Boeing to shut down production in Washington state for two weeks

Boeing will temporarily halt production at its Washington state plants, following a state of emergency approved on Sunday.

For two weeks beginning on Wednesday, Boeing will suspend operations at sites across the Puget Sound area while it deep cleans its factories.

"These actions are being taken to ensure the well-being of employees, their families and the local community, and will include an orderly shutdown consistent with the requirements of its customers," the company said in a statement.

The company will reduce production starting Monday, while operations in support of airline, government, and maintenance and repair customers will continue, according to the statement.