Bloomberg ads blanket the airwaves in record-breaking buy WASHINGTON — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's stunning advertising buy has begun, with spots promoting his new Democratic presidential bid popping up on the airwaves Monday. Michael Bloomberg speaks at a gun control advocacy event on Feb. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. John Locher / AP Bloomberg is spending $31 million this week in the largest weekly ad buy ever, according to the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics. The buy eclipses even one from then-President Barack Obama, who spent $24.9 million in a single week during his 2012 re-election. Bloomberg’s ad buy has now grown to $31 million.



Bloomberg ads blanket the airwaves in record-breaking buy WASHINGTON — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's stunning advertising buy has begun, with spots promoting his new Democratic presidential bid popping up on the airwaves Monday. Michael Bloomberg speaks at a gun control advocacy event on Feb. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. John Locher / AP Bloomberg is spending $31 million this week in the largest weekly ad buy ever, according to the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics. The buy eclipses even one from then-President Barack Obama, who spent $24.9 million in a single week during his 2012 re-election. Bloomberg's ad buy has now grown to $31 million.



It is the largest single buy that @Ad_Analytics has ever recorded. Its previous high was Barack Obama's $30M buy at the end of 2012 https://t.co/rXuSxeQMUy — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) November 22, 2019 So far, Bloomberg is running two similar bio spots that tout his rise from the middle class to becoming one of the world's wealthiest businessmen. The ads praise Bloomberg's terms as New York City mayor, pointing to his affordable housing and job creation records. They also mention Bloomberg's push to create a group combating gun violence, as well as how he's "stood up to the coal lobby and this administration to protect this planet from climate change." One of the spots closes with an early attempt to define the billionaire's last-minute candidacy. The ad pitches Bloomberg as the Democrat who can beat the current occupant of the Oval Office, touting consensus issues that are popular among Democrats but more pragmatic than some of the steps being offered by more progressive candidates. "Now he's taking on [Trump] to rebuild a country and restore faith in the dream that defines us, where the wealthy will pay more in taxes and the middle class get their fair share. Everyone without health insurance can get it, and everyone who likes theirs keep it," the ad's narrator says. Check out both ads here and here.







Bennet hears about health care affordability from family in crisis MANCHESTER, N.H. — What was originally intended to be a morning of knocking on doors on behalf of a presidential candidate turned into a surprising and powerful encounter about the costs of health care. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., led a canvassing kickoff here Sunday morning for volunteers who were knocking on doors on his behalf. Following a training session and brief remarks that Bennet gave to the group, NBC News was invited to follow Bennet along. In his second house visit of the day, Bennet and his wife, Susan, met Julie and Shane Rondeau who shared the details of their difficult health issues and talked about how their situation is impacting their family. Shane, 36, is confined to a wheelchair due to his battle with a brain stem tumor and Julie, 35, revealed that she had been recently diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis — both health crises coming within six months of one another. Sen. Michael Bennet meets with struggling family about health care 04:27 The couple have two young children — a son Sebastian, who was playing video games inside, age 6, and a daughter, 12, who was not home at the time. Bennet and Susan joined Julie and Shane in their living room, along with their dog, a brown lab puppy named Chewbacca. "A lot has changed," Julie said about the aftermath of their health struggles. Shane told Bennet that he initially thought he was going to be the one taking care of Julie when she was diagnosed. Then he got sick himself. A week before Shane's surgery to remove his brain tumor, the tumor hemorrhaged, which greatly complicated his condition. Julie also shared that her daughter has been struggling with depression in light of all of the family's medical issues, even being hospitalized for it recently. Julie told the Democratic presidential candidate that health care is their key issue for the election. She commented that she's had good experiences using her private insurance plan through her work as an IT engineer, noting that it has helped with making their home more handicap accessible and paying for some of Shane's outpatient rehabilitations. Julie also shared that they are now relying on social security for some of Shane's medical costs, and that they cannot afford to get a service dog to help Shane when she's working so they are enrolling their dog, Chewbacca, to learn. Bennet listened to Julie explain that the couple does not qualify for Medicaid since they are technically considered upper-middle class and that she is weighing options of draining her retirement account to create to be able to off-set some of the health care costs. Bennet responded by saying that when he worked to help pass the Affordable Care Act, he felt there needed to be a public option. He said that if he were elected, he would push for that expansion as well. "It just makes sense to do that and create it as an alternative," Bennet said to the couple. Bennet and his wife spent roughly a half hour visiting with the couple. He told the couple that he's heard a lot of stories in the 15 years he's worked in public life as a school superintendent and in the Senate but "you guys are bearing something here that nobody else I've ever met has had to." He added, what the couple is "both facing in terms of medical conditions, with your age, with your kids, it's a lot for anybody."







Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack endorses Joe Biden WASHINGTON – Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack, D-Iowa, and his wife Christie Vilsack endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in his presidential run on Saturday. Vilsack announced the endorsement in a USA TODAY op-ed, writing, "While some may argue that Joe Biden's lifetime of public service is a draw-back, I see it as a strength. I see a well-defined candidate, who has withstood the test of time," Vilsack wrote. "I believe a majority of Americans will find that Joe Biden is the person best prepared and best positioned to heal the divisions within our country and to end the 'disorder' of the last 3 years." Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles as he holds a campaign rally at Los Angeles Trade Technical College in Los Angeles Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Damian Dovarganes / AP Vilsack's endorsement is Biden's highest-profile Iowa endorsement yet, and comes a week before Biden embarks on an eight-day bus tour of Iowa. Biden has slipped in recent Iowa polls as South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has surged. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has also climbed in the Iowa polls. The newest Iowa poll, from Iowa State University, found Biden in fourth place with 12 percent support – Buttigieg holds a 14-point lead over the former vice president with 26 percent. After Biden first announced his presidential campaign in April, he traveled to Iowa and told the crowd, " No one is going to work harder to get the support and trust of the Iowa folks than I am this campaign," and, "Ninety-nine counties, here I come!" But Biden has struggled to keep that strong presence. Back in September, Biden aides said it wasn't necessary for Biden to win Iowa, but that the first in the nation caucus would be "critical." After serving two terms as governor of Iowa, Vilsack worked in the Obama administration with Biden as the secretary of agriculture. In his endorsement, Vilsack touches on the central point of Biden's campaign: electability. Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a house party at former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack's house on July 15, 2019, in Waukee, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall / AP "The most obvious point to make in selecting a nominee is electability. No leader can change the direction of a country or improve people's lives if he or she can't win the election. Given the highest possible stakes in this election, electability has an enhanced role in deciding who the nominee should be," Vilsack said. Vilsack went on to commend others running for president for writing "extensive, comprehensive and thoughtful plans" in rural areas.







Michael Bloomberg makes multi-million ad buy in major March primary markets WASHINGTON — While former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg hasn't formally announced a run for president, his emerging/inevitable/actual presidential campaign has bought advertising time in dozens of TV markets at a cost of $8.5 million and counting, according to ad-tracking data from Advertising Analytics. On Thursday, Bloomberg filed federal papers officially declaring himself a candidate in the race. He has already filed to appear on two state primary ballots: Alabama and Arkansas. Bloomberg takes first steps into the 2020 race 05:56 The top markets in his ad buys all have later primary dates, so if Bloomberg formally announces a run, his focus may be on states that current 2020 candidates aren't spending a ton of time in as of now. The ads from his new buy are set to start airing on Nov. 25. The biggest buys are in the following markets: Los Angeles (California—– March 3 primary): $1.2 million

Chicago (Illinois – March 17 primary): $863,000

Houston (Texas– March 3 primary): $630,000

Dallas-Ft Worth (Texas– March 3 primary): $611,000

New York (April 28 primary): $550,000







Amy Klobuchar adds staff in Nevada, other early primary states MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a well-received debate performance on Wednesday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is staffing up. The campaign announced two new hires in Nevada — both of whom came from former Rep. Beto O'Rourke's, D-Texas, presidential campaign. O'Rourke ended his campaign last month. Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during the U.S. Democratic presidential candidates debate in Atlanta on Nov. 20, 2019. Brendan McDermid / Reuters The campaign named Marina Negroponte as the new Nevada state director. Negroponte held the same position for O'Rourke's campaign. Cameron "C.H." Miller joined as Nevada political director — also a position Miller held for O'Rourke. "Our number one focus is building a strong grassroots operation to win — and win big — in 2020," Justin Buoen, Klobuchar's campaign manager, said in a statement. "As our momentum continues to grow following Amy's stand-out debate performance this week, the Amy for America campaign is excited to announce two new, key hires in the state of Nevada. Marina and C.H. bring extensive experience to the team and will help us share Amy's unifying message and optimistic agenda with caucus-goers across Nevada." Klobuchar's campaign told NBC News that these are the first of new hires they will be making as they ramp up in early primary states. The campaign is doubling offices in Iowa and adding staff in New Hampshire. More hires are expected in South Carolina in the coming weeks. Klobuchar has been rising in Iowa polls, but has consistently polled low in Nevada. The most recent Nevada poll, conducted by Fox News, has Klobuchar at 2 percent, and she peaked in a Nevada Independent poll earlier this month at 3 percent in the state. While only the Democratic National Committee can verify which candidates officially qualify for each debate, Klobuchar has passed the donation and polling thresholds to appear at the December debate.







Joe Biden launches first bus tour in Iowa ATLANTA — Former Vice President Joe Biden will embark on an eight day "No Malarkey" Iowa bus tour later this month, where he will be traveling to meet caucus-goers in 18 counties throughout the key early state. Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles as he holds a campaign rally at Los Angeles Trade Technical College in Los Angeles Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Damian Dovarganes / AP When he kicks off the bus tour, Biden will have already visited the Hawkeye State 15 times, including an upcoming trip this week. The tour's "No Malarkey" title is a reference to a catchphrase Biden has become known for using when calling out inconsistencies. The campaign is touting that he will be stressing "no malarkey" while he crisscrosses the state in the hope that more Iowans see his "honest, upfront and authentic" core. Biden famously used the term during the 2012 vice presidential debate when then-Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., discussed cuts to defense spending. "When it comes to protecting health care, rebuilding the middle class, and defeating Donald Trump, Joe will continue laying out a clear vision about how he will deliver results for working families," campaign manager Greg Schultz said. The bus tour comes roughly two months before Iowans go before the first-in-the-nation caucuses and as polls have shown him losing substantial ground in the state. The campaign has argued that Biden does not need to win Iowa to become the nominee, but the attempt to barnstorm the state shows their ramped up emphasis to win over caucus-goers before the primary contest heads to friendlier Biden territory like South Carolina. Five other presidential candidates have held bus tours in the state, but Biden's eight day stretch is slated to be the longest on-the-bus presence for a candidate. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg's and Sen. Kamala Harris', D-Calif., bus tours won them a flurry of press stories, but only Buttigieg has seen a significant rise in the polls since he drove through the state. Prior to losing ground in the state, Biden discussed the importance of Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucus status, declining to support ideas from Democrats who believe they can clinch the nomination without competing in Iowa and New Hampshire. "You are the key to the kingdom. You got to go through this gate, I really mean this," Biden told Iowans in Prole, Iowa back in August. "I'm among many qualified people, I'm the best qualified people, person for this job." The cross-state tour of the Hawkeye State will begin on Nov. 30 in Council Bluffs and end on Dec. 7 in Cedar Rapids.







Stacey Abrams talks voter suppression ahead of Democratic debate ATLANTA — The 2018 Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee had a simple message when she spoke at a round table on voter suppression here on Tuesday: "My name is Stacey Abrams and I am not the governor of Georgia." Stacey Abrams speaks onstage at Featured Session: Lead from the Outside: How to Make Real Change during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Hilton Austin on March 11, 2019. Danny Matson / Getty Images for SXSW Many in the crowd replied to Abrams saying, "Yes, you are!" "No, no, no sometimes it seems necessary to tell people that I know this," Abrams replied. The former lawmaker spoke about her 2018 race for governor and told the crowd that despite her loss to now-Gov. Brian Kemp, "we won" by transforming the electorate in the state. Abrams asserted that the only reason Democrats didn't win the governorship was because of voter suppression. Abrams has made similar claims before. In April, Abrams told The New York Times Magazine, "I cannot say that everybody who tried to cast a ballot would've voted for me, but if you look at the totality of the information, it is sufficient to demonstrate that so many people were disenfranchised and disengaged by the very act of the person who won the election that I feel comfortable now saying, 'I won.'" Earlier this year Abrams launched "Fair Fight 2020" aimed at ending voter suppression and ensuring fair elections. Speaking before the group on Tuesday, the former candidate and Georgia lawmaker ticked through barriers to voting access. On voter roll purging, she made a comparison to gun rights — a hot button issues in states like Georgia. "I don't lose my second amendment rights because I didn't go shooting on Saturday," she said. "Why should we lose the right to vote because we choose not to vote?" She emphasized the importance of accessibility to the ballot for all types of voters. "Our accessibility has to be more than lip service and it has to be more than a website," she said. "It has to be real." Abrams closed her remarks encouraging everyone to work and fight together in order to win. Following her remarks, a panel of local leaders and activists in the fight for access to the ballot addressed the crowd sharing personal stories of voter suppression and how best to combat it. The event was hosted by the Democratic National Committee. They discussed voting by mail, people with disabilities joining election boards and making election day a holiday. While some politicians have argued for election day to be a holiday, some on this panel said it could disproportionately impact people with disabilities because transit runs on less frequent schedules on holidays, and those in hospitality industries would likely still have to work on a holiday.






