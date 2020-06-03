'Blessed are the peacemakers': Cuomo reads from Bible in jab at Trump

Black corporate, nonprofit leaders say protests point to America's racial wealth gap, offer solutions Corporate and nonprofit leaders are echoing the anger, pain and frustration expressed by many Americans after the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. On Monday several black leaders in business and finance voiced their reaction to CNBC over the incident, agreeing the unrest that has transpired across America over the past several days is a result of both racial injustice and racial disparity in income and wealth between African Americans and whites in the U.S. “So much of this unrest, this civil unrest, is tied to economic inequality. That’s just a fact. We need to move the needle on this economic inequality,” said Mellody Hobson, president and co-CEO of Ariel Investments and a member of the board of directors at Starbucks, JPMorgan Chase and Quibi. “The role of the CEO and the role of the corporation has changed, and while many may want to sit out on these issues, they can’t. They literally can’t,” she said. Read the full story here. Share this -







Why is Wall Street soaring while Main Street is burning? The divide between Wall Street and Main Street has grown sharply in recent weeks, amid the coronavirus pandemic and widespread civil unrest. To many, the market's rise appeared as both cause and symptom of the widening gap between the country's haves and have-nots. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by more than 400 points on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 now recovering a full 40 percent from its March lows. Yet millions of workers and small business owners are struggling to cope with the one-two punch of an economically devastating pandemic and unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police that have filled America's TV screens and news feeds with images of burned police cars, smashed store windows and looting in cities across the country. "The stock market represents the fortunes of the fortunate… consolidating their power over the economy," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "As long as they feel like the economy isn't going to be disrupted significantly by the riots, they're not going to price that in the stock market," he said. "I think it's just an assumption at this point that it will be isolated to a few cities or won't last long enough to have an impact, or it's a function of some of the other things the markets already discounted in terms of economic weakness," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird. Read the full story here.







Cement-filled water bottles hurled at police, NYPD commissioner says This is what our cops are up against: Organized looters, strategically placing caches of bricks & rocks at locations throughout NYC. pic.twitter.com/HT317TjoqH — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 3, 2020 New York City police officers are being targeted in an "orchestrated attack," often with cement-filled water bottles, during on-going protest, the city's top law enforcement official said Wednesday. "If anyone is questioning what is happening, your head is either in the sand or you're not paying attention," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters on Wednesday. "There is an orchestrated attack, specifically on members of law enforcement across the country. And we're seeing it, unfortunately, alive and well in New York City." Plastic water bottles have been regularly hurled at officers during on-going George Floyd protests. But Shea said it's not clear to casual observers that those innocuous containers are often weighted down with cement. "We had vehicles, that it would appear as if our doors are hit with a Louisville Slugger swung by Mark McGwire, leaving dents in the car doors by a simple water bottle filled with cement," Shea said. I saw this sunday and it's the reason I grabbed my photojournalists and security and moved behind a truck. https://t.co/atOjXpbjic — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) June 3, 2020







NAACP urged Minneapolis police to ban neck restraints for suspects years ago Several years before George Floyd died after being placed in a controversial knee-on-neck hold by a former Minneapolis police officer, the NAACP began prodding the police department to permanently ban the use of the practice, according to an official with the civil rights group. Trovon Williams, the vice president of marketing and communications for the NAACP national office in Baltimore, told NBC News the group took issue with a number of "use of force" procedures at police departments across the country, including in Minneapolis. "We demanded that the police department ban those uses, knee holds, as an acceptable use of force … well before this ever came into play," he said, adding that the talks were part of a nationwide push and have been ongoing for years. "We have focused on de-escalation of tense situations with police. "Our Minneapolis chapter has been working very very closely with [police Chief Medaria] Arradondo but with respect to it being banned, that has not transpired yet," Williams added. Read the full story here.







In Their Words: Protesting for George Floyd NBC News Thousands of people of all ages and races have marched for George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. From Washington to Los Angeles, from Chicago to Houston — George Floyd's hometown — there has been collective outrage across the country, with nearly 400, rallies and vigils. While most demonstrations have been peaceful, tensions between police and protesters frustrated over racial injustices have led to violent confrontations in several cities in the evening hours. We asked to hear from black men and women around the U.S. about why they walk for George Floyd. Here's what they said.







Stolen U-Haul truck used by looter in New York City At least one ambitious New York City looter used a stolen U-Haul truck to transport looted merchandise, officials said Wednesday. Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea insisted that thousands of peaceful protesters, decrying the death of George Floyd, outnumber a handful of criminals, citing as example the a looter who was using a hot truck. "The U-Haul truck, that did happen," Shea told reporters. "We see a number of vehicles to transport stolen property, to scout out locations, to transport people to commit these crimes. So vehicles is not rare, the U-Haul truck aspect is more of an aberration."







Protesters are now lying face down, in front of the Capitol. It’s almost entirely silent. Organizers have asked them to stay down and stay quiet for the same about of time police knelt on George Floyd’s neck. pic.twitter.com/dtdb8A4zcq — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) June 3, 2020 Share this -







George Floyd: From aspiring rapper to symbol of police violence against black men Before his name became a rallying cry for Americans fed up with the police killings of unarmed black men, he was an aspiring Houston rapper nicknamed "Big Floyd" whose lines were steeped in the lore of his beloved Third Ward neighborhood. George Floyd was part of an influential hip-hop collective called the Screwed Up Click that emerged in the 1990s with a distinct slowed-down sound that some say moved at the pace of the steamy city on a hot summer night. His deep-voiced drawl was featured on at least a dozen mixtapes created by the group's leader, Robert Earl Davis Jr., aka DJ Screw. And always, the focus of Floyd's freestyling was on the things that mattered most to him: hanging with friends, dreaming about making his mark, home. But when Floyd died on May 25, beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, he was five years and more than a thousand miles removed from the historic center of African American culture in Houston where he grew up in the Cuney Homes housing project. And when Floyd returns home to Houston on Monday for a public memorial, it will be in a coffin. "It's going to be a big deal for our city to bring him home," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. Read the full story here.






