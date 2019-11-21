Dr Hill says @AmbJohnBolton looked pained about the smear campaign against Amb Yovanovitch but seemed powerless to do anything about it telling Hill - Rudy Giuliani was a hand grenade that was going to blow everything up

These two offer nothing but opinions of events in which they were not directly involved. Hill was not on the Ukraine call and has no knowledge of why aid was withheld. Holmes openly admits he got a lot of his information from the testimony of other witnesses. This is a joke.

This is the restaurant in Kyiv (called, and I am not making this up, "what") where Sondland had the call with Trump about the investigations Zelensky was supposed to open so loud that others could hear what Trump was saying on an insecure phone, on a terrace on the street pic.twitter.com/b0KdFE58t1

Several Republicans have left the committee room, including Nunes, Jordan, Hurd and Ratcliffe.

Holmes acts out Sondland's call with Trump

Under questioning from Goldman, Holmes explained that he was able to overhear the July 26 conversation between Trump and Sondland because Trump was speaking on the phone extremely loudly.

Trump was speaking so loudly, in fact, that Holmes said Sondland “winced” in discomfort and had to hold the phone away from his ear.

Using his hand, he acted out the scenario for members of the committee.

“He held the cellphone away from his ear like this,” Holmes said.

