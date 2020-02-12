Bloomberg spends big to challenge Trump on his home court: Facebook Mike Bloomberg is spending so much money on Facebook ads that he has surpassed President Donald Trump, the reigning king of the social media realm. The billionaire media magnate and the former mayor of New York City has been pouring millions of dollars into Facebook and its sibling app Instagram since he jumped into the Democratic presidential race, easily outpacing the Trump campaign, according to Facebook data compiled by NBC News. Bloomberg spent more than $1 million a day on average over the past two weeks on Facebook. That’s five times more than Trump spent during the same period — and more than three times what Trump spent per day during his victorious fall 2016 campaign. With an estimated net worth of around $61 billion, the former mayor said after the muddled results from the Iowa caucuses that he would ramp up his budget for ads and staff. He’s focused on the dozen-plus states that will cast votes on Super Tuesday, March 3, which is reflected in his Facebook spending. Read the story. Share this -







Deval Patrick ends presidential campaign after poor showing in New Hampshire Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick announced Wednesday that he is dropping out of the Democratic primary race after a poor showing in New Hampshire. Touting his record on health care, education and the budget in Massachusetts, Patrick said in a statement, "I believed and still believe we had a strong case to make for being able to deliver better outcomes." "But the vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create the practical wind at the campaign's back to go on to the next round of voting," he added. "So I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately." The former governor said he is "not suspending my commitment to help — there is still work to be done," warning that the country is "facing the most consequential election of our lifetime. Our democracy itself, let alone our civic commitments to equality, opportunity and fair play, are at risk." Hoping for a next-door-neighbor advantage, Patrick, whose campaign failed to gain momentum after he entered the race late, in November, drew below 1 percent of the vote with 97 percent of the precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. During the campaign, Patrick faced fundraising and organizational challenges and failed to significantly register in national polling. Patrick, who has close ties to President Barack Obama, was a two-term Massachusetts governor from 2007 to 2015, the second black governor elected in U.S. history.







Yang says 'You haven't seen the last of the Yang Gang' when asked about future run New York businessman Andrew Yang, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary race Tuesday night after finishing near the bottom of the field in New Hampshire, says he won't rule out running for office again. "You haven't seen the last of the Yang Gang," he told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." When asked about the possibility of running for New York City Mayor, Yang said he "hasn't ruled anything out at this point." "I'm more attracted to executive roles than legislative ones because I think you can get more done, you can get your hands dirtier and roll up your sleeves," he said. Andrew Yang will support a candidate backing a basic income Feb. 12, 2020 05:03 Yang declined to say where his devoted "Yang Gang" should throw their support now that he's out of the presidential race. He said that he has spoken to other Democratic candidates, but he's trying to figure out which of them aligns with his vision, particularly his signature universal basic income policy. When asked on CNN whether he would want to be a vice presidential candidate, Yang said he would be honored to serve as someone's running mate adding, "if I can solve these problems as someone's vice president, a member of an administration, we just need to start solving these problems for the next generation. And I'm happy to do my part. I'm also happy to do my part to campaign for the nominee and beat Donald Trump in the fall."







Buttigieg slams Sanders on health care after finishing second in New Hampshire Pete Buttigieg pitched himself as a unifier who can get progressive policies passed without busting the budget in an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday. Fresh off a strong second-place finish in New Hampshire, Buttigieg said he can maintain the momentum going into Nevada and South Carolina, where he said he plans to make his case to Latino and black voters — considered a weak spot in his support base. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, slammed Sanders for policies that he said would cost too much and said he wants to bring unity to the party around progressive policies. "On issue after issue after issue, we share the same goals; what I'm offering is a way to do it that can actually get achieved that is paid for," he said, referring to progressive policies such as universal health care. "Nevada's a good example of a place where there are a lot of union workers, who sometimes gave concessions on wages in order to get excellent plans — I'm thinking about culinary workers, for example," he said, referring to the Culinary Workers Union, which recently sent out a flyer expressing concern that its workers could lose their health care coverage under Sanders' "Medicare for All" proposal. "If the choice is between Senator Sanders telling them they're gonna have to give that up, and me saying we can enhance and increase choice without asking them to sacrifice what they have worked so hard for, I think that is a very good debate for us to have, and I'm looking forward to having that debate," he said, referring to that and other unions who have made health care a priority. There are 14 million union workers in America who have fought hard for strong, employer-provided health benefits. Medicare for All Who Want It protects their plans and union members' freedom to choose the coverage that's best for them. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 12, 2020 Buttigieg's campaign plans to double his staff on the ground in Nevada, bringing the total to 100, and put more money into the airwaves there. It will be airing an ad in the state titled "Your Choice" that draws a direct contrast between the candidate and Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on health care.






