Bloomberg on 2020: Any candidate ‘better darn well have a plan’ on climate change

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg wants to make climate change a top issue in the 2020 presidential race regardless of whether or not he decides to run himself.

During an interview set to air on this Sunday's episode of “Meet the Press”, the billionaire environmentalist said that voters are growing tired of the “same platitudes” on climate change.

“Any candidate for federal office better darn well have a plan to deal with the problem that the Trump science advisers say could basically end this world,” Bloomberg said.

“I don't know if I will run or not, but I will be out there demanding that anyone that’s running has a plan. I will want to hear the plan, and I want everybody to look at it and say whether or not it’s doable.”

Bloomberg has made climate change a central piece of his post-mayoral political portfolio, along with gun control. Through various philanthropic endeavors, he’s donated tens of millions of dollars towards projects including replacing coal power plants and investing in areas that are reliant on the coal industry.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg traveled to Iowa to screen a climate change documentary as he continues to flirt with a presidential bid.

When asked about a possible run for higher office, Bloomberg emphasized the need for candidates to come up with “real, concrete answers” for addressing issues like climate change.

“The presidency is not an entry level job, we have real problems,” he said.

“I think the public is tired of listening to the same platitudes that they get ‘We’re in favor of God, mother and apple pie and trust me, I’ll have a plan when I get there.’ No, you have to have a plan.”

A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 45 percent of Americans believe that climate change is both “serious” and requires “immediate action”— the highest since the poll began asking the question in 1999.

But there’s a stark ideological difference in how Americans approach the issue. More than 70 percent of Democrats feel that sense of urgency, compared to just 15 percent of Republicans

The full interview will air on Sunday, Dec. 30. Check your local listings to find “Meet the Press” in your area.