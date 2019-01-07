Bohemian Rhapsody wins Best Drama to the shock and surprise of everyone

Fans of Spike Lee certainly think the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did not do the right thing.

Alfonso Cuarón took home the Golden Globe for best director of a motion picture for "Roma," and in the process extended Lee's four-decade streak without one of the three major directing honors.

Many prognosticators predicted Lee would win the statuette for "BlacKkKlansman," the first time he was even nominated for a Golden Globe in that category since 1990, which was for "Do the Right Thing."

But 61-year-old Lee has never even received a single nomination for either an Academy Award for directing or a Directors Guild Award — despite a resume that includes "Malcom X" (1992) and "Inside Man" (2006).

He did, however, get nominated for Oscars for screenwriting for "Do the Right Thing" and for best documentary for 1997's "4 Little Girls." And he did get an honorary Academy Award as a consolation prize in 2016, one which was handed out during the Governors Awards three months before the main Oscar telecast.