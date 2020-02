Bloomberg surrogates preview debate tactics against Sanders Hours ahead of the Democratic debate in South Carolina, surrogates for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg held a press conference targeting Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and the need for him to be “vetted” now that he’s a “front-runner.” Rep. Greg Meeks, D-N.Y., Columbia, S.C. Mayor Steve Benjamin, Augusta, Ga. Mayor Hardie Davis, former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and former Flint, Mich. Mayor Karen Weaver — all elected officials of color — slammed Sanders for his record, particularly on gun control. “We need a candidate who's fully vetted that can go on to defeat Donald Trump. We don't believe that Senator Sanders has passed this test,” said Benjamin. All of the speakers at the press conference hit Sanders’ multiple votes against the Brady bill, legislation which required a waiting period for gun purchases and background checks. Joe Biden, who's looking to come out strong in the upcoming South Carolina primary after disappointing early finishes, also hit Sanders on the issue. Read more here. In 2005, I voted to allow Americans to hold gun manufacturers accountable for the death and terror they've caused in our country.



Bernie Sanders voted to let them off the hook. pic.twitter.com/nVMAn5xpbx — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 25, 2020







Sanders 'looking forward' to 'enthusiastic support' from opponents on stage Looking forward to hearing more enthusiastic support from my opponents tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZmuYx6qPyC — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 26, 2020







The scene outside the debate venue Lots of competing voices outside the debate site #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/uWbCODcG1G — Glenn Smith (@glennsmith5) February 26, 2020







Sanders' comments leave out crucial parts of Cuba's history, Cuban Americans, scholars say Carmen Peláez, a Cuban American playwright, filmmaker and active Democrat, said she was "gobsmacked" when she heard presidential candidate Bernie Sanders praise Cuba's education and health care system during a "60 Minutes" interview Sunday night. "I was amazed he was arrogant enough to equivocate on behalf of a Communist revolution, considering he needs Florida to win," said Peláez, whose parents fled Cuba in the 1960s. "Today, I know I can't vote for Sanders." Sanders' comments on Cuba have created uproar and outrage in Florida, one of the most important battleground states in the country. Many Cubans in the United States say Sanders' portrayal of 1960s Cuba does not paint the entire picture of what was really unfolding in the country at the time. During the "60 Minutes" interview, Sanders defended comments he made in 1985 saying Cubans did not join the U.S. in overthrowing Castro during the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion because he educated kids, gave them health care, and "totally transformed society." At a CNN town hall Monday night, Sanders was asked if he wanted to respond to the criticism, but he doubled down on his previous comments. Read the full story here.







After unloading on Sanders, Hillary Clinton walks back not committing to him as nominee Hillary Clinton on Tuesday night walked back scathing comments in which she would not commit to backing Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as the Democratic presidential nominee and said "nobody likes him." "He was in Congress for years," Clinton says in the soon-to-be-released four-part Hulu documentary "Hillary," The Hollywood Reporter said in a report on Tuesday. "He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done. He was a career politician. It's all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it." Asked by the publication in an interview released Tuesday whether her assessment still stands, Clinton said, "Yes, it does." And she would not commit to endorsing Sanders, who backed her as the Democratic nominee following the 2016 primaries, if he becomes the Democratic nominee. But Tuesday evening, Clinton amended her comments. Read what she said here.







Bloomberg says he's shown he can beat Trump Tonight is about who can beat Trump and who can do the job.



I've shown I can beat Trump -- on guns and climate, and in the 2018 midterms. And I'm the only one with a proven record of successfully governing one of the most complex cities in the world. #DemDebate — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 26, 2020