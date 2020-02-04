Blumenthal: Iowa 'has outlived its usefulness' as first state to cast ballots Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said in an interview Tuesday on MSNBC that Iowa 'has outlived its usefulness as the first state to cast its ballots and shape the future of the nomination process." Blumenthal added that he agrees with Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill, who said earlier Tuesday that the Democratic caucus "is a quirky, quaint tradition which should come to an end." "I agree that it is a quaint process," Blumenthal said. "Caucuses may or may not reflect the will of the people. The use of an app, which was inaccessible, failed to download and upload and ultimately proved very possibly that the downfall here is only a symptom of a process that needs reform." Durbin said Tuesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the Iowa caucus is "the most painful situation we currently face for voting." "We’ve got to have a means for people to express themselves that is reliable," he said. "Unfortunately, the caucus system is not." Share this -







Warren says there's a 'tight 3-way race' in Iowa but she's 'feeling good' Warren spoke to supporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday and addressed the situation in Iowa. "Here's what we know," she said. "It's a tight three-way race at the top. We know that three of us will be dividing up most of the delegates in Iowa." "I'm feeling good," she added. “I’m feeling good,” Warren leads off IN NH, mentioning the #IACaucus and making the same case her advisors have made about it being a cluster of 3 who they say will do well there - Buttigieg, Bernie, Warren. Acknowledging “we had a bumpy start to the Democratic process” in IA. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 4, 2020 Share this -







Bloomberg skips Iowa and N.H. for Michigan, 'a state we have to win in November' Today we’re in Detroit to rally support in a state we have to win in November. Trump only won Michigan by 10,000 votes. Since then he's done nothing but break promises.



Instead of worrying about Iowa and New Hampshire, we need to focus on where we need to win in 272 days. — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 4, 2020 Share this -







Yang: 'This race is a muddled mess,' but 'opportunity for us is growing' My takeaway from Monday night: this race is a muddled mess. That means the opportunity for us is growing because there isn’t a clear front runner or even field. New Hampshire will be more important than ever. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 4, 2020 Share this -







Ted Cruz, Ronna McDaniel call Iowa a debacle, nuts Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, winner of the 2016 GOP Iowa caucuses, told "Fox and Friends" Tuesday that the current confusion surrounding Monday's Democratic caucuses in Iowa "is nuts." "You would be frustrated, you would be angry," Cruz said, speaking as to how a candidate would feel as a result of Monday's fallout. "These candidates have spent months, if not over a year, busting their rear ends. I mean, knocking on doors, you know, I feel bad really for the volunteers. I mean, going into an Iowa caucus, it is a labor intensive, you've got people — we had people in 2016 who moved up from Texas, and moved from states all over the country to go to Iowa and were out in the snow, knocking on doors." On the Fox Business Network, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called Trump "clearly the big winner" on Monday. "We had the highest turnout ever for an incumbent president," she said. "The energy on our side is so strong." McDaniel called the Democratic caucus count "a debacle" and insinuated without providing any evidence that Joe Biden's possible performance in the state might have something to do with it. "I think that the party needs to figure out why all these inconsistencies in Iowa, especially when Joe Biden looked like he was going to have an abysmal, abysmal night last night." The Iowa Democratic Party said early Tuesday that it would release the results of the Iowa caucuses after "manually verifying all precinct results." Party chair Troy Price said the party is "validating every piece of data we have against our paper trail. That system is taking longer than expected, but it's in place to ensure we are eventually able to report results with full confidence." Share this -







Biden campaign touts success in 3 Iowa counties Biden's campaign is using last night's confusion to raise money as his campaign looks to the New Hampshire primary. "If anything, last night reinforced our campaign's anti-malarkey stance. But it was just the beginning — and it's the start we need to power us into New Hampshire and beyond. Donate $20 now to help us keep it going," the campaign said in a text to supporters on Tuesday. Biden's campaign is also touting its success in three Iowa counties as we continue to wait for the full results of the Iowa caucus. The campaign's senior adviser, Symone Sanders, said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that the campaign exceeded expectations in Polk, Louisa, and Linn counties. Share this -







Sanders backer AOC urges everyone to 'breathe' Everyone, let’s take a moment to

a) Breathe

&

b) Thank all the hardworking volunteers, canvassers, field staff, and folks who have worked so tirelessly on the ground.



We will get IA results. Let’s appreciate everyone who worked so hard & share a message of gratitude for them. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NB8u8Uzl7D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020 Share this -







Iowa Dems to address campaigns at 11 a.m. local time Iowa Democratic Party officials are holding a conference call with the representatives from campaigns this morning at 11 a.m. local time (12 p.m. ET), two senior campaign advisers in Iowa told NBC News. Share this -





