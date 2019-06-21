Blog Post 4 - Is it safe to travel to the Dominican Republic? Here’s what to know
At least nine Americans have died in the Dominican Republic under mysterious circumstances in the past 18 months, while others have reported getting sick in the country, casting scrutiny on whether the island paradise is safe for tourists.
Last week, a New Jersey man was found unresponsive in his room at the Terra Linda Resort, with results from FBI toxicology tests expected in July. And Barbara Corcoran, a star on "Shark Tank," said her brother John Corcoran died of an alleged heart attack while vacationing in the Dominican Republic in April. The same month, agroup of Jimmy Buffet fans also said they became dangerously ill after vacationing at the Hotel Riu Palace Macao.
And the frightening headlines aren't just limited to medical emergencies. Earlier this month, retired Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, who is from the Dominican Republic, was shot in the back at a bar in the nation's capital. And a Delaware mom said she was brutally attacked at a Dominican resort back in January.