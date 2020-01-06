Bolton willing to testify in Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed WASHINGTON — Former national security adviser John Bolton says he is now willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed. In a statement obtained by NBC News, Bolton writes, "I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify." Bolton had a front-row seat to the White House’s pressure campaign against Ukraine to investigate the son of Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden, including the decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine. He served as Trump’s national security adviser for more than a year, until his departure in September just a couple of weeks before the Ukraine pressure effort became public. Bolton has previously said he would not testify before the House Intelligence Committee during its impeachment investigation unless he was subpoenaed and a judge ordered him to defy the White House by appearing before Congress. Read more here. Share this -







Trump administration downplays Bolton's willingness to testify A Trump administration official reacted to news that John Bolton is willing to testify, telling NBC News that, "The idea that we can re-investigate everything all the time makes a mockery of the process." This administration official tried to downplay concerns about Bolton testifying telling NBC News: "Bolton could say he disagrees with the president, but that's not an impeachable offense." A White House official also told NBC News that, "It was the House's job to develop evidence. Bolton's statement doesn't change the Senate's role in ruling on the evidence provide[d] by the House."







Rep. Khanna: Trump Iran actions could be 'another impeachable offense' Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., a member of the House Committee on Armed Services, spoke to MSNBC on Monday and discussed the war powers resolution that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced she would introduce to the House days amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Khanna described the Trump administration's strike last week on Gen. Qasem Soleimani as "unconstitutional," and said Congress needs to "reassert" its role by passing the resolution. He expressed confidence that the vote to pass the resolution would be bipartisan. Khanna said the president would violate the Constitution if he disregards the resolution should it be passed, adding that doing so would be "frankly another impeachable offense." Khanna said that adding that offense to the articles of impeachment is an option that is "definitely on the table." "It should be scary to people what this president is doing," Khanna said. "No regard for the decision-making process, no consultation with Congress. This is exactly what the framers intended the impeachment power to be used for." When asked about Trump's tweet that he would use Twitter to notify Congress of his courses of action, Khanna said "it's not just that he has to notify Congress. He has to get Congress' approval."







Trump: Impeachment 'is a con game by the Dems to help with the election' Congress & the President should not be wasting their time and energy on a continuation of the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax when we have so many important matters pending. 196 to ZERO was the Republican House vote, & we got 3 Dems. This was not what the Founders had in mind! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2020 The Impeachment Hoax, just a continuation of the Witch Hunt which started even before I won the Election, must end quickly. Read the Transcripts, see the Ukrainian President's strong statement, NO PRESSURE - get this done. It is a con game by the Dems to help with the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2020 "The reason they are not sending the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is that they are so weak and so pathetic." @LindseyGrahamSC @MariaBartiromo The great Scam continues. To be spending time on this political Hoax at this moment in our history, when I am so busy, is sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2020







Graham threatens to 'take matters in our own hands' if Pelosi doesn't send impeachment articles Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday that if the House doesn't submit articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate this week, he will seek to change the impeachment rules so the Senate can proceed to a trial without them. Speaking on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Graham said: "If we don't get the articles this week, then we need to take matters in our own hands and change the rules." "Deem them to be delivered to the Senate," he continued, adding, "My goal is to start this trial in the next coming days, not let [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi take over the Senate." Read the full story.







Trump's trial: Lawmakers return to D.C., and here's where things stand Lawmakers return to Washington on Monday after the holiday break — and will walk right into the face-off over President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. The House voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Dec. 18, making him just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has not yet named the case managers — essentially the members of Congress who act as prosecutors during a trial in the Senate — nor has she sent the two articles of impeachment to the Senate. The president's trial cannot get underway until she does. Pelosi said she first wants assurances of a fair trial, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is demanding that witnesses be allowed to testify. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he wants the issue of witnesses to be decided not now but later in the trial process, as it was during Bill Clinton's impeachment trial in 1999. Here's where things stand and how they're likely to proceed.







OPINION: Rep. Swalwell on America's first presidential bribery scandal As we debated the impeachment of President Donald Trump, my House Democratic colleagues and I often underscored the unprecedented nature of the president's actions toward Ukraine. But, while it is true that no other American president has attempted to bribe another world leader for help in a domestic political fight, the circumstances are not wholly without precedent in our nation's history. It's just that, at that particular moment in history, we were the fledgling democracy desperately in need of assistance from a world power, and it was another nation's politician who attempted to secure a bribe from us. Astute students of history will remember it was known as the XYZ Affair, and that it was America's first international scandal. Read more here.






