other possibility here was Wisconsin. But ask yourself: Which party is sending in the cavalry to help an incumbent – Democrats trying to rescue Tammy Baldwin, or Republicans trying to rescue Ted Cruz? And the answer is why Texas makes this list. (Previous ranking from May: unranked)

Other races to watch (in alphabetical order): Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, Wisconsin.

Alex Seitz-Wald

Democrats spend big on state legislative races in three states Trump won

Two Democratic groups are investing $750,000 in key state legislative races in Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin ahead of the decennial redistricting process, they told NBC News.

For this effort, For Our Future, a field organizing group founded in 2016, is partnering with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, the Eric Holder-helmed group created last year to be a central hub for the party's redistricting efforts.

Money goes a long way in state legislative races and the three-quarters of a million dollars will fund targeted direct voter contact programs, such as door-to-door canvassing, in key legislative districts. All three of the targeted states swung from former President Obama Obama to President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

"Winning back key legislative seats in Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin ahead of the 2020 redistricting effort is critical to restoring democracy," said Justin Myers, Chief Executive Officer of For Our Future.

For Our Future claims to have one of the largest field operations in those states, and says it has knocked on 2.73 million doors in seven states so far this year.

Democrats lost more than 1,000 state legislative seats during the Obama presidency and have been working to play catch up with Republicans in order to be better positioned to influence state laws and redraw congressional boundaries after the 2020 Census. 

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

NRCC spending almost $5 million on ads to help Barbara Comstock

Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock may be the most vulnerable House incumbent of the cycle, but it’s not stopping the campaign arm of House Republicans from investing a significant sum into her defense—in the pricey Washington D.C. area media market. 

While other national groups have written off Comstock as a lost cause — after all, her northern Virginia district is swiftly turning bluer as it becomes rapidly more diverse and well-educated — the NRCC is up with its first ad of the general election to back her against Democrat Jennifer Wexton.

The ad brands Wexton as too supportive of higher taxes and tolls in the district that subsidize other parts of the state.

But what’s most noteworthy may be the amount the NRCC is spending in the race. According to ad-tracking data from Advertising Analytics, the NRCC has placed $4.8 million in ad buys in the district for the general election.

That’s more than twice the $2.3 million buy by the group’s Democratic counterpart, the DCCC. And it makes the GOP group the highest single funder of TV ads in the race — and the only Republican outside group investing in the contest to date.

Other Democratic groups are also not being shy about cash onto the airwaves, including a joint DCCC/Wexton buy at about $920,000 and a placement from the Democratic super PAC House Majority PAC for $1.9 million. Also on Wednesday, Wexton's campaign released its first general election spot, a biographical ad where she talks about her work to help women and families. 

Comstock herself has spent about half a million dollars on general election ads.

Mike Memoli

New group launches effort to defend Mueller probe

WASHINGTON — In the face of relentless criticism from President Trump and his GOP allies, Robert Mueller hasn’t said a word. But a new organization launching Wednesday aims to promote the public’s awareness of what the Mueller probe has yielded thus far. 

Protect the Investigation plans to counteract attacks by the president and his legal team, including Rudy Giuliani, and ratchet up political pressure on Republicans should the White House move against it.

Over the past year an array of progressive advocacy groups and Democrats in Congress have worked to scrutinize potential ties between Russia and the president, his administration and campaign, while also developing contingency plans in the event Trump moves to circumscribe the Mueller probe or end it outright.

The new operation aims to coordinate those to disparate efforts with a narrow focus on promoting Mueller and warning about the potential consequences of any steps the president could take that might bring it to a halt — recognizing that his team and the Justice Department has been unable and unwilling to do it themselves.

The group’s website promotes basic facts about the Mueller team’s output that surveys show a sizable portion of the public isn’t aware of: 191 criminal charges brought, 35 indictments and five guilty pleas. It plans to soon launch a paid television and digital advertising campaign to amplify that message, which will be targeting jurisdictions represented by members of congressional oversight committees and states like Iowa, Colorado and North Carolina where GOP Senate incumbents will face reelection in 2020.

"Republicans on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees need a reminder that no one is above the law. The American people will not allow the Special Counsel's investigation to be undermined because their representatives have pledged fealty to Donald Trump,” said Tim Hogan, a spokesman for the group.

The effort comes at a potentially critical juncture. Giuliani has said he expects the Mueller team won’t take any action in the two months prior to the midterm elections, citing Justice Department guidelines. And Democrats in Congress will be increasingly consumed as Election Day approaches with their own races and potential leadership contests that could follow.

Republican senators have increasingly seemed resigned to the possibility that Trump might seek to remove Jeff Sessions after the November vote, a step that could result in greater restrictions on the special counsel team’s ongoing activities. Giuliani has also said the president’s team could release its own report to rebut any potential findings by the investigation, one that might raise questions about what the president has cast as a politically-motivated effort against him.

A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that fewer than half of respondents said they had heard a lot about former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort being found guilty of multiple tax and bank fraud charges, while 38 percent only heard some about it and 14 percent not at all. One-in-five respondents said they were unaware that longtime Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen had pleaded guilty to felony campaign finance charges.

In another survey conducted for a progressive think tank, only 46 percent of respondents said the Mueller investigation had uncovered crimes — though that figure had ticked up somewhat from the spring.

In addition to its paid advertising campaign, Protect the Investigation says it has recruited 20 surrogates as part of a rapid response team against any disinformation by the president’s allies about the Mueller probe.

The group bills itself as nonpartisan. Its advisory board includes Ned Price, a former spokesman for the National Security Council; Max Bergmann, who leads the Center for American Progress’ Moscow Project; Elizabeth Wydra of the Constitutional Accountability Center; Austin Evers, executive director of American Oversight); Public Citizen vice president of legislative affairs Lisa Gilbert; and Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights president Vanita Gupta.

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Democrats even with GOP in Florida Senate spending since primary

In May, Republicans were outspending Democrats over the airwaves by nearly a 50-to-1 margin in Florida’s Senate race – thanks in large part to Republican Gov. Rick Scott’s millions.

Last month, the margin fell to a 3-to-1 margin.

And now? Ad spending in Florida’s super-competitive Senate race is now even, with Democrats having spent $5.8 million in TV and radio ads since the August 28 primary, versus $5.7 million for the Republicans.

That Democratic cavalry is coming in the hopes of boosting Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson after the party was outspent $36 million to $12 million during the primary season.

The top ad spenders in the first few weeks of the general election:

Majority Forward (Dem group): $3.7 million

Rick Scott campaign (GOP): $3.0 million

New Republican PAC (GOP): $2.7 million

Bill Nelson campaign (Dem): $2.0 million

Priorities USA Action (Dem): $112,000

Ben Kamisar

Senate Leadership Fund launches $6 million ad buy across six battleground states

The Senate Leadership Fund, the super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is pouring another $6.45 million into battleground states as the group hopes to keep the pressure up on Democrats in marquee races.

The group announced Monday more than $1 million spending in each of the following states: Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri and Nevada. West Virginia will see another $800,000 while the group spends another $350,000 in North Dakota. The ad buys include spots on television, radio and digital platforms across all of the states. 

SLF is spending the most of that new money, $1.8 million, on ads attacking Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill on her immigration votes. It specifically accuses her of voting for "amnesty" for backing the 2013 compromise immigration bill authored by the Senate's "Gang of Eight," and criticizes her for votes not to punish jurisdictions that don't follow federal immigration laws, known as sanctuary cities.

"After 12 years in the Senate, McCaskill has gone Washington and left Missouri behind," the ad's narrator says at the close. 

McCaskill is running against Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley in one of the country's toughest Senate races. 

The Democrat's campaign pushed back on the ad in a fact-check that called the spot a "desperate attack," arguing it obscured the facts about her support for immigration compromises and to "crack down" on sanctuary cities. 

"Claire is endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council and has led efforts to reform our immigration system and support stronger border security," McCaskill press secretary Eric Mee said in a statement. 

The $1.1 million buy attacking Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen calls him "out of touch" for opposing the GOP's tax cuts; the $1.4 million buy in Indiana touts Republican Mike Braun's support from President Trump; the $1 million in attacks on Nevada Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen tie her to the blame game on government shutdowns this year; the $800,000 in West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin re-up attacks on him voting with former President Obama; and the ads in North Dakota hit Heitkamp as a "rubber stamp" for the "Washington liberal agenda" on immigration. 

Ben Kamisar

Dem group jabs at Rohrabacher's Russia relationship with provocative new ads

A Democratic PAC focused on flipping Republican-held House seats in California is out with a provocative new digital ad that seeks to exploit Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher’s ties to Russia.

The new spot from Red to Blue California, obtained by NBC News before its Tuesday release, is styled to look like a message from the Russian government endorsing Rohrabacher.

In it, photos of Rohrabacher and Russian President Vladimir Putin are shown in front of a Russian flag as a narrator thanks Rohrabacher. One version of the ad is in English, while the other is in Russian with English subtitles.

“The Russian Federation is proud to endorse Dana Rohrabacher for Congress, You are true Russian hero. Thank you, Dana Rohrabacher, for standing with Putin and Russia,” the narrator says.

Red to Blue will be targeting swing voters in Rohrabacher’s congressional district with both the digital ads as well as mail pieces themed around the congressman and Russia. One calls Rohrabacher one of Putin’s “two best friends” in Washington, referring also to President Trump, and includes the slogan “Make Russia Great Again.”

The other mailer is a mock letter “from the desk of President Vladimir Putin” that runs through news reports of Rohrabacher’s ties to Russia. In all, the digital ads and mailers are part of a six-figure buy targeting swing voters in the district. 

The ads are a parody—obviously the Russian government hasn’t bestowed Rohrabacher with an endorsement.

But the attacks are an example of how some Democrats believe that the backdrop of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election provides the party with a unique opening in the quest to knock off Rohrabacher.

“Voters and constituents in the 48th District should be asking the question: What is going on here? We want folks to ask these questions and go research their congressman’s history with Russia,” said Andrew Feldman, a spokesman for Red to Blue California.

“We believe they will be ashamed of what they find.”

Dale Neugebauer, a Rohrabacher campaign spokesman, criticized the ad for not focusing on the issues that matter to voters in the district, calling the suggestion that Rohrabacher isn't a patriot insulting. 

 "The ad is a complete miss. Sometimes partisans can't see beyond their own obsessions. I'm sure this idea made the ad makers chuckle, but voters in the 48th district are more concerned about Harley Rouda's extreme plan to pay Medicare benefits to illegal aliens at their expense. In our district, people worry about the impact of Sober Living Homes on their neighborhoods, the storage of spent fuel at the closed San Onofre nuclear power plant, and finding a healthcare solution that works for Americans with pre-existing conditions," he said in a statement.

"Voters here know Dana Rohrabacher is a patriot who worked beside President Reagan to defeat Soviet communism, and that he is a senior member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and chairman of the subcommittee with jurisdiction over the region of the world that includes Russia. To suggest otherwise as this attack does, insults the intelligence of people in this community who know Dana stands apart from the Washington crowd, and stands up for them."

Democrat Harley Rouda won the right to face off against Rohrabacher in November after a close race in June. While Rohrabacher has held the seat for decades, recent public polling shows the race neck and neck. 

Rohrabacher’s friendly relationship with Russia has received more scrutiny in light of the revelations of the nation’s interference in the 2016 elections.

The Washington Post released a recording of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy joking that both President Trump and Rohrabacher were on Putin’s payroll; the New York Times reported last year that Russian agents had previously tried to recruit him; and Rohrabacher admitted this year to meeting with a Russian national who has since been indicted and accused of a scheme to quietly promote Russian interests in American politics.

UPDATED to include full Rohrabacher campaign statement. 

