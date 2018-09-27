Blumenthal delivers tribute to Ford's 'courage'

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., used nearly all of his five minutes to deliver a tribute to Ford’s "courage" for having testified, calling it a "teaching moment for America."

“You have inspired women,” Blumenthal said. "You have inspired and enlightened men."

His comments appeared to move Ford to tears at one point.

Earlier in the hearing, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., also praised Ford for her courage in deciding to testify.

Blumenthal, however, also spent a moment lighting into his Republican colleagues, saying that "the senators on the other side of the aisle have been silent."

"This procedure is unprecedented in a confirmation hearing," he said.