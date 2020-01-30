Bloomberg unveils Super Bowl ad on gun violence DES MOINES, Iowa — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's multi-million dollar Super Bowl ad touts his record on preventing gun violence, evoking the story of a mother whose son was shot and killed at just 20 years old. The ad, set to air during Sunday's Super Bowl, cost $11 million to run, according to data from ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics. President Trump's campaign is also slated to run a Super Bowl ad as well. In it, Calandrian Simpson Kemp tells the emotional story of the 2013 death of her son, George Kemp, Jr. She then praises Bloomberg for his role in starting Moms Demand Action, a grassroots gun violence prevention group under Bloomberg's umbrella organization Everytown for Gun Safety. "I heard Mike Bloomberg speak, he's been in this fight for so long," Simpson Kemp says in the ad. "When I heard Mike was stepping into the ring, I thought, 'Now we have a dog in the fight.'" Bloomberg's work on gun violence is one of his main selling points to a Democratic primary electorate, and its something that the campaign says it will focus on in the coming days. Along with the release of the ad, the Bloomberg campaign says it's going to keep highlighting the stories of gun violence survivors and will launch a multi-state bus tour ahead of February's National Gun Violence Survivors Week. “I chose to devote the entire sixty-second ad to gun safety because it matters to communities across the country and it will be a top priority for me as president,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “Calandrian’s story is a powerful reminder of the urgency of this issue and the failure of Washington to address it." The eye-popping cost of the ad emphasizes how Bloomberg's significant personal wealth is a gamechanger for his presidential bid — he's already spent hundreds of millions more on ads than his fellow Democratic presidential rivals. Bloomberg has also leveraged his relationships with mayors throughout the country during his presidential bid — his campaign also announced an endorsement Thursday from Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who mentioned Bloomberg's record on gun violence prevention in a statement announcing her endorsement provided to the Washington Post. —Liz Brown-Kaiser contributed. Share this -







Iowa ad spending ticks up in the last week before caucuses DES MOINES, Iowa — Ad spending in Iowa is ramping up just five days out from the caucuses. Democratic Majority for Israel, a group that campaigns against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, is spending $681,000 against Sanders in Iowa in the final week of the race (Jan. 28 to Feb. 3), according to data from Advertising Analytics. The ad the group is airing in heavy rotation — it was on air twice within 15 minutes on local TV in Iowa — features a woman speaking to the camera saying, "I do have some concerns about Bernie Sanders' health considering he just had a heart attack." After recovering from his heart attack, Sanders released a letter from his doctors declaring him "in good health" and "more than fit" enough to be president. Just a few days out from the Iowa caucuses, here is all of the ad spending in the final week of the race: Here is (Jan. 28 to Feb. 3): From Jan. 28 to Feb. 3

Sanders: $1.2 million

Unite the Country (pro-Biden Super PAC): $992,000

Warren: $947,000

Buttigieg: $854,000

Klobuchar: $767,000

Democratic Majority for Israel: $681,000

Yang: $613,000

Biden: $530,000

Bloomberg: $51,000

Club for Growth: $34,000

Florida Sen. Rick Scott: $19,000

Delaney: $19,000 SOURCE: Advertising Analytics







Biden to pre-empt Trump rally with speech and ad on 'character' DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to take on President Donald Trump ahead of the president's rally in Iowa Thursday, pointing out key differences between their leadership styles as he attempts to look ahead to a possible general election match-up. During a morning speech in Waukee, Biden is expected to expand on remarks he has already debuted in his final trip through Iowa ahead of the caucuses, stressing to Iowans the urgent need to caucus for a candidate capable of defeating Trump because the country's "character is on the ballot." Biden will repeat how he "doesn't believe" America is the "dark, angry nation" Trump has made it seem with decisions like family separation, building walls or "embraces White supremacist and hate groups." Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Brown & Black Forum at the Iowa Events Center on Jan. 20, 2020, in Des Moines. Andrew Harnik / AP In a week where impeachment is dominating headlines, the speech is an effort by Biden to rise above the developments in Washington including efforts by Republicans to ensure him in ongoing proceedings. The campaign is signaling that his remarks will be "inspirational and hopeful" in hopes to showing Democrats a broader and more comprehensive critique of Trump. "Trump desperately wants to impact the outcome of the Democratic primary, dropping into Iowa a few days before the caucus to spread a message of division, discord, and hate," the Biden campaign said in a statement previewing Thursday's speech. "Trump has been trying to prevent Biden from getting the nomination since the moment the VP got into the race, getting himself impeached by the House and tried in the Senate in the process." Thus far the Biden campaign and the candidate have largely stayed away from responding directly to minute-by-minute developments in the Senate impeachment trial in an attempt to avoid tit-for-tat spats. But in his closing argument, just four days before the start of the primary voting season, the campaign is signaling they are ready to make this about Biden versus Trump. In conjunction with his Waukee speech, the Biden campaign will amplify its message about restoring America's character in a one minute TV ad that will air across all five top media markets throughout the day. The ad stresses how precious a decision it is to choose the right president because the White House and the Oval Office is where a leader's "character is revealed." "But it's in life where your character is formed," the narrator says as it flashes pictures of Biden's hometown, his family and events that have shaped his life.







Surrogates cover New Hampshire while candidates are elsewhere MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Senate impeachment trial and looming Iowa caucuses might be dominating the political discussion right now but New Hampshire voters will cast the first 2020 primary ballots in less than two weeks. The balancing act for the campaigns has resulted in a surge of campaign surrogates in the Granite State to make the case for their candidates. Aside from former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, no other top-tier candidates have held more than five public events in the state since the start of 2020. How much time the candidates on the debate stage have spent in New Hampshire in January:



Biden - 2 days, 3 events

Buttigieg - 6 days, 10 events

Klobuchar - 1 day, 1 event

Sanders - 2 days, 5 events

Steyer - 2 days, 4 events

Warren - 2 days, 4 events

Yang - 7 days, 22 events — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) January 29, 2020 Biden surrogates: Former Secretary of State John Kerry and former New Hampshire Gov. John Lynch have been heavy hitters for former Vice President Joe Biden as he makes his final case across Iowa. Kerry fielded questions about Biden's name being mentioned during the impeachment trial while holding a meet and greet in Biden's Manchester, N.H. field office. “The reason they're trying to use this Ukraine thing is purely to do a Benghazi, to do an email kind of thing,” Kerry said. “Just hammer and hammer and hammer and throw the mud, and you wait and see what happens tomorrow on the floor of the Senate with their defense.” Lynch emphasized the importance of candidates and their supporters showing up and connecting with voters in New Hampshire. “Voters expect the candidates to come up and look them in the eye, answer the tough questions, meet them in the living rooms,” Lynch told NBC News . “It doesn't happen in big states that's one of the big advantages of New Hampshire and why we've been so important for the whole nominating process.” Warren surrogates: Actress and activist Ashley Judd, as well as Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III have come in for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Actress and activist Ashley Judd campaigns for Elizabeth Warren in Lebanon, N.H. on Jan. 24, 2020. Preston Ehrler / Echoes Wire / Barcroft Media via Getty Images Judd connected with the neighboring senator’s humble Midwest roots and stressed that those parts of Warren are essential. “We are going to tell them about her past, we are going to tell them about her family,” she told a small group of students at Dartmouth College. “We are going to tell them about her record in the Senate. You know, she can't do that right now because she's sitting there trying to impeach this crook.” She continued, "“But we can be her legs, we can be her feet and we can be her surrogates in convincing folks who are still undecided as to why she should be our nominee for our party.” Kennedy told NBC News that he’s been taking the time to share anecdotes about his former law professor. “I think the stakes are pretty high for surrogates because they’re high for our country, regardless,” he said of representing Warren. “This election is going to probably be the most consequential one of my lifetime.” & for 2020 Democratic candidates not on the debate stage, here's their total time spent in #FITN New Hampshire for the month of January:



Gabbard - 25 days, 28 events

Bennet - 11 days, 22 events

Patrick - 10 days, 20 events

Delaney - 3 days, 5 events

Bloomberg - 0 days, 0 events https://t.co/ybf7uefXL9 — Julia Jester (@JulesJester) January 29, 2020 Surrogates for Sanders: New Hampshire served as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' first win in 2016, and ice cream duo Ben & Jerry have been in New Hampshire to keep making the case that Sanders is voters' best bet. Ben Cohen, of Ben & Jerry's, had an interesting suggestion for students at New England College who might have "better things to do" on Feb. 11. "Take your date to the polls. Take your date to the polls and do it in the booth. Do it in the booth for Bernie! Do it in the booth for Bernie! Do it in the booth for Bernie! Have a good time," he said after scooping ice cream. His counterpart, Jerry Greenfield, told NBC News he hopes to "get folks out to vote who don't always vote." "Not me, us," he said. "And in particular with him being in Washington it's an opportunity for all of Bernie supporters to be out doing more for him." Surrogates for Buttigieg: Newly-announced campaign co-chair for the Buttigieg campaign, N.H. Rep. Annie Kuster has been looking to excite undecideds to come out for Buttigieg in two weeks. Kuster said she's been involved in presidential campaigns in NH since she was 16 years old, and this is the highest level of undecided voters she has ever seen. "We've never had anything like this. Usually, we're in the home stretch, 16 days to go we know exactly who our voters are," Kuster said. "This is very different, you're still in persuasion mode and then trying to make sure our voters get to the polls." Surrogates for Klobuchar: A slew of state elected officials have been holding "office hours" on behalf of the Minnesota senator as she splits time between the impeachment trial and campaigning in Iowa.







Klobuchar might not be viable at many Iowa caucus sites. Where will her supporters go? URBANDALE, Iowa — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is depending on success in the Iowa caucus next week. Her Democratic presidential campaign has seen a surge in the state in recent weeks (her campaign calls it "Klomentum"), with even some polls showing her at or near double-digit support in Iowa. In the latest Monmouth University poll in the Hawkeye State, released on Wednesday, Klobuchar registered at 10 percent support. While that shows a growth in her support, it could still mean that she may not hit the crucial 15 percent viability threshold in many caucuses, and possibly statewide. Whether or not she can surpass that mark will be crucial both to her success and to the fortunes of other candidates. The Iowa caucus doles out its delegates proportionally both by congressional district and based on the statewide results. In order to be considered "viable" at a precinct and win delegates, a candidate must reach 15 percent support at each individual precinct caucus site (there are 1,679 total in Iowa this cycle). If a candidate doesn't reach viability after the caucusgoers make their initial picks (in what's called first alignment), supporters have the option to move to one of the viable groups (that's called realignment). So if Klobuchar fails to hit viability in a number of precinct caucuses, her supporters' second choices could be instrumental in another candidate's success. The only thing is, her supporters aren't necessarily rallying around the same second choice. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. visits with attendees at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 19, 2020. Patrick Semansky / AP file NBC News spoke with various Klobuchar supporters across Iowa in recent days to get an idea of where her support might shift if she does fall short of viability on caucus night. Nancy Davis of Urbandale, a registered Republican until a couple of weeks ago who plans to caucus for Klobuchar, doesn't have a clear second choice. "That's my problem. I like Elizabeth Warren but I think she's a little harsh. She's got these edges to her. But when you have Biden and Bernie, they're too old. I like Pete but I don't know that he could sustain a national campaign either. If I'm going to do a second choice, I'm gonna have to really sit and think about it," she said. Sue Amosson of West Des Moines is leaning towards Klobuchar, but Elizabeth Warren is her back-up. "I do know strong women sometimes are not liked. White men are always regarded as more intelligent, I think that if a woman if strong and goes after what she believes in, she's not liked. It's crazy," Amosson said. Bill and Mary Turner of Muscatine are planning to caucus for Klobuchar but their back-up is Tom Steyer. "We love Klobuchar's Midwest sensibility. In my mind, both Klobuchar and Steyer are non-traditional politicians," Bill Turner said. "Amy knows how to work across the aisle and if there's undecided voters who don't want an insider then Tom's the guy. But Amy knows how to get things done." Neither of them have a plan if neither candidate is viable. Cherie Post Dargan of Waterloo told NBC that Klobuchar is a good choice because having a woman in the White House would ensure progress on "education, pragmatic childcare, education, job training, how we turn this country around rebuilding infrastructure." On her second choice: "I am not opposed to Elizabeth Warren. I really admire Pete Buttigieg. And I really hope whoever is the candidate that they think long and hard about who their running mate will be; I really liked Kamala Harris. This field was an embarrassment of riches." Dargan caucused for Joe Biden in 2008. Andrew Turner in Des Moines is a former Booker supporter who's now committed to caucus for Klobuchar, citing her ability to win in conservative districts. His second choice: Biden. Why? "Because he's not a small-town mayor from a town of maybe 20,000 people."







New Iowa poll shows Biden in the lead, but half of voters open to changing their minds WASHINGTON — With only five days to go until the Iowa caucuses, a new Monmouth University poll shows a tight caucus race among five candidates with former Vice President Joe Biden slightly ahead. The poll, released Wednesday, shows Biden leading among likely Democratic caucus-goers with 23 percent support. But Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg's support falls within in the margin of error with 21 and 16 percent respectively. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with 15 percent support, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, at 10 percent, round out the top five. Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the North Iowa Events Center on Jan. 22, 2020, in Mason City, Iowa. John Locher / AP However, only 47 percent of voters said they were "firmly" decided on their candidate while 53 percent of likely caucus-goers saying they are at least somewhat open to changing their allegiance on Feb. 3. And that could benefit Warren, who was the top second choice candidate, with 19 percent of voters saying they'd pick her after their first choice. While second choices may not mean much in primary states, in a caucus state like Iowa that could help Warren if any of those supporters' first choices don't meet the viability requirements on the first alignment of a caucus. For Biden, this poll shows some more strength than other recent Iowa polls. A New York Times/Siena College poll last week showed him in third place in Iowa — behind Sanders and Buttigieg. And the last Des Moines Register/CNN poll in the state, from earlier this month, showed him in fourth place with Sanders leading the pack and followed by Warren and Buttigieg. This poll also documents Klobuchar's climbing strength in the state. While she has just 10 percent in this poll, her jump to double-digit support could matter on caucus night where most viability requirements to make it pass the first round are 15 percent. If Klobuchar makes the viability threshold in early rounds, that could hurt other moderate candidates like Biden who may have hoped to pick up Klobuchar supporters in later rounds. The Iowa caucuses take place on Monday, Feb. 3.







New Iowa ad questions Bernie Sanders' electability, references his heart attack DES MOINES, Iowa — A Democratic pro-Israel group will start running a television ad here Wednesday hitting Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders that references his heart attack and argues the Vermont independent senator is unelectable against President Donald Trump. The almost $700,000 advertising campaign, from the PAC associated with the group Democratic Majority for Israel, comes as Sanders has surged in Iowa days before Monday's first-in-the-nation caucuses. Sanders' strong standing in the polls has concerned some more moderate Democrats. The ad features testimonials from Iowans saying they're worried about Sanders' ability to beat Trump, including one woman who references his heart attack. "I like Bernie, I think he has great ideas, but Michigan, Pennsylvania, Iowa — they're just not going to vote for a socialist," says one man in the ad. "I just don't think Bernie can beat Trump." "I do have some concerns about Bernie Sanders' health, considering he did have a heart attack," says a woman. Democratic Majority for Israel's president and CEO, longtime Democratic pollster Mark Mellman, told NBC News that the group is concerned both with Sanders' ability to beat Trump and his views on Israel. Mellman is a longtime Democratic Party poll







Candidates have already begun spending on TV in Super Tuesday states WASHINGTON — The early-state sprint is less than a week away, but while candidates have to survive (or thrive in) Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, those states dole out just a handful of delegates candidates need to secure the Democratic presidential nomination. Those four states combined dole out under 4 percent of the race's total pledged delegates, while just one week later, 34 percent of the race's pledged delegates are at stake in contests across 14 states (plus American Samoa and Democrats Abroad). Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is unsurprisingly already blanketing those states with television ads — he's spent more than $88 million so far on TV and radio ads in those Super Tuesday states, according to data from Advertising Analytics as of the morning of Jan. 28. Michael Bloomberg speaks at the U.S. Conference of Mayors' Winter Meeting in Washington on Jan. 22, 2020. Patrick Semansky / AP A handful of other Democratic candidates have already spent significant dollars on TV and radio ads in those states as well. Fellow billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer has spent $9.3 million in ads in California and $35,000 in Maine. Businessman Andrew Yang has spent $82,000 in Maine and $142,000 in Vermont. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has spent $73,000 in California, $42,000 in Maine and $46,000 in Texas. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has spent $5,000 in Maine. Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders has spent $389,000 in Vermont. And former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg spent $112,000 in Vermont. A lot can change during the early-state shuffle, where historically candidacies are made or broken. And candidates have plenty of time to iron out their Super Tuesday media strategies (especially when they're currently putting a premium on success in the early states). But so far, Bloomberg has another $3.2 million booked in Super Tuesday states and Steyer has another $2 million booked in California, while Gabbard, Warren, Sanders and Yang each have a small chunk of advertising dollars booked in Super Tuesday states. Share this -







Klobuchar: Voters should 'evaluate' Bloomberg on debate stage WASHINGTON — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Tuesday that she's open to seeing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg join the Democratic Party's presidential debate stage so that voters will have a way to see how he stacks up against the rest of the field. Bloomberg has spent more than $200 million of his personal wealth on campaign ads blanketing the country, but his decision not to take individual donations means he can't meet the Democratic Party's debate thresholds, which include raising money from a certain number of unique donors. There are increasing concerns from Democrats that dynamic has allowed Bloomberg to get a sort of free pass where he doesn't have to confront his Democratic rivals on the debate stage. Klobuchar: Bloomberg should be on debate stage so 'voters can evaluate him' Jan. 28, 2020 01:13 "I’d be fine with him being on the debate stage, because I think that instead of just putting your money out there, he’s actually gotta be on the stage and be able to go back and forth so that voters can evaluate him in that way," she said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "Certainly, being on the debate stage for me and making every single benchmark put in front of me has been helpful, because then people get to know me, they can see that I’m tough enough to take on Donald Trump, and they can see how I respond with other people on a stage, and I think that would be really important." Share this -





